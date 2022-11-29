Read full article on original website
Memphis wins 87-68 against North Alabama
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points in Memphis’ 87-68 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night. Davis shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-2). DeAndre Williams scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Keonte Kennedy recorded 11 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
Shumate’s 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
PSAL girls’ hoops preview 2022-23: Susan Wagner hopes to make it ‘back-to-back’ title runs, but could Tottenville or Curtis make things interesting?
Could Susan Wagner be going “back-to-back”? Will New Dorp make a return trip to the city’s final four, or will another PSAL squad step up this season?. Susan Wagner returns the bulk of its roster, including New York City phenom Nicole Melious, who is poised to rewrite Staten Island’s scoring record book and lead the Falcons back to the AA city title game at Barclays Center. The Falcons have captured the division crown in each of the past six seasons and have not lost an Island matchup in the last four years.
Two Elmira College basketball players, Horseheads grad earn Empire 8 weekly honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - The Empire 8 released its weekly basketball awards on Monday, with two Elmira College student-athletes as well as a Horseheads grad being recognized after stellar performances. Elmira College's Desiree Roy was named Empire 8 Player of the Week. Roy recorded a double-double with 21 points and...
Poulakidas leads Yale against Howard after 22-point performance
Howard Bison (4-5) at Yale Bulldogs (6-1) BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces the Howard Bison after John Poulakidas scored 22 points in Yale's 65-62 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes. The Bulldogs have gone 3-0 at home. Yale leads the Ivy League in rebounding, averaging 39.1 boards. Isaiah Kelly paces the Bulldogs with 4.7 rebounds.
Loyola (Md.) secures 84-70 win against Binghamton
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jaylin Andrews scored 19 points as Loyola (Md.) beat Binghamton 84-70 on Wednesday night.Andrews added three steals for the Greyhounds (4-4). Chris Kuzemka shot 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. Alonso Faure shot 7 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.Jacob Falko led the way for the Bearcats (3-4) with 18 points, five assists and two blocks. Christian Hinckson added 11 points and five assists for Binghamton. Dan Petcash also had 10 points and two steals.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
Williamson scores 33, powers Pelicans past Raptors 126-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 33 points, four steals and two blocks, and Trey Murphy added six 3-pointers and 26 points as the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors 126-108 on Wednesday night. The Pelicans shot 52.3% from the floor on 45-of-86 shooting, had 28 assists...
Player of the Week: CH Flowers’ Sean Johnson
After transferring to C.H. Flowers High School in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sean Johnson sought out football coach Dameon Powell to convey his interest in being part of the Jaguars’ team. “He said he was a quarterback and that’s where his heart was, but that he would play...
Jets increasing tickets an average of 12% for next season
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets’ postseason hopes are rising — and so are their ticket prices for next season. The Jets, who are 7-4 and in the middle of the AFC playoff hunt, are increasing prices of tickets an average of 12% next year. It’s the second season in a row the team is raising ticket prices after not doing so since 2016.
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
Wednesday’s Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Andy McKay assistant general manager. Agreed to terms with RHP Trevor Gott on a one-year contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Don Mattingly bench coach. National League. Designated 1B Lewin Diaz for assignment. Minor League Baseball. Frontier League. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed RHP Michael...
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts out for the season with knee injury
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is done for the season because of a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith gave an update on Pitts’ status Wednesday after the second-year player revealed on social media that he had a procedure on his right knee the day before.
Marner ties team-record point streak, Leafs beat Sharks 3-1
TORONTO (AP) — Pierre Engvall scored with 2:27 left in regulation, Mitch Marner had a goal to stretch his point streak to a franchise record-tying 18 games, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the San Jose Sharks 3-1 on Wednesday night. Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, and Ilya...
Vesey, Goodrow lead Rangers to 3-1 win over Senators
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow gave New York a two-goal lead midway through the second period, and the Rangers beat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Wednesday night. Chris Kreider also scored and Ryan Lindgren had three assists to help the Rangers snap a three-game skid...
