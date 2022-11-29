The transfer portal is quickly becoming the most valuable tool for a college football program. Penn State coach James Franklin hasn’t always been aware of that it seems but this past summer he caught on to its ability and was able to bring in several playmakers. Penn State on defense has proven they can lose their stars and retool and not miss a beat. However, the offense is going to need some extra depth if it wants this team to take the next step and to assure that Drew Allar has a smooth transition into the role of starting quarterback for...

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO