Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker
Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
Digital Collegian
Let’s go bowling | Top 3 possibilities for Penn State football’s bowl game
Penn State finished up its last regular-season game against Michigan State and now just awaits what bowl game it will play in. The latest College Football Playoff rankings have the Nittany Lions at No. 8, which is the final ranking before Championship Week and ultimate bowl selection. With the No....
Digital Collegian
Penn State football by the numbers | 4 statistics to explain the rise to the top 10
Penn State’s 2022 season has been a steady rise since it began, with a couple of hiccups against Michigan and Ohio State. The Nittany Lions started the season unranked but will likely find themselves inside of the top 10 of the College Football Playoff rankings after finishing the regular season 10-2.
Digital Collegian
Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming
The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
Digital Collegian
In-state guard Moriah Murray verbally commits to Penn State women’s basketball
Coming off its first loss of the season on Wednesday, Penn State women's basketball immediately went to work on the recruiting trail. The Nittany Lions added Drexel freshman guard and former commit Moriah Murray Thursday morning. She will begin at Penn State in January and prepare for next season. Murray’s...
Digital Collegian
Sophia Gladieux takes home 2nd straight NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year for Penn State field hockey
With the NFHCA announcing its regional players of the year Wednesday afternoon, Penn State has another reason to celebrate its success in 2022. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux earned 2022 Mideast Player of the Year, her second consecutive year receiving this honor. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 record in the regular season and a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the blue and white eventually fell to top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cracks top 10 for 1st time in 2022 in latest CFP rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 for the first time this season in the newest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest CFP list after beating Michigan State 35-16, closing out the regular season with a record of 10-2 Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson
Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball struggles on both sides of ball in 1st loss of season
It was not the finest game shooting the ball for Penn State on Wednesday night. The Lady Lions shot it at just over 40% on their way to a 89-68 loss to Virginia in a matchup of two undefeated teams in the annual Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Unable to pull off...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball comes up empty in intense double-overtime game against Clemson
In a battle of the big cats, the Tigers tamed the Nittany Lions and picked up a key Big Ten/ACC Challenge win. It was a physical win for Clemson which knocked off Penn State 101-94 and held the Nittany Lions to a quiet shooting performance in the second half. It was a comeback performance for the Tigers who shot 50.8% from the field throughout the game.
Digital Collegian
‘We obviously have a lot to work on’ | Penn State women’s basketball’s defense holds it back in 1st loss
Penn State’s defensive woes were one of the biggest reasons it suffered its first loss Wednesday. Surrendering a season-high 89 points in the matchup against Virginia, the blue and white fell by 21 points on its home floor. The main ingredient that’s helped the Lady Lions come out on...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to remain unbeaten with upcoming games against Virginia, Minnesota
Penn State may be playing its best basketball since the turn of the century. The Lady Lions are off to their best start in 26 years, holding a perfect 7-0 record in coach Carolyn Kieger’s fourth season at the helm. With hopes of continuing its historic streak, the blue...
Digital Collegian
Slow 1st-quarter start impedes comeback effort for Penn State women’s basketball against Virginia
The struggle bus pulled in early and often for Penn State in its first loss of the 2022-23 season. A slow start in the first quarter of Wednesday’s Wear White game at the Bryce Jordan Center hurt the Lady Lions’ ability to wield a comeback against Virginia in a lopsided affair.
Digital Collegian
MAC Hermann Trophy names star Penn State women's soccer forward Ally Schlegel as semifinalist for award
Following a memorable season in which redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel tallied her 100th career point and ranked 15th nationally in goals, there could be another award on the way. The Parker, Colorado, native put together a season to remember in Happy Valley and was recognized as a semifinalist for...
Digital Collegian
Led by pair of veteran 1st-team members, 3 Penn State women's soccer players earn all-region honors
Despite falling short against Virginia in the NCAA Tournament, Penn State received a couple more accolades to build on an already successful season. Three Nittany Lions were named to the United Coaches All-North Region teams, with two representatives being elected to the first team. Fifth-year forward Penelope Hocking and redshirt...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball faces an evenly matched Clemson for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Penn State is off to its hottest start since 2019 with a 6-1 record early in the 2022-23 season. The Nittany Lions look to continue that hot streak with another trip down south to take on Clemson in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Last year was...
Digital Collegian
Freshman Evan Mahaffey showcasing versatility through first few games for Penn State men’s basketball
A makeshift roster of returnees and veteran transfers made up Penn State’s squad in Micah Shrewsberry’s first season as head coach. Without any freshman, there was no developmental process. Despite the lack of freshman in Year 1, Shrewsberry went out and signed five promising recruits en route to...
Digital Collegian
Despite best start since 1996-97 season, Penn State women’s basketball looks to improve on both ends
For coach Carolyn Kieger, expectations coming into Year 4 at the helm were as high as they have been in her tenure. With a 7-0 start on the year, the program’s best start to a season since 1996-97, Penn State is on track to surge past last season’s win total of 11.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll a finalist for top snapping award
It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor. Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey improves standing in USCHO poll after sweeping Alaska Fairbanks
Penn State has once again moved up the USCHO poll following a pair of wins over Alaska Fairbanks. After being ranked seventh a week earlier, the Nittany Lions parlayed their sweep of the Nanooks into the No. 6 ranking in the nation. Additionally, Penn State also received four first place...
