Woman dying of lung disease ‘caused by mould’ urges action on rogue landlords
Tenant, who is suing landlord in test case, calls on government to back renters in claiming damages
Covid blood-thinner drug treatment dangerous and does not work – study
UK government-backed Heal-Covid trial finds Apixaban can cause dangerous bleeding and does not improve prognosis
Farmers warn of more shortages in supermarkets
Britain’s vegetable industry could be under threat as farmers warn they’re not being paid enough to grow stables, including tomatoes, due to soaring energy costs.Shortage of labour for picking crops is also affecting industry demand within the country, with retailers opting to import produce from abroad.Energy prices have affected tomatoes in particular, due to the use of heated greenhouses.Lea Valley, which stretches from Hertfordshire and Essex to north London, produced around 75 per cent of Britain’s cucumbers and peppers in 2020.The area – dubbed the ‘cucumber capital of Britain – could see production halved from its 2020 figures by next...
Top hospitals targeted by nurse strikes
A host of leading hospitals will be affected in next month's nurse strikes, the Royal College of Nursing says. They include Great Ormond Street and Alder Hey children's hospitals and leading cancer centres. Overall, around a quarter of hospitals and community services in England and nearly all those in Northern...
Investigators estimate around 20 deaths are linked to blunder in Covid-19 lab
A blunder at a lab which saw thousands of positive Covid-19 cases reported as negative could have led to the deaths of 20 people, according to new estimates.The error at the Wolverhampton lab meant that around 39,000 PCR tests were reported as negative when they should have been positive between September 2 and October 12 2021 – mostly in the south-west of England.As a result, many people would have continued with their daily lives and not self-isolated even though they had Covid-19.Experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have estimated that the blunder led to about 55,000 additional infections.They...
Emergency energy plan not going ahead on Tuesday
National Grid has decided not to activate a scheme on Tuesday to help the UK avoid power cuts after being poised to do so. It would have seen some households offered discounts on their electricity bills if they cut peak-time use. National Grid had been ready to trigger the scheme...
Energy bills: 'We cut back but are paying three times as much'
Amy Appleyard had been paying £136 a month to heat and light her home. Knowing that energy bills would rise in the autumn, she and her family had cut back on how much power they were using. But they were shocked to be told that their monthly direct debit...
Birmingham QE trainee doctor belittled at work, inquest told
A trainee doctor who took her own life told paramedics shortly before she died not to transport her to the hospital where she worked, an inquest heard. It emerged in proceedings that Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), had told her parents she had been belittled by consultants there.
National Grid cancels plans to start emergency winter scheme
Operator had indicated it could ask consumers to start using demand flexibility service on Tuesday
Swindon solar panel park planned to power almost 3,000 homes
A solar panel park capable of producing enough electricity to power a small town is being proposed. The 40-year scheme near Minety, Swindon, would produce enough electricity for 2,700 homes, according to developers Ecotricity Generation Limited. The company said it would also help towards the government's 2050 net zero carbon...
Westinghouse Ready to Deliver for the Czech Republic with Help from Bechtel
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company today submitted its proposal to support the Czech Republic’s planned expansion of its nuclear power fleet with the AP1000 ® reactor, the world’s most advanced, proven nuclear reactor in operation globally. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005718/en/ The Westinghouse AP1000® reactor is setting operational records in China and is the only operating Generation III+ reactor with fully passive safety systems, modular construction design and has the smallest footprint per MWe on the market. Photo courtesy of Sanmen Nuclear Power Company
Urgent surgery ‘may be postponed’ by nurses’ strikes, say NHS bosses
Trusts may also have to suspend chemotherapy, kidney dialysis and other key elements of healthcare
Europe's biggest battery storage goes live, can power 300,000 UK homes for two hours
The Pillswood project, a 98MW capacity battery energy storage system located near Hull, went live on Monday. Developed by Harmony Energy Limited, the project is considered Europe's biggest battery energy storage system and is managed by a Tesla 2-hour Megapack system. This allows it to store up to 196MWh (megawatt...
Electric boost for Ford with £600m Government-backed loan
Car giant Ford is to expand its work on electric vehicles in Essex and Merseyside after receiving a £600 million Government-based loan.UK Export Finance said this will support thousands of jobs and help the manufacturer increase its electric vehicle range from two models to nine.Ford will boost the capacity of its plant at Halewood on Merseyside from 250,000 electric powertrain units per year to 420,000.The loan will also help protect Ford’s ability to deliver engineering services in Dunton, Essex.We have consistently backed FordInternational Trade Secretary Kemi BadenochUK Export Finance is a Government-linked body which helps promote the UK’s export industry...
Derry and Strabane council approves heating hardship fund
Derry and Strabane District Council has approved a hardship fund for people struggling to pay home heating bills. It had previously been delayed over issues finding a company to administer the scheme and issue payments. It is understood the £258,000 fund will be issued in a one-off payment of up...
Flatpack wind turbine invented by 15-year-old set to help communities in Kenya
A flatpack wind turbine invented by a 15-year-old Scottish pupil is to be used to help provide power to communities in Kenya.Douglas Macartney, now 19, designed the turbine for a competition in 2018 and it has since been developed into a viable prototype by several teams of undergraduate engineers from Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).Students worked over several years to create the prototype, with their input including the addition of two solar panels.The device, which can be assembled without any specialist training, is intended to be used to help areas recovering from natural disasters and in rural settlements far from grid...
Small shops welcome MSPs' town centre action call
A call for action to halt the long-term decline of Scotland's town centres has been welcomed in one town MSPs visited for their research on the issue. A new report makes a string of recommendations on what can be done to reverse the downward trend. The economy and fair work...
Frome crash: Student has 'potentially life-changing' injuries
A student remains in hospital with "potentially life-changing" injuries after a coach overturned, police said. Emergency services were called to the B3090 Oldford Hill, near Frome, in Somerset, at about 15:35GMT on Monday. A small number of students from Frome College were injured and taken to hospital. All but one...
Ford plans £125m electric vehicle investment at Halewood
Ford plans to invest an extra £125m in electric vehicle parts production at its Halewood plant in a move that will make it a key part of the company’s European zero-emissions ambitions. The factory on Merseyside will produce 420,000 electric drive units a year from 2024 under the...
GP staffing levels dangerously under pressure - doctor
Pressure on GPs is "dangerously close to a death spiral" due to doctors leaving, one has warned. Dr Paul Evans, who works in Gateshead, told the BBC it was "typical" for GPs to see more than twice as many patients a day than is recommended as safe. He said the...
