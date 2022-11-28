Read full article on original website
Watch: BTS member RM teases 'Wild Flower' music video
K-pop star RM released a preview of his music video for "Wild Flower" featuring Cho Yoo-jin, a song from his solo album "Indigo."
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Claims Tiny Told Him Floyd Mayweather Gave T.I. 2 Black Eyes
Years ago, there was beef between the Harrises and the boxing champ. Now, the Hollywood Unlocked founder is sharing details. Jason Lee, blogger and founder of Hollywood Unlocked, recently sat down with VladTV for an interview where he made shocking claims. During the discussion, Lee spilled the tea on what he was allegedly told by Tiny Harris, T.I’s wife, concerning the rapper’s rumored throwdown with boxing champ Floyd Mayweather back in 2014.
thesource.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
Kelly Rowland shuts down Hot 97 radio host’s comment about Beyoncé
Kelly Rowland is tired of the Beyoncé comparisons. During her latest press run for the upcoming film Fantasy Football alongside Marsai Martin, she stopped by Hot 97 to talk to Peter Rosenberg, Ebro and Laura Stylez. Rosenberg brought up Rowland’s appearance on Angie Martinez’s podcast, and how Martinez gave...
talentrecap.com
Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling Out of World Cup Performance at the Last Minute
Former The Voice coach Alicia Keys is being accused of pulling out of a performance at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony just days before the event. According to the choreographer making the claim, the choice wasn’t related to the host country of Qatar. Alicia Keys Accused of Pulling...
Alicia Keys Reacts to Gabrielle Union's Daughter Singing Her Song
Alicia Keys is "Fallin'" for Gabrielle Union's little karaoke queen. After Union's 4-year-old daughter Kaavia James Union Wade recently covered the Grammy winner's hit 2012 anthem "Girl on Fire"...
Big Sean Celebrates Jhené Aiko's Daughter and 'Newly Big Sis' Namiko on Her 14th Birthday: Photo
Big Sean celebrated Jhené Aiko's daughter, Namiko, on her 14th birthday just 11 days after the couple welcomed baby boy Noah Big Sean is sharing his love for Jhené Aiko's daughter. On Monday, the rapper, 34, shared a birthday tribute to his girlfriend's daughter, Namiko Love (who goes by the nickname "Nami"), on his Instagram Story in celebration of her 14th birthday. "Love you Nami! You're one of the smartest, coolest people on 🌎," he captioned the shot where the two pose together as Big Sean holds newborn son...
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
The father of 11 teases that his daughter, whom he shares with LaNisha Cole, is making big decisions at just 2 months old Nick Cannon is raising a baby girl boss! The Masked Singer host recently shared an adorable Instagram of himself with his daughter Onyx Ice on his lap as they both look at his phone. "Onyx Ice already on the Zooms making Boss moves!" Cannon, 42, wrote in his caption, adding a playful imitation of his daughter's perspective: "'Naw Daddy, tell them we need a bigger bag!!'❤️🤣" The...
Hot Spot: Da Brat Shares What Happened With Takeoff’s Passing & The State Of Rap [WATCH]
It is with sad news that we had to report the passing of Migos rapper, Takeoff. Da Brat explains the news and the state of rap.
epicstream.com
Lee Seung Gi May Lose Fight Against Hook Entertainment, Former Entertainment Reporter Explains Why
Lee Seung Gi is believed to have the upper hand in his fight against his agency, Hook Entertainment, over his 18-year music revenue that the company didn’t give. However, there are some concerns that he may lose this fight due to the label’s strong influence in the industry.
epicstream.com
TenSura Author Fuse Says He Was Against Creating Original Scarlet Bond Movie
TenSura author Fuse revealed that he was originally against creating the Scarlet Bond movie though it's currently setting impressive box office records for an anime film in Japan. He revealed this surprising fact in a recent three-way interview featuring himself, Rimuru VA Miho Okasaki, and producer Shinro Sugimoto which was...
epicstream.com
Gundam: Witch From Mercury Announces Recast Following One Voice Actor's Exit
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, the latest anime series of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, introduced the anime's first female protagonist as well as new elements never featured in previous Gundam shows. However, it looks like a shake-up has been announced as a major character in Suletta's story has had to leave the anime but will be replaced for the anime's future episodes.
NME
BTS’ Suga to launch his own talkshow ‘Suchwita’ with RM interview
BTS rapper Suga is set to premiere the first episode of his very own talkshow next Monday (December 5). On November 29 at Midnight KST, BTS unveiled a teaser clip announcing the launch of member Suga’s own talkshow. Its title, Suchwita, is a spin on his stage name and his 2020 mixtape track ‘Daechwita’, as well as a shortened form for the phrase “time to drink with Suga” in Korean.
hiphop-n-more.com
Future Releases Video For ‘712PM’ Directed By Travis Scott — Watch
Future’s I NEVER LIKED YOU album from earlier this year was a fan favourite in his discography and was basically unanimously declared one of his better projects in years. The intro is a song called ‘712PM’ which fans were drawn to instantly and today, Future has dropped the official music video for it.
hotnewhiphop.com
Coi Leray Shares Grandmaster Flash-Sampled “Players” Single
Coi Leray has officially dropped her new song “Players,” which features a distinct sample of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s 1982 hit, “The Message.”. The 25-year-old shows off her rapping skills on the catchy track with the overall message that “girls is players, too.”
