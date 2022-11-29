ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November 28 Illinois History Minute

It’s November 28th. And on this day in 1968, women from across the United States and Canada met at a YMCA summer camp north of Chicago for the first national gathering of women’s liberation activists. The three-day conference is credited with inspiring women’s liberation efforts across North America in the years that followed.
