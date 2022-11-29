Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through FridaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Her Cheating Husband Had A Baby With Another WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Get inspired at the Calvary Chapel Monrovia bookstore holiday open houseDon SimkovichMonrovia, CA
Sugar Plum: 135 Small Businesses Under One Roof for Holiday ShoppingRandy MontgomeryBuena Park, CA
NME
Lars Ulrich thought “for sure” that Metallica’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted that he thought his band’s new album ’72 Seasons’ would leak. The metal veterans shared details of their new record and first single ‘Lux Æterna’ yesterday (November 28) along with with news of a huge world tour for 2023 and 2024.
David Gilmour Guests on Donovan’s Upcoming Album, Shares New Song ‘Rock Me’
Two 1960s psych-rock icons have joined forces, crafting a collaborative medley of airy, bewitching vocals à la Donovan and ominous, spellbinding guitar stylings courtesy of David Gilmour. A part of the “Hurry Gurdy Man” artist’s upcoming album, Gaelia: The Sulan Sessions, Donovan recently dropped “Rock Me,” a brightly lilting,...
NME
Chris Martin and Elton John join Shania Twain on ‘Come On Over’ 25th anniversary album
Shania Twain has announced the release of a deluxe version of her 1997 album ‘Come On Over’, which will include some special guests. The country musician will release the album as part of Apple Music’s holiday countdown ‘From Apple Music With Love’ on Sunday (December 4).
Ozzy Osbourne Willing To Work With His Black Sabbath Bandmates Again
Ozzy Osbourne is open to working with Tony Iommi again in the future, after the two reunited for work on his latest solo album. Ozzy made the comment in a recent sit-down with Billy Morrison, who asked if the two songs Ozzy wrote with Iommi — "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" — could lead to more Black Sabbath.
NME
The 1975: “Depeche Mode have aesthetically influenced us quite a lot”
The 1975‘s Matty Healy has discussed the aesthetic influence of Depeche Mode on his band. Speaking a new interview with Kyle Meredith on American radio station 91.9 WFPK, Meredith asked Healy directly whether the electro pioneers were an influence on their music videos, having noticed “little things” in their visuals that he had enjoyed in those of Depeche Mode.
Clarence Gilyard, ‘Die Hard’ and ‘Matlock’ actor, dies at 66
NEW YORK (AP) — Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66. His death was announced...
msn.com
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
BET
Mariah Carey, Debbie Allen, Jennifer Beals And More React To Irene Cara's Death
After the news broke about the sudden passing of Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer best known for singing the title songs to the movies “Fame” and “Flashdance,” several celebrity tributes have poured in to honor the 63-year-old. On Saturday (Nov. 26), Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose...
Kendall Jenner Goes Sans-Pants in Sheer Tights, Navy Sweater & Pointy Pumps
As temperatures drop, many people add extra layers to their looks to maintain warmth. Kendall Jenner did the opposite in a recent social media post. The runway model posted to her Instagram on Tuesday with a variety of photos. In the first picture, Jenner wore a navy wool and cashmere blend sweater from The Row with a white long-sleeve shirt underneath. She wore the crewneck sweater with the sleeves bunched up, allowing the white shirt to peek out at the forearms. Jenner added black sheer Calzedonia tights to the look, and after adding black briefs, the “Kardashians” star decided that was...
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
ABC News
Ariana Grande shares new photos with husband Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande is giving fans a life update in photos. The singer and star of the upcoming "Wicked" film shared a rare look at her life as of late, posting photos of her dog and her husband Dalton Gomez on Instagram. The first photo in the carousel shows Grande smiling...
EW.com
Stevie Nicks pays tribute to late bandmate Christine McVie: 'My best friend in the whole world'
Stevie Nicks is mourning the loss of her longtime friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79. Nicks, 74, posted a handwritten note on social media, honoring her friend and musical collaborator of several decades. "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away," Nicks wrote. "I didn't even know she was ill… until late Saturday night."
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Black Sabbath
Black Sabbath. Ozzy Osbourne. Tony Iommi. Bill Ward. Geezer Butler. These names are historic. And they are heavy. Just like the music the aforementioned entities create. But what’s in a name? By any other, the band would sound as powerful, right? Right?!. Maybe. Maybe not, in this case. Let’s...
Julia Roberts shares throwback photo of her twins for their 18th birthday
"18," Julia Roberts wrote in the caption with star emojis. "Love you."
Harry Styles, Haim, Bette Midler, the Eagles and More Remember Fleetwood Mac Songstress Christine McVie: ‘RIP Songbird’
Christine McVie touched hearts all over the world with her lyricism about the joys and aches of love as a member of Fleetwood Mac and across her own solo endeavors as a singer-songwriter. This was more than evident after news of her death at age 79 came on Wednesday and reactions from the music industry, friends and Fleetwood Mac fans began flooding social media. Members of Fleetwood Mac posted a joint statement on their band and individual accounts, which is how most came to learn of her death. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine...
EW.com
Val Kilmer wasn't written out of new Willow series until just before production
It wouldn't be Willow without Madmartigan. At least that's how showrunner Jonathan Kasdan felt about the devilishly handsome and roguish hero played by Val Kilmer in the original 1988 film. So much so that Madmartigan still remains an important presence in Kasdan's new Willow series on Disney+, his name, legacy, and children a key element of the plot.
NME
The Rolling Stones to release star-studded 2012 show as live album ‘GRRR Live!’
The Rolling Stones have announced a new live album and accompanying concert film DVD, entitled ‘GRRR Live!’. The show, which took place in December 2012 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was originally broadcast as the pay-per-view event The Rolling Stones: One More Shot. It has now been re-mixed and re-edited for a new release, which will be released as a triple-album vinyl and a double-album CD. ‘GRRR Live!’ will also be released on both DVD and Blu-Ray.
Justin Long Says He Calls Girlfriend Kate Bosworth 'Catherine': 'It's a Little More Personal'
The actor and screenwriter discussed his relationship on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Monday while promoting his new flick Christmas with the Campbells Justin Long revealed that he calls his girlfriend Kate Bosworth by her full name. The actor and screenwriter, 44, opened up about his romance with his House of Darkness co-star, 39, during an appearance on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday. When the Christmas with the Campbells star began to share how his Thanksgiving went with his girlfriend "Catherine," Jenna Hager Bush quickly jumped...
Rolling Stones’ 60th year honored with collectible coin; band to release ‘ultimate live greatest hits album’
The mint said it was one of the last coins of the year to be released bearing the image of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September at age 96.
NME
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023. The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023. It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since...
