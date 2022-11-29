Rainy, windy tonight; Colder, breezy Wednesday

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Rain rolls through tonight

Much colder Wednesday

Milder again Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Cloudy skies with rain rolling in. The rain could be heavy at times, especially between 1- 4 a.m. Rain moves out before daybreak. Windy with some gusts between 30-40MPH late tonight into early Wednesday. Temperatures fall to around 40 tomorrow morning. Even colder during the daytime hours Wednesday.

TOMORROW: Rain exits early Wednesday, clouds will break for sunshine. Much colder air arrives with temperatures in the middle 30s Wednesday afternoon. Staying breezy which will keep wind chill values in the 20s.

THURSDAY: Very cold Thursday morning. Lows in the lower 20s, wind chills in the teens. We’ll be partly cloudy during the day but high temperatures only rebound to the middle 30s.

FRIDAY: Cold in the morning, but temperatures make it back to the mid-40s for the afternoon. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and dry weather are expected.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance for showers during the afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers at night. Cooler highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy skies with a chance for showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers. Highs around 50.

