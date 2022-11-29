Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball Mailbag: Recruiting, Spencer Johnson Status, Expectations, and More
As we turn the calendar into December, BYU is 5-3 on the year with some growing pains as they break in a new roster. This team has been tough to watch at times with the turnover issues and shooting lulls, but exciting to see the young pieces grow and cultimate in moments such as the 23-point comeback win over Dayton.
kslsports.com
BYU Football Looking To Find ‘Difference Makers’ In Transfer Portal
PROVO, Utah – Transfer portal season is upon us. Let’s say this might be the most fascinating portal season to date. And BYU football appears to be in a spot where they will be involved with all the comings and goings in the portal. For the first time...
kslsports.com
BYU Sets Single-Game 3-Point Record In Blowout Over Westminster
SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball defeated Westminster 100-70 at the Vivint Arena. Five different BYU players scored in double-figures as the Cougars improve their season record to 5-3 overall. BYU set a single-game school record for most three-pointers made with 19. They knocked down 51% of their three-point...
kslsports.com
Stanford Expresses Regret For Band Performance During BYU Game
PROVO, Utah – During halftime of the Stanford-BYU football game on November 26, the Stanford Band used controversial phrases during a performance. The Stanford Band, historically known for pushing the envelope with its performances, had a skit during the BYU game called “gay chicken.” During the performance, three women acted out a wedding ceremony with the “wedding official” using common terms used for temple marriages in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
kslsports.com
Mark Pope Provides Injury Update On BYU Guard Spencer Johnson
SALT LAKE CITY – When will BYU get starting guard Spencer Johnson back from an injury? The 6-foot-5 starter missed BYU’s 100-70 victory over Westminster on Tuesday night. He continues to be sidelined from a knee injury during the Thanksgiving night loss to Butler in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
kslsports.com
College Football Playoff Rankings Released, Set Up Pac-12 Title Battle
SALT LAKE CITY- The latest CFP rankings have been released further setting up an epic battle between Utah and USC for the Pac-12 Title in Las Vegas. The Trojans come in at No. 4 and the Utes slide in at No. 11 putting a lot at stake for both teams.
kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
kslsports.com
All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
BYU sets school record with 19 three-pointers
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU basketball team made a school-record 19 3-pointers, dominating Westminster Tuesday night at Vivint Arena, 100-70. The Cougars never trailed in the game and had five players score in double figures including a team-high 15 from Gideon George and Jaxson Robinson. “It’s a great environment to play in,” […]
kslsports.com
How To Watch No. 12 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC In The Pac-12 Title Game
SALT LAKE CITY- The match is set and in the most unlikely way possible. No. 12 Utah will be taking on No. 4 USC in a rematch from earlier in the year to determine the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Champion. Here is the how and where to watch the Utes as they defend their title against the Trojans.
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen Film Review: Utah Utes Path To Pac-12 Championship Game
SALT LAKE CITY – In this edition of Hans Olsen’s film review, he looks at some plays against the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks that helped lead the Utah Utes to the Pac-12 Championship game. The game is Friday, December 2 at 6:oo p.m. MT. Kyle Whittingham’s...
247Sports
What head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in Championship Week press conference
The 12th ranked Utah Utes have secured their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a rematch against the 4th ranked USC Trojans. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his weekly press conference. Opening Statement... "Championship week. First of all, we're thrilled to be back...
kslsports.com
Utah High School Basketball Streaming Guide: Nov. 29 – Dec. 2
Here are this week’s high school sports live streams.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
espn700sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
kslsports.com
Real Salt Lake Partners With SeatGeek Ahead Of 2023 Season
SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake has announced a new and exciting partnership with SeatGeek that will enhance the fan experience at America First Field. Beginning at the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, SeatGeek will act as the club’s official ticketing provider. SeatGeek is...
midutahradio.com
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
ksl.com
Why the Utah Governor's Mansion is decked out in a Roaring '20s theme this Christmas
SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox each beamed brightly Tuesday as fourth-grade students from Midvale Elementary School hovered around a Christmas tree decked out in the governor's office inside their residence, the Kearns Mansion. The overly enthused children hung ornaments with their pictures...
Comments / 0