LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored a season-high 26 points to help lead No. 4 Ohio State to a 96-77 victory over No. 18 Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge Wednesday night. In a battle of teams with similar styles, the Buckeyes (7-0) survived a sluggish first half...

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 13 HOURS AGO