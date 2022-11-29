Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Canyon Pizza must learn from health inspection violations to uphold State College tradition
Walking down East Beaver Avenue late at night on the weekend in State College, one would typically find a line of people waiting for a slice of pizza from Canyon Pizza. But while Canyon was closed Nov. 15-30 by the State College Borough Health Department due to 13 health inspection violations reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, this wasn’t the case.
Digital Collegian
CATAcommute aims to improve State College CATA vanpool program
Due to the rising need for transportation in State College CATA will be improving its vanpool program in partnership with Commute with Enterprise. The CATAcommute program is a vanpool program for people who live inside or outside of State College and would like to access jobs in the State College area.
Digital Collegian
Penn State UPUA unanimously passes bill providing students with school supplies
On Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to pass a bill to support University Park students in poverty and provide school supplies to help them succeed. The bill highlighted an organization called Students United Against Poverty at University Park that works to support students in poverty. “The...
Digital Collegian
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi recommends law schools rejoin into one school
Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi recommended Penn State Dickinson Law in Carlisle and Penn State Law at University Park rejoin into a single law school on Tuesday, according to a release. “It’s clear that bringing Penn State’s two law schools back together as one is the best way to serve...
Digital Collegian
Former Penn State students share their wedding day experience in Eisenhower Chapel
When State College natives Kevin and Kimberly Murphy began dating during their high school years at State College Area High School, they never thought they would tie the knot on Penn State’s campus. For the Murphys, “it really wasn’t much of a decision” because they were “pretty steeply entrenched...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker
Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball lands 4 members on Big Ten yearly awards
With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, the Big Ten announced its yearly awards for the women's volleyball season and Penn State features four members on various teams. Landing spots on the All-Big Ten First Team are junior middle blocker Allie Holland who ranks fifth in the conference in total blocks and graduate student outside hitter Kashauna Williams whose 3.42 kills per set ranks ninth in the conference.
Digital Collegian
Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming
The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football cracks top 10 for 1st time in 2022 in latest CFP rankings
Penn State is in the top 10 for the first time this season in the newest College Football Playoff rankings. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 8 in the latest CFP list after beating Michigan State 35-16, closing out the regular season with a record of 10-2 Penn State...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football long snapper Chris Stoll a finalist for top snapping award
It’s nearing the time for postseason awards, and one Penn Stater is up for a major honor. Chris Stoll was named one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the nation’s top long snapper. A four-year starter, Stoll was named a team captain prior...
Digital Collegian
‘If we lose, we're done’ | Penn State women’s volleyball begins NCAA Tournament with match vs. UMBC
With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, Penn State is gearing up for teams looking to play spoiler. The Nittany Lions are hosting for the first time since 2019 when the program made the Elite Eight and will begin their most emotional time of the year when they welcome UMBC at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Digital Collegian
Midway through the season, No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey looks for fresh start against No. 17 Ohio State
In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove. These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
Digital Collegian
After splitting pair of games in Las Vegas, Penn State women's hockey remains stagnant in USCHO poll
Penn State rounded in at No. 12 in the USCHO poll once again Monday afternoon. Working with an 11-8-1 overall record on the season so far, the Nittany Lions are coming off a split weekend, falling to No. 3 Minnesota 5-1 on Friday night but finding vengeance against Boston University in a 3-0 Saturday night victory.
Digital Collegian
MAC Hermann Trophy names star Penn State women's soccer forward Ally Schlegel as semifinalist for award
Following a memorable season in which redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel tallied her 100th career point and ranked 15th nationally in goals, there could be another award on the way. The Parker, Colorado, native put together a season to remember in Happy Valley and was recognized as a semifinalist for...
Digital Collegian
Ex-Penn State women's soccer midfielder Marissa Sheva re-signs with Washington Spirit
After originally signing as a coronavirus replacement player, Marissa Sheva has found her role with the Washington Spirit moving forward. The former Penn State midfielder re-signed on a one-year contract, the club announced Wednesday. Sheva starred for the Nittany Lions from 2015-18, totaling 13 goals and nine assists during her...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey hopes success on power play builds with confidence on ice
Ebbs and flows on special teams have hurt Penn State at times, but despite the glaring weak spot of its offense, the power play has picked up steam over the last few series. In its last four games, the blue and white has scored on the man-advantage in all but one game, including a pair of power-play goals in two of those matchups.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's Nick Singleton named Big Ten's 2022 freshman of the year
The second day of Big Ten awards are rolling out and a Penn State freshman has taken home a prestigious award. Running back Nick Singleton was named the Big Ten’s Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year award on Wednesday. Singleton led the Nittany Lions with 941 rushing yards and...
Digital Collegian
Sophia Gladieux takes home 2nd straight NFHCA Mideast Player of the Year for Penn State field hockey
With the NFHCA announcing its regional players of the year Wednesday afternoon, Penn State has another reason to celebrate its success in 2022. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux earned 2022 Mideast Player of the Year, her second consecutive year receiving this honor. Gladieux led Penn State to a 17-4 record in the regular season and a six seed in the NCAA Tournament, where the blue and white eventually fell to top-seeded North Carolina in the semifinals.
Digital Collegian
‘It's been a dream, honestly’ | Penn State women’s volleyball’s leadership set to drive tournament run
For the 42nd consecutive year, Penn State will grab its dancing shoes and play in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions closed out its 2022 campaign with plenty of momentum, building a strong resume that included a 5-5 record against top-20 opponents, a 24-7 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play — finishing fifth in the Big Ten.
Digital Collegian
‘We obviously have a lot to work on’ | Penn State women’s basketball’s defense holds it back in 1st loss
Penn State’s defensive woes were one of the biggest reasons it suffered its first loss Wednesday. Surrendering a season-high 89 points in the matchup against Virginia, the blue and white fell by 21 points on its home floor. The main ingredient that’s helped the Lady Lions come out on...
Comments / 0