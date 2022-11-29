ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

OPINION: Focus on industry leaves Hillsboro residents in the dust

By Charolyn Concepcion
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374M8O_0jQnNLkZ00 Charolyn Concepcion: 'Do these stated city goals of Hillsboro align with their residents?'

Excellent, but heartbreaking recent front-page article, "What's next for Jackson East? Hillsboro official says city will pursue property sales on voluntary basis but leaves door open to land grabs."

Read this story as it originally appeared online Nov. 4, 2022.

Fellow Hillsboro residents: Not only what's next for this area, but Hillsboro in general — and much more, I am discovering recently!

I learned more in the Aug. 26 article "The battle for Jackson East: How and why the residents have fought." I was infuriated to see every level of city government has ignored these unified residents' years of extensive efforts, in favor of ever expanding available "industrial sanctuary land," even more so as there is already significant industrial land available to develop — I have seen this color-coded map (does speak to the frightening extent of future industrialization plans).

Industrial expansion, I now see, is the driving force of our city's out-of-control but needed physical growth (most recently South Hillsboro, to add 20% population growth).

Bringing in industry, I learned, began as a good plan to increase local job opportunities, and economic stability, which it seems to have done. But it has quickly snowballed, requiring extensive growth of our city and its ever-expanding urban growth boundary.

It is plain to see that our road infrastructure, while increasing, will never keep up, and likely only worsen.

Plainly stated in Hillsboro's 2017 Comprehensive Plan: "Continuing a tradition of rapid growth (with the Silicon Forest beginning to take root in 1980), Hillsboro's population is expected to increase by over 1.5 times from roughly 100,000 today to over 156,000 people by 2045, which is when the current supply of developable land inside the Urban Growth Boundary and urban reserve areas is expected to be built out."

And there is more impact on Hillsboro residents!

This all started for me as I studied the latest Water Rate Increases for 2022 and 2023 — 8.9% to 10.6% (depending on customer class). The residential water portion of an average monthly bill has increased from $16.30 in 2008 to $42.50 in 2022. Much more for other categories — multi-family, commercial and irrigation in particular — all increasing significantly more than industrial!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jQnNLkZ00

Yes, I see now, this all ties together.

Further, as I spoke to at the water hearing: Industry is the only category that pays less than their water usage. I discovered this as I compared the Water Department's revenue and usage pie charts.

Water is only one part of Hillsboro's city utility bill. Also, sewer, surface water management, transportation (added about 2008), and since 2015, two new "city local service fees" increase yearly also (I studied back to 2011). Only water rate increases seem to require public hearings.

Water more than the rest, though, because we now need to build a second system from Wilsonville.

A few more water figures showing industry's impact: Current industry uses 48% of the water in Hillsboro. Intel's three plants (six fabs) use 78% of this 48%, so 37% of Hillsboro's total.

The next largest category is residential, which uses 24.4% of the total.

Yes, this is correct: Intel alone uses significantly more than all of residential.

Then another tragic trickle-down impact, in growing numbers, is on some of our low-income essential workers who have had their water turned off when they got behind on this increasingly unaffordable bill.

Hillsboro city officials touted as a project (Hitachi High-Tech America) that happened largely because the city invested in making the site on Northeast Huffman Street "shovel-ready." Shovel-ready reflects these parts of infrastructure (water, sewer), being provided for new industrial plants to easily move in and build. (Can't they afford to provide this themselves?) It's clear to see this "investment" is helped by our ever-increasing Hillsboro city utility bill.

The city further was quoted, regarding "reshaping" Jackson East into another industrial area as "necessary": "We must continue to support business investments in our community by companies that share our core community values."

This is not my core value; I value protecting what I love about Hillsboro: its fading farms and rural character. Personally, I would promote the basic, essential value of food production (like the need for water) over industry. Especially our predominant semiconductor industry — which current headlines show how volatile they are in times of economic downturn — laying off large percentages of their employees.

I haven't even touched on environmental concerns with more and more industries being developed.

So, the question remains: Do these stated city goals of Hillsboro align with their residents? Do we need and value this much continued growth?

I doubt Jackson East residents agree, now that their area has been zoned industrial-only, and are being pressured to annex/sell into Hillsboro, with phrases such as "if we can't get there (with good faith negotiating), there is the scary tool of condemnation and eminent domain."

