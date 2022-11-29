ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

vanquishthefoe.com

BYU Basketball Mailbag: Recruiting, Spencer Johnson Status, Expectations, and More

As we turn the calendar into December, BYU is 5-3 on the year with some growing pains as they break in a new roster. This team has been tough to watch at times with the turnover issues and shooting lulls, but exciting to see the young pieces grow and cultimate in moments such as the 23-point comeback win over Dayton.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Sets Single-Game 3-Point Record In Blowout Over Westminster

SALT LAKE CITY – BYU basketball defeated Westminster 100-70 at the Vivint Arena. Five different BYU players scored in double-figures as the Cougars improve their season record to 5-3 overall. BYU set a single-game school record for most three-pointers made with 19. They knocked down 51% of their three-point...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Stanford Expresses Regret For Band Performance During BYU Game

PROVO, Utah – During halftime of the Stanford-BYU football game on November 26, the Stanford Band used controversial phrases during a performance. The Stanford Band, historically known for pushing the envelope with its performances, had a skit during the BYU game called “gay chicken.” During the performance, three women acted out a wedding ceremony with the “wedding official” using common terms used for temple marriages in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
STANFORD, CA
kslsports.com

Mark Pope Provides Injury Update On BYU Guard Spencer Johnson

SALT LAKE CITY – When will BYU get starting guard Spencer Johnson back from an injury? The 6-foot-5 starter missed BYU’s 100-70 victory over Westminster on Tuesday night. He continues to be sidelined from a knee injury during the Thanksgiving night loss to Butler in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

All The Cards Have Fallen Into Place For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY- The impossible was made possible Saturday night when all the cards fell into place for Utah football to head back to Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA beat Cal, Oregon State beat Oregon, Utah took care of Colorado, and Washington wrapped things up with a win over Washington State.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

BYU sets school record with 19 three-pointers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The BYU basketball team made a school-record 19 3-pointers, dominating Westminster Tuesday night at Vivint Arena, 100-70. The Cougars never trailed in the game and had five players score in double figures including a team-high 15 from Gideon George and Jaxson Robinson.  “It’s a great environment to play in,” […]
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

How To Watch No. 12 Utah Vs. No. 4 USC In The Pac-12 Title Game

SALT LAKE CITY- The match is set and in the most unlikely way possible. No. 12 Utah will be taking on No. 4 USC in a rematch from earlier in the year to determine the 2022 Pac-12 Conference Champion. Here is the how and where to watch the Utes as they defend their title against the Trojans.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

What head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in Championship Week press conference

The 12th ranked Utah Utes have secured their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a rematch against the 4th ranked USC Trojans. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his weekly press conference. Opening Statement... "Championship week. First of all, we're thrilled to be back...
espn700sports.com

Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location

Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
VINEYARD, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
kslsports.com

Real Salt Lake Partners With SeatGeek Ahead Of 2023 Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake has announced a new and exciting partnership with SeatGeek that will enhance the fan experience at America First Field. Beginning at the start of the 2023 Major League Soccer season, SeatGeek will act as the club’s official ticketing provider. SeatGeek is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
midutahradio.com

Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

