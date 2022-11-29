It was just 57 years ago today, December 1, 1965, when the United States began commercial flights from Communist Cuba to Miami, Florida, in an attempt to help as many people as possible flee the Castro Regime. Offering flights twice a day, and lasting well into the 70’s, this program helped some 200,000 Cubans flee the despotism of Communism. Originally, the plan was a massive success, as many fled and soon settled into their new home land. Not only did this make America look good in world opinion, but also helped in the political sphere of the Cold War, after all, Cuba was not offering flights from America into Havana, though I’m sure there are a few in this country who would take them up on that offer.

