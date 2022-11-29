When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.

