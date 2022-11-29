The horror genre is no stranger to diving into seemingly wholesome or innocent concepts to completely turn on their heads for unsettling experiences, with The Mean One aiming to put a new spin on an icon of the holiday season, which has just earned a new trailer. While it might not be an official adaptation of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, the movie instead borrows a memorable line and characteristics of the figure to tell a completely demented take on the concept that will likely change how you see the source material forever. Check out the trailer for The Mean One below before it lands in select theaters on December 9th.

2 DAYS AGO