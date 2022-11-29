ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announces he'll enter NCAA transfer portal

Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he'll enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Monday in social media post Tuesday afternoon. "Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing," Veilleux wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State could be perfect fit for transfer portal target; Lions move up to No. 8 in CFP rankings, and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an intriguing name to watch in the NCAA transfer portal and the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State has a connection and could be a factor with Dont’e Thornton, a sophomore wide receiver from Oregon who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thornton was a topic of conversation for Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated as a one-time Penn State commit at a position of need for the Lions with Mitchell Tinsley moving on and Parker Washington potentially considering the 2023 NFL Draft.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State’s wish list this transfer portal season

The transfer portal is quickly becoming the most valuable tool for a college football program. Penn State coach James Franklin hasn’t always been aware of that it seems but this past summer he caught on to its ability and was able to bring in several playmakers. Penn State on defense has proven they can lose their stars and retool and not miss a beat. However, the offense is going to need some extra depth if it wants this team to take the next step and to assure that Drew Allar has a smooth transition into the role of starting quarterback for...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State sits at No. 8 in updated College Football Playoff rankings

Penn State is sitting in a great spot to go to a New Years Six bowl game following the release of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and the path will likely lead to the Cotton Bowl. Penn State is No. 8 in this week’s College Football Playoff ranking, one spot behind No. 7 Tennessee. Those rankings are important because it likely means Tennessee will be in line for the Orange Bowl ahead of the Nittany Lions, leaving Penn State as an at-large possibility for the Cotton Bowl. No. 10 Kansas State will get a chance to play spoiler with those plans...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
OREGON STATE

