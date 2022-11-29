ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Yardbarker

No. 10 Indiana hands No. 18 North Carolina its third straight loss

Trayce Jackson-Davis pumped in 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots as No. 10 Indiana was in control throughout most of the game in defeating No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 on Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind. Xavier Johnson had 20 points, including seven on free throws in the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

No. 4 Ohio State whips No. 18 Louisville 96-77

The University of Louisville women's basketball team had possession of the basketball and a 14-point lead at the halfway mark of the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they had to play the rest of the game. And the rest of the way it was pretty much all Ohio State...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTOP

Memphis wins 87-68 against North Alabama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points in Memphis’ 87-68 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night. Davis shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-2). DeAndre Williams scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Keonte Kennedy recorded 11 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOP

Shumate’s 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOP

Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTOP

Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOP

Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AOL Corp

Louisville, Cal fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history

College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize how unprecedented that is.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FOX Sports

Gardner and No. 3 Virginia host Michigan

Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) at Michigan Wolverines (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia visits the Michigan Wolverines after Jayden Gardner scored 26 points in Virginia's 72-45 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The Wolverines are 3-0 on their home court. Michigan leads the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

Boston College visits Nebraska following Walker's 20-point outing

Boston College Eagles (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -6; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Boston College Eagles after Derrick Walker scored 20 points in Nebraska's 75-58 win against the Florida State Seminoles. The Cornhuskers are 3-0 in home games. Nebraska scores 68.3 points...
LINCOLN, NE
The Game Haus

Cincinnati snaps 3 game skid with win over Louisville

Cincinnati ended their trip to Maui on a positive note as they defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 81-62. The win secures a seventh-place finish for the Bearcats in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as Louisville finishes last. Cincinnati improves to 4-3 on the young season after dropping their last three games on the road. The Cardinals continue to struggle early on, as they have yet to win a single game this season.
CINCINNATI, OH

