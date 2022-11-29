Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
The Louisville Bats to host "Breakfast with Santa" at Slugger Field presented by Outback SteakhouseAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Buckeyes ready for road test against No. 18 LouisvilleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Jerry Stackhouse’s ejection in Vanderbilt-VCU was one for the ages (Video)
Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse was ejected in a loss to VCU, and the optics were both shocking and hilarious. It’s not often you see an A-10 team like VCU beat an SEC team like Vanderbilt, and it’s very rare to see someone like Commodores head coach Jerry Stackhouse lose his cool.
Yardbarker
No. 10 Indiana hands No. 18 North Carolina its third straight loss
Trayce Jackson-Davis pumped in 21 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked four shots as No. 10 Indiana was in control throughout most of the game in defeating No. 18 North Carolina 77-65 on Wednesday night in Bloomington, Ind. Xavier Johnson had 20 points, including seven on free throws in the...
Game Day Live Blog: Maryland at Louisville | Game 7
The Cardinals return home to face the Terrapins as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
No. 4 Ohio State whips No. 18 Louisville 96-77
The University of Louisville women's basketball team had possession of the basketball and a 14-point lead at the halfway mark of the first quarter. Unfortunately for the Cardinals, they had to play the rest of the game. And the rest of the way it was pretty much all Ohio State...
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
WTOP
Memphis wins 87-68 against North Alabama
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 18 points in Memphis’ 87-68 win over North Alabama on Wednesday night. Davis shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (5-2). DeAndre Williams scored 15 points while going 7 of 9 from the field. Keonte Kennedy recorded 11 points and was 5 of 14 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
PHOTO GALLERY: Here Are the Best Photos From Indiana's Matchup With North Carolina
Indiana took on North Carolina on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, winning 77-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Here is a collection of some of the best photos from the game.
WTOP
Shumate’s 20 lead Toledo over Richmond 90-67
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — JT Shumate’s 20 points helped Toledo defeat Richmond 90-67 on Wednesday night. Shumate had six rebounds for the Rockets (5-2). Rayj Dennis scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five assists and four steals. Dante Maddox Jr. recorded 15 points and was 4 of 7 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.
Postseason Ticket Prices for the Commanders Continue to Climb
Washington’s Super Bowl reservation prices jumped 88% after the team’s win over the Falcons.
WTOP
Young, Hawks stop 3-game skid with 125-108 win over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young had 30 points and 14 assists and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 125-108 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. Dejounte Murray added 27 points and Clint Capela finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds after a...
FOX Sports
No. 25 Ohio State faces No. 17 Duke after Sueing's 33-point game
Ohio State Buckeyes (5-1) at Duke Blue Devils (6-2) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Ohio State takes on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils after Justice Sueing scored 33 points in Ohio State's 80-73 victory against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Blue Devils have gone 4-0 at home. Duke is...
WTOP
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
WTOP
Clarkson scores 33, Jazz beat Clippers to snap 5-game skid
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jordan Clarkson had a season-high 33 points and five assists, and the Utah Jazz snapped a five-game losing streak with a 125-112 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Collin Sexton added 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Jazz....
AOL Corp
Louisville, Cal fall to 0-7, simultaneously post worst starts in major conference history
College basketball has a new rivalry this season: Louisville and Cal's race to the bottom. The Cardinals men's basketball team lost in lopsided fashion yet again on Tuesday, this time falling 79-54 to No. 22 Maryland, three days after the Golden Bears fell 67-59 to Clemson. Each loss knocked the teams' records down to 0-7, and it's hard to emphasize how unprecedented that is.
FOX Sports
Gardner and No. 3 Virginia host Michigan
Virginia Cavaliers (5-0) at Michigan Wolverines (5-1) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan -4; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Virginia visits the Michigan Wolverines after Jayden Gardner scored 26 points in Virginia's 72-45 victory against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks. The Wolverines are 3-0 on their home court. Michigan leads the...
Louisville remains winless, falls to No. 22 Maryland 79-54
Louisville hosted No. 22 Maryland as part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, but the game didn’t measure up to the event. The Cardinals trailed by a dozen and were outscored by 14 in the second in a 79-54 loss. Louisville falls to 0-7 on the season...
FOX Sports
Boston College visits Nebraska following Walker's 20-point outing
Boston College Eagles (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nebraska -6; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska plays the Boston College Eagles after Derrick Walker scored 20 points in Nebraska's 75-58 win against the Florida State Seminoles. The Cornhuskers are 3-0 in home games. Nebraska scores 68.3 points...
Cincinnati snaps 3 game skid with win over Louisville
Cincinnati ended their trip to Maui on a positive note as they defeated the Louisville Cardinals, 81-62. The win secures a seventh-place finish for the Bearcats in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, as Louisville finishes last. Cincinnati improves to 4-3 on the young season after dropping their last three games on the road. The Cardinals continue to struggle early on, as they have yet to win a single game this season.
Comments / 0