Jeopardy! responds to fans who fear Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio & Mattea Roach’s episode will be ‘impossible’ to watch
JEOPARDY! has responded to worries over their once-in-a-lifetime special match between Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, and Mattea Roach. Fans were fuming that the one-off episode they'd been waiting for was going to be "impossible" to watch. Starting last Monday, the Tournament of Champions kicked off and is now airing instead...
'Jeopardy!'s' Ken Jennings mystifies fans with possible involvement in another big TV show
Ken Jennings mystified fans in a Tweet where he claimed to have worked on Amazon Prime's hit show "The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power."
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
Jeopardy! champ Cris Pannullo reveals why he starts every episode with the same two signature moves
Jeopardy! super-champ Cris Pannullo - now dominating the game show - was asked by curious producers why he starts every episode the exact same way. The TV star flashes a signature thumbs up during his intro, and off-screen, "bounces around" the stage. Cris, 38, is an operations success manager and...
American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe reveals new career move as fans beg star for new episodes of show amid long hiatus
AMERICAN Pickers star Mike Wolfe has revealed his new career move while his show remains in hiatus. Mike, 58, announced the launch of his full-service gas station, Columbia Motor Alley, in Columbia,. . The American Pickers notable revealed how the project "has a special place in my heart." The History...
Behind Every Star Kdrama Episode 9 Release Date and Time, Preview: Method Entertainment Workers Plan To Boycott Heo Sung Tae
Behind Every Star Episode 9 will reveal how Method Entertainment's managers and staff members deal with Koo Hae Jun's management. Behind Every Star is an ongoing Kdrama series on tvN, which also premieres on Netflix, based on the hit French series, Call My Agent!. It explores the lives of celebrities and managers in the industry, especially the latter, as they work behind the scenes to make the stars more successful.
‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Adds Seven to Cast
Season 2 of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” has added seven actors in recurring roles. Gabriel Akuwudike (“Hanna,” “Ridley Road”), Yasen “Zates” Atour (“The Witcher,” “Young Wallander”), Ben Daniels (“Jupiter’s Legacy,” “The Crown”), Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle (“Persuasion”), and Nicholas Woodeson (“Silent Witness,” “Rome”) have all joined the show in new roles, though exact character details are being kept under wraps. In addition, Joseph Mawle will no longer play the orc leader Adar in Season 2, with Sam Hazeldine (“Peaky Blinders,” “Slow Horses”) stepping into the role. The second season of the epic fantasy series is...
Bocchi the Rock! Episode 9 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Bocchi is bonding with her bandmates and is slowly embracing her rock persona. What is next for her and the Kessoku Band? Find out in Bocchi the Rock! Episode 9, with all the details you need right here!. Table of contents. Here’s What Happened Before Bocchi the Rock! Episode 9...
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
How will Iruma and Lied win the Harvest Festival when they still don't have any points and the others already have thousands in Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 3 Episode 9? Check out everything you need to know about the next episode's release right here!. Table of contents. Spoiler...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would’ On Netflix, ‘The Daily Show’ Host Learns About Schadenfreude
Just two weeks from his final appearance as host of The Daily Show on Comedy Central, Trevor Noah has dropped his third stand-up special for Netflix. Would we find out more through this hour about Noah’s decision or his feelings on hosting a late-night talk show? Could we? Should we? Not really. But we might learn a bit more about Noah’s thinking, generally speaking. TREVOR NOAH: I WISH YOU WOULD: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: It has been quite a year for Noah already. In April, the South African comedian hosted the Grammys and delivered the keynote address for the...
TenSura Author Fuse Says He Was Against Creating Original Scarlet Bond Movie
TenSura author Fuse revealed that he was originally against creating the Scarlet Bond movie though it's currently setting impressive box office records for an anime film in Japan. He revealed this surprising fact in a recent three-way interview featuring himself, Rimuru VA Miho Okasaki, and producer Shinro Sugimoto which was...
Bocchi the Rock!’s 'That Band' Performance Surpasses 1M Views in 1 Day
It may have flown under the radar early in the season, but Bocchi the Rock!’s popularity has skyrocketed recently. In fact, the official That Band performance video from Bocchi the Rock! Episode 8 got over a million views in just one day, firmly making it one of the stand-out shows of Fall 2022.
Jolyne VA Ai Fairouz Shares Emotional Message for JoJo Stone Ocean Part 3 Release
After Part 2’s release back in September, Netflix finally released the last episodes of Stone Ocean. Alongside the Part 3 release, Jolyne Cujoh VA Ai Fairouz shared an emotional message to mark the end of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Fairouz shared a message on her personal Twitter...
Gundam: Witch From Mercury Announces Recast Following One Voice Actor's Exit
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, the latest anime series of the Mobile Suit Gundam franchise, introduced the anime's first female protagonist as well as new elements never featured in previous Gundam shows. However, it looks like a shake-up has been announced as a major character in Suletta's story has had to leave the anime but will be replaced for the anime's future episodes.
