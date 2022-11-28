ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jason Lee Claims Tiny Told Him Floyd Mayweather Gave T.I. 2 Black Eyes

Years ago, there was beef between the Harrises and the boxing champ. Now, the Hollywood Unlocked founder is sharing details. Jason Lee, blogger and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, recently sat down with VladTV for an interview where he made shocking claims. During the discussion, Lee spilled the tea on what he was allegedly told by Tiny Harris, T.I’s wife, concerning the rapper’s rumored throwdown with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather back in 2014.
rolling out

Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
talentrecap.com

Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling Out of World Cup Performance at the Last Minute

Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys is being accused of pulling out of a performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony just days before the event. According to the choreographer making the claim, the choice wasn’t related to the host country of Qatar. Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling...
People

Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo

Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
People

Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo

The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss!  The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣"  The...
epicstream.com

TenSura Author Fuse Says He Was Against Creating Original Scarlet Bond Movie

TenSura author Fuse revealed that he was originally against creating the Scarlet Bond movie though it's currently setting impressive box office records for an anime film in Japan. He revealed this surprising fact in a recent three-way interview featuring himself, Rimuru VA Miho Okasaki, and producer Shinro Sugimoto which was...
epicstream.com

Gundam: Witch From Mercury Announces Recast Following One Voice Actor's Exit

Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, the latest anime series of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, introduced the anime's first female protagonist as well as new elements never featured in previous Gundam shows. However, it looks like a shake-up has been announced as a major character in Suletta's story has had to leave the anime but will be replaced for the anime's future episodes.
NME

BTS’ Suga to launch his own talkshow ‘Suchwita’ with RM interview

BTS rapper Suga is set to premiere the first episode of his very own talkshow next Monday (December 5). On November 29 at Midnight KST, BTS unveiled a teaser clip announcing the launch of member Suga’s own talkshow. Its title, Suchwita, is a spin on his stage name and his 2020 mixtape track ‘Daechwita’, as well as a shortened form for the phrase “time to drink with Suga” in Korean.
hiphop-n-more.com

Future Releases Video For ‘712PM’ Directed By Travis Scott — Watch

Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU album from earlier this year was a fan favourite in his discography and was basically unanimously declared one of his better projects in years. The intro is a song called ‘712PM’ which fans were drawn to instantly and today, Future has dropped the official music video for it.
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Shares Grandmaster Flash-Sampled “Players” Single

Coi Leray has officially dropped her new song “Players,” which features a distinct sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 hit, “The Message.”. The 25-year-old shows off her rapping skills on the catchy track with the overall message that “girls is players, too.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy