EDITORIAL | Canyon Pizza must learn from health inspection violations to uphold State College tradition

Walking down East Beaver Avenue late at night on the weekend in State College, one would typically find a line of people waiting for a slice of pizza from Canyon Pizza. But while Canyon was closed Nov. 15-30 by the State College Borough Health Department due to 13 health inspection violations reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, this wasn’t the case.
CATAcommute aims to improve State College CATA vanpool program

Due to the rising need for transportation in State College CATA will be improving its vanpool program in partnership with Commute with Enterprise. The CATAcommute program is a vanpool program for people who live inside or outside of State College and would like to access jobs in the State College area.
Penn State UPUA unanimously passes bill providing students with school supplies

On Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to pass a bill to support University Park students in poverty and provide school supplies to help them succeed. The bill highlighted an organization called Students United Against Poverty at University Park that works to support students in poverty. “The...
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker

Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
Penn State women's volleyball lands 4 members on Big Ten yearly awards

With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, the Big Ten announced its yearly awards for the women's volleyball season and Penn State features four members on various teams. Landing spots on the All-Big Ten First Team are junior middle blocker Allie Holland who ranks fifth in the conference in total blocks and graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams whose 3.42 kills per set ranks ninth in the conference.
Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming

The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll a finalist for top snapping award

It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor. Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior...
Midway through the season, No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey looks for fresh start against No. 17 Ohio State

In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove. These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
Sophia Gladieux takes home 2nd straight NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year for Penn State field hockey

With the NFHCA announcing its regional players of the year Wednesday afternoon, Penn State has another reason to celebrate its success in 2022. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux earned 2022 Mideast Player of the Year, her second consecutive year receiving this honor. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 record in the regular season and a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the blue and white eventually fell to top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.
‘It's been a dream, honestly’ | Penn State women’s volleyball’s leadership set to drive tournament run

For the 42nd consecutive year, Penn State will grab its dancing shoes and play in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions closed out its 2022 campaign with plenty of momentum, building a strong resume that included a 5-5 record against top-20 opponents, a 24-7 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play — finishing fifth in the Big Ten.
