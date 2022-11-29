ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'RHODC' Star Catherine Ommanney Claims She Had Fling With Prince Harry

By Carly Tennes
 2 days ago
Royal Rendevous!

Weeks before Prince Harry ’s highly-anticipated tell-all book, Spare , is set to hit shelves in January, it seems a new revelation surrounding the controversial royal has come to light — his alleged aughts fling with The Real Housewives of D.C. alum, Catherine Ommanney .

Earlier this week, the Bravo alum, 50, claimed that she had a short-lived flame with Harry, 38, in the mid-2000s, a factoid she says will likely not be included in the prince’s upcoming tell-all .

“I doubt I will be in Harry’s book, as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two,” recalled the TV personality. “It’s just not the done thing.”

PRINCE HARRY'S EX REVEALS ROYAL'S 'NEEDY' ANTICS THAT GOT HIM 'TOLD OFF' BY SECURITY

Purportedly taking place in 2006, roughly one decade before Prince Harry kicked off his romance with wife Meghan Markle , Ommanney said she met the royal at a British hotspot, The London Art Bar, alleging mutual friends — and a crass joke — brought the unlikely pair together.

“Harry was wearing an Australian-style hat that made me laugh, so I asked him, ‘What are you doing looking like a t**t in that?'” Ommanney remembered of Harry , who was in the midst of his widely-publicized on-again, off-again relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsey Davy at the time of their alleged introduction. “I don’t think he was used to people taking the mickey, and once we started talking, it was like there was no one else was in the room.”

After hitting it off, the pair headed over to a friend's house, where things took a steamy turn.

“We started play fighting and I think we were wrestling on and off for about 15 minutes when I told him I needed to go home,” she remembered of their purported evening together. “It was then that he lifted me by my waist off the floor and held me against the wall. He gave me the most incredible, passionate kiss I have ever had in my life.”

Despite this passion, it seems their alleged romance didn’t last long — Ommanney said she only went on a few dates with Harry before things fizzled out .

“Without being arrogant, I think we both quite fancied each other even though he was way too young for me,” she said, adding that “if he wasn’t a royal and was maybe 10 years older, he would be my perfect man.”

EVERYTHING WE KNOW ABOUT PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S LIFE IN CALIFORNIA

The Sun previously reported on Ommanney and Prince Harry’s allegedly short-lived romance.

