Check Out The Best Performances, Epic Xscape Shade, And Full List Of Winners From The 2022 Soul Train Awards
The 2022 Soul Train Awards aired on Saturday, November 26 on BET and BET Her. Beyoncé led the pack of winners. Comedian Deon Cole hosted “the feel-good party of the year,” which celebrated the biggest names in R&B at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. Performances. Singer-songwriter...
The FADER
Watch Cardi B join GloRilla on stage at the American Music Awards 2022
The 2022 American Music Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night with Memphis rapper Glorilla among the the artists playing live. She performed "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B making a surprise appearance to rap her guest verse. Check out their performance above. "Tomorrow 2" appears on Glorilla's new...
Apple Music reveals top music in 2022 and listener charts
NEW YORK — (AP) — “Stay,” the smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber topped Apple Music's global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists and provided listeners with data on their own most listened-to tunes. "Stay," which...
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
2023 Grammy nominations: All the snubs and surprises
Mary J. Blige's 6 nominations are a pleasant surprise; Nicki Minaj's zero won't sit well with the Barbz.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Featuring Beyoncé Win ‘Best Collaboration’
The legendary Ohio-born funk and soul musician Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers returned to music this year with their 33rd studio album’s new album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl. The project garnered two singles, including one track of the same name featuring Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Beyoncé, which earned them “Best Collaboration ” at this year’s Soul Train Awards, hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
epicstream.com
Bocchi the Rock!’s 'That Band' Performance Surpasses 1M Views in 1 Day
It may have flown under the radar early in the season, but Bocchi the Rock!’s popularity has skyrocketed recently. In fact, the official That Band performance video from Bocchi the Rock! Episode 8 got over a million views in just one day, firmly making it one of the stand-out shows of Fall 2022.
hiphop-n-more.com
SZA Reveals ‘S.O.S.’ Album Cover
After years of anticipation from fans and a lot of frustration about not knowing what was happening next, SZA will finally put out her sophomore album in December. It’s called S.O.S. and in a recent interview with Billboard, she talked about the stress of marketing and rolling music out. You can check that out here.
Couple goals: Beyoncé and Jay-Z are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time
Bow down. Spouses Beyoncé and Jay-Z are officially the queen and king of the Grammy Awards. On Tuesday, the “Renaissance” artist received nine nominations and the “Empire State of Mind” hitmaker received five for the 65th Grammy Awards — bringing each of their career totals to a record-breaking 88 nominations. Mr. and Mrs. Carter are tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time.
epicstream.com
Yeo Jin Goo Net Worth: How Much Did The Former Nation's Little Brother Earn As A Kdrama Star?
Before headlining hit dramas like Hotel Del Luna, Yeo Jin Goo started as a child star. Playing the younger versions of lead stars like Shin ha Kyun for No Mercy for the Rude, Joo Jin Mo for the K-drama Queen of the Game, and playing the teen Jung Kyung Ho for ja Myung Go, the 25-year-old actor made a name for himself and solidified his career by starring in notable projects.
The FADER
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam Fares share World Cup promo single “Tukoh Taka”
Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares are teaming up for “Tukoh Taka,” a new song released in anticipation of Sunday’s kickoff of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Keeping true to the unifying theme of the event it’s meant to promote, the song brings in elements of reggaeton and Arabic pop over a house-rap foundation. For the video, Minaj parties in a bus while Maluma and Fares party in a green-screened desert. Watch it above.
Tove Lo Carries Giant Chet Lo Bag to Gay Times Honours Awards
GO BIG OR GO HOME: Swedish singer Tove Lo carried a giant yellow spiky bag stuffed with two bunny bags, all by the London-based, Chinese American fashion designer Chet Lo, to the 2022 Gay Times Honours awards in London, where she received the Excellence in Music award and performed tracks from her latest album “Dirt Femme.” The event, hosted by famed drag performers Gottmik and Violet Chachki to recognize people from the LGBTQ community who have made a profound impact over the past 12 months, and sponsored by Meta Quest, also rewarded British singer Cat Burns with the Rising Star in...
hypebeast.com
SZA Reveals 'S.O.S.' Album Artwork
SZA took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the official cover art for her highly-anticipated forthcoming album, S.O.S. Posted without a caption, the visual sees the “Good Days” vocalist seated at the end of a very long diving board above a massive body of water. Looking out over the blue, SZA wears a jersey donning the album’s moniker.
“Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures
Apparently, Iggy Azalea's music catalog is worth a lot of money. The post “Rapper” Iggy Azalea Sells Masters & Publishing Catalog For 8 Figures appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hypebeast.com
Future Drops "712PM" Music Video Directed by Travis Scott
Future has dropped the new music video for his opening track off of his latest I Never Liked You album. Future shares the visuals for “712PM” which is directed by Travis Scott. The new music video comes after the Future dropped other visuals for “Massaging Me” and “I’M DAT N****.”
epicstream.com
Gundam: Witch From Mercury Announces Recast Following One Voice Actor's Exit
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, the latest anime series of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, introduced the anime's first female protagonist as well as new elements never featured in previous Gundam shows. However, it looks like a shake-up has been announced as a major character in Suletta's story has had to leave the anime but will be replaced for the anime's future episodes.
epicstream.com
Under the Queen’s Umbrella Episode 13 Recap: Kim Hye Soo, Moon Sang Min Find the Missing Piece
Under the Queen’s Umbrella episode 13 showcases how Kim Hye Soo and Moon Sang Min are close to finding the truth about the Crown Prince’s sudden death. However, amid the mother and son’s discovery, a possible new villain is about to be discovered. Under the Queen’s Umbrella...
epicstream.com
Stranger Things: Netflix Celebrates Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill Topping Spotify's Year-End Charts
Sometimes, all it takes is the right music to set the mood, and for Stranger Things Season 4, it is Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, the song played by Max on loop to help her deal with Vecna's trance, and apparently, it's the same for everyone as Netflix celebrates the song topping Spotify's year-end charts!
