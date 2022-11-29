Read full article on original website
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announces he'll enter NCAA transfer portal
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he'll enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Monday in social media post Tuesday afternoon. "Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing," Veilleux wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
Olu Fashanu’s Penn State return, a look at some Lions with NFL decisions to make: Blue-White Breakdown
PennLive’s Johnny McGonigal and Bob Flounders analyze the huge news that talented left tackle Olu Fashanu is returning to Penn State in 2023. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions have a number of players who could leave for the NFL draft. Who are the names to know? Johnny and Bob also look at players who could leave in the transfer portal.
Ravens look playoff-bound, but could be gone quickly unless they sort out these issues
The Baltimore Ravens have developed a troubling trend this season: They can’t close out games. This week’s 28-27 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars marked the fourth time this season that the Ravens lost despite having a two-score lead in the second half. Now, the Ravens...
Hot Board: Kentucky Running Backs Coach
The Kentucky football program has already set change in motion this off-season as head coach Mark Stoops has moved on from running backs coach/co-special teams coordinator.
Penn State could be perfect fit for transfer portal target; Lions move up to No. 8 in CFP rankings, and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature an intriguing name to watch in the NCAA transfer portal and the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State has a connection and could be a factor with Dont’e Thornton, a sophomore wide receiver from Oregon who announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Thornton was a topic of conversation for Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz of Blue-White Illustrated as a one-time Penn State commit at a position of need for the Lions with Mitchell Tinsley moving on and Parker Washington potentially considering the 2023 NFL Draft.
Robert Griffin III on Commanders' Sean Taylor memorial: 'He deserves better than that'
The former Heisman Trophy winner tells USA TODAY Sports Sean Taylor "deserves better" than the memorial the Washington Commanders unveiled.
Penn State’s wish list this transfer portal season
The transfer portal is quickly becoming the most valuable tool for a college football program. Penn State coach James Franklin hasn’t always been aware of that it seems but this past summer he caught on to its ability and was able to bring in several playmakers. Penn State on defense has proven they can lose their stars and retool and not miss a beat. However, the offense is going to need some extra depth if it wants this team to take the next step and to assure that Drew Allar has a smooth transition into the role of starting quarterback for...
Rams assistant Jake Peetz expected to become Nebraska's QBs coach
Jake Peetz joined the Rams’ coaching staff this year as an offensive assistant, but he’s not going to stay beyond the 2022 season. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Peetz is expected to join Matt Rhule’s staff at Nebraska as the quarterbacks coach, also taking on an undetermined role on special teams.
Penn State's big postseason plans: Here's how the Lions could land in the Rose Bowl
Penn State's Top 10 ranking, along with some timely help from others, has all but guaranteed it marquee postseason plans. And the Rose Bowl, the most iconic destination, is still quite possible − even though it may take an unorthodox move to make it happen. Regardless, the 10-2 Nittany...
Penn State sits at No. 8 in updated College Football Playoff rankings
Penn State is sitting in a great spot to go to a New Years Six bowl game following the release of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and the path will likely lead to the Cotton Bowl. Penn State is No. 8 in this week’s College Football Playoff ranking, one spot behind No. 7 Tennessee. Those rankings are important because it likely means Tennessee will be in line for the Orange Bowl ahead of the Nittany Lions, leaving Penn State as an at-large possibility for the Cotton Bowl. No. 10 Kansas State will get a chance to play spoiler with those plans...
Meet New Orleans Saints Juwan Johnson’s Wife, Chanen Johnson
Juwan Johnson’s pro football career has barely begun, but off the field, he has been building his brand before he joined the NFL. And it’s in part credited to his very savvy sweetheart. Chanen Raygoza was an athlete with a background in communications that she parlayed into TikTok fame while securing sponsorship deals with her husband. New Orleans Saints fans welcomed the WAG and her social media content wholeheartedly. But they want to know more about Juwan Johnson’s wife, Chanen Johnson. So we delve into her background in this Chanen Johnson wiki.