I don't value residents being ignored and now being threatened to cave into industrial interests!

Because of this, I went to speak at the City Council last week — I was the only one speaking. I did learn, though, that decisions are already made before this final procedural vote — input must be given at the earlier planning stages.

I have written this to bring awareness that I, as a 33-year resident, have regrettably been too ignorant of. It took a few months and many, many hours of research for me to unravel what I know so far, and to encourage many more Hillsboro residents to speak out about what they value. Or no doubt, apart from a major economic downturn, Hillsboro's city plans and values will become a reality.

Charolyn Concepcion is a Hillsboro resident.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Madras Pioneer

Madras tops 8,000

Central Oregon growing quickly while Portland area shrinks by 11,000 people Madras has cracked the 8,000 mark for population, Culver is now 1,663 and Metolius is nearing quadruple digits at 987. The Portland State University Population Research Center recently released its estimate for 2022. It noted that Jefferson County's population growth of 372 over the year, 1.48%, made it the seventh-fastest growing county percentage-wise in the state. Jefferson County went from 25,032 people in 2021 to 25,404 in 2022. Gilliam County, with a county seat of Condon, grew 2.76%, with 56 additional residents, from 2,016 in 2021 to...
MADRAS, OR
KATU.com

Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'

Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash. The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes. ODOT says...
CLATSKANIE, OR
rtands.com

For Chelatchie Prairie Railroad, a $4.7MM Upgrade

Written by Marybeth Luczack, Executive Editor, Railway Age. The first phase of a $4.7 million rehabilitation project will start this fall on the 33-mile Chelatchie Prairie Railroad in Washington state. Covered by Washington transportation funds, line owner Clark County, Wash., will use $1.5 million to improve 14 miles between Vancouver...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Northwest Oregon: Hello, December, hello snow

Many of the suburbs awaken to snow on Dec. 1, with travel warnings at higher elevations; Portland may be next.Some parts of the Portland metro area woke to snow on Thursday, Dec. 1. Late openings and closures have been announced for some schools and other services in Washington, Clackamas, Columbia, Yamhill, Marion, Polk, Linn and Benton counties. Snow levels are lowering to the valley floor Thursday morning, according to KOIN 6 News. There could have slushy snow on the ground around Portland before the day is out. "It will be enough to mess up a morning commute,...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Hwy. 26 closed by downed power lines west of Portland

ODOT is working to reopen the major travel route but cannot say when it will be cleared.The first major storm of the winter knocked down power lines that blocked all lanes of Highway 26 between I-405 and the Sylvan overpass early Tuesday. The Oregon Department of Transportation announced the closure at 6:25 a.m. on Nov. 30. ODOT said crews are working to reopen the highway but did not say how long that could take. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find other travel routes. A crash also reportedly shut down parts of I-84 on the east side of Portland. No details were immediately available. Landslides have also closed Highway 30 near Astoria and Clatskanie. Thousands of people throughout Oregon are without power because of the storm early Tuesday. Updated closure information is available at ODOT's Trip Check website. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind. As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Southern Oregon Ranch with Pristine River Frontage

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a Southern Oregon ranch on the Rogue River. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
EAGLE POINT, OR
kptv.com

Highway 30 reopens between Clatskanie, Rainier following deadly crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A deadly crash shut down Highway 30, about six miles west of Rainier, for several hours Monday morning. All lanes of Highway 30 were closed about halfway between Clatskanie and Rainier due to the crash. The highway reopened just after 11:30 a.m., according to ODOT.
RAINIER, OR
kptv.com

Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday. Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

OPINION: Re-imagining the Hillsboro Airport

Miki Barnes: 'There are many creative, life-affirming possibilities for the land upon which HIO is now located.'According to a Feb. 14, 2021, Oregonian article, "The Port of Portland is considering a major overhaul ... the restructuring is part of a sweeping philosophical shift away from facilitating trade for powerful business interests to a 'shared prosperity initiative' intended to spread the wealth to people of color, the poor and the marginalized. In some cases, that could mean selling off profitable operations in order to pursue these new, broader aims, which are taking root amid a resurgent civil rights movement." The executive...
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon. Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy