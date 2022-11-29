Read full article on original website
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent families given food vouchers for Christmas break
Some families in Stoke-on-Trent will get supermarket vouchers this Christmas to help with the cost of living. Parents of children on free school meals or with an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP) will receive £50. They are part of £2m of funding from Stoke-on-Trent City Council and can...
BBC
Stourbridge postman helps save collapsed pensioner's life
A family have hailed a postman who helped save a pensioner's life by giving him CPR a "local hero". Darryl Taylor, 78, collapsed when collecting a package from Stourbridge sorting office last Wednesday. Postal worker Dan Howells administered CPR for around ten minutes after Mr Taylor hit his head and...
I left my car in an airport car park and came back to find my exhaust gone – I paid a premium and want answers
A MOTORIST returned from holiday to find his car vandalised after leaving it in an airport car park. Derek Tonkin, 69, had been in Spain and had left his Toyota parked at East Midlands Airport. As reported by the Nottingham Post, Mr Tonkin returned to find the catalytic converter on...
'We're sorry - we could have saved them': Police apologise to young mother, 22, and her mother murdered by her estranged husband after she made FOUR 999 calls begging for help
The family of a mother and daughter murdered by the daughter's abusive ex-partner say they were failed 'beyond imagination' after a coroner ruled police errors contributed to their deaths. Raneem Oudeh, 22, was murdered outside her mother Khowla Saleem's home in Solihull, West Midlands, just after midnight on August 27,...
She found out she had a full-grown baby inside of her one day before delivering. How?
“I’m not a teenager. I’m relatively intelligent. I can accept a lot of things in my life,” says Erin O’Malley, chuckling. “I just did not know. In any way.”
I’m furious after my daughter was served an ‘almost empty’ baguette for her school dinner – it’s ridiculous
AN OUTRAGED mum has slammed her daughter's school for serving the young girl an "empty" baguette for lunch. Donna Jones claimed that West Monmouth School in Pontypool, South Wales, was not providing value for the money she pays for school meals. Her daughter, 11, sent her a photo of the...
Drunk man grabs flight attendant by the neck after she tells him to get back in his seat during landing
A man attacked a flight attendant after she asked him to sit back down when the seatbelt signs were lit.The incident happened on an easyJet flight from Manchester to Malta on 28 March this year. Colin Smith, 51, from Hull, was with his partner on a celebratory 50th birthday trip. Smith had drunk three quarters of a bottle of duty free whisky when cabin crew member Carley Griffiths saw him standing up while doing her pre-landing aisle checks. It was thought Smith was going to the toilet when he got up, but because flight EZY 1997 was landing, Ms Griffiths...
Blind woman kicked out of hotel at night after being accused of having a ‘fake’ guide dog
Blind woman asked to leave hotel at night after staff accused her of having ‘fake’ guide dog. A blind woman said she has been left “shaken up” after a “scary” ordeal which saw her kicked out of a Premier Inn hotel in north London late at night after she was accused of having a “fake” guide dog.
My baby swallowed a water bead and needed 5 surgeries. I hope other parents will stop buying the beads.
Kennedy Mitchell, who's 10 months old, swallowed a water bead that belonged to her brother. It blocked her bowel and left her fighting for her life.
I stopped saving much for retirement when my husband died, and I've found 3 more important things to spend that money on
Allison Nichol Longtin knows well that tomorrow isn't promised, so she's enjoying her earnings now by spending on her home and mobility.
Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds
A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
Man beat girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV
A man who beat his girlfriend to death on Christmas Day as she watched TV has been found guilty of manslaughter. Yahya Aboukar, 27, was in a relationship with 29-year-old Kirsty Louise Ashley when he “violently” assaulted her on Christmas Day 2021 as they watched TV in bed. Just before midnight on Boxing Day, police were then called to the address in Earlham Grove, Newham.Inside the property, officers found signs of struggle in Aboukar’s bedroom, including a barbell weight, a claw hammer and clothing all stained with blood.Aboukar had fled officers by jumping out of a bedroom window. He was...
Man who covered his partner in petrol then gave her a cigarette jailed 24 years later
A man who subjected his partner to “unimaginable” physical injuries when he doused her with petrol and set her on fire – leading to her death 21 years later – has been jailed.Steven Craig, 58, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 15 years for inflicting horrendous injuries on Jacqueline Kirk in a car park in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, in April 1998. Reading from Kirk’s witness statement describing her relationship with her killer, the judge said Craig would watch the film Reservoir Dogs with a “constant grin” and enjoyed seeing the violent scenes depicted in it. The...
TODAY.com
I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition
When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
Terminally ill father passes away after hundreds threw him early Christmas party
A terminally ill father-of-three who went viral after hundreds of people threw him an early Christmas party outside his home has died, his family has revealed.Matthew Sandbrook, 37, was given just months to live in October 2021 after being diagnosed with aggressive glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer.Doctors said he was unlikely to survive to see Christmas so his determined family launched an online appeal to throw him a final festive bash.They were amazed when more than 200 people, including family, friends, neighbours and strangers, duly turned up outside his home in Warndon, Worcestershire, on 6 October last year...
Mum-of-seven says she had to tell her kids she can't afford to get them all presents this Christmas
A mum-of seven has said she can't afford to buy all her children Christmas presents this year, due to the cost of living crisis. Jackie Hands, 62, from Greater Manchester, says she won't be buying her older children gifts this year, and has been forced to tell them that they won't be finding any gifts under the tree on the big day.
The Jewish Press
40 Week Pregnant EMT Delivers another Woman’s Baby
Last Thursday, Rachel Feld, who has been a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah for a little over a year, received an emergency notification from the group’s Dispatch and Command Center notifying her that she was near a medical emergency. Rachel, 40 weeks pregnant with three young children at home, knew she shouldn’t be responding to most medical emergencies in her condition, but when she realized the emergency was a woman in active labor, she dropped everything and left for the woman’s address.
Son-in-law jailed for murdering great-grandmother in her bed
A former plumber who sexually assaulted and murdered his elderly mother-in-law has been jailed for life.Simon Parks, 52, strangled 79-year-old Mari O’Flynn as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Newport, Gwent.Parks, an alcoholic, held a long-term grunge against the mother-of-three and a few months after she moved into the mid-terrace property he shared with her daughter, he left.However, just five days before the killing on May 24 this year Parks had returned to the house in Leach Road in Bettws.Cardiff Crown Court was told Parks had been drinking heavily before and after the murder – making...
BBC
Funding of £9m to help people at risk of homelessness
Hundreds more people at risk of being homeless are to get a safe place to live thanks to a £9m investment. West Midlands Combined Authority said its funds would allow social enterprise Cornerstone to buy 55 more properties to help those desperately needing accommodation. It works to provide a...
