State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Graduate student Katie Clark, Penn State women's volleyball unafraid with NCAA Tournament looming

The postseason isn’t meant for everyone, which is something Penn realizes, but that doesn’t faze the players suiting up for the storied program. Throughout the whole regular season, the blue and white has found itself improving week after week. Whenever there was a bump in the road, Penn State treated it like a growing pain that was only going to help it when it matters most.
Penn State men’s basketball struggles offensively with shots not falling from deep against Clemson

Penn State’s small-ball strategy worked relatively well in bouts with mid-major programs, but against Clemson in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, it didn’t. Despite working its way to double-overtime, it was ultimately the Nittany Lions’ inability to score or protect the paint, especially when 3-point shots weren't hitting, that led to their 101-94 loss.
Midway through the season, No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey looks for fresh start against No. 17 Ohio State

In a short week, No. 6 Penn State finally picked its play back up, sweeping an Alaska Fairbanks team that was starting to find its groove. These nonconference matchups were a break in the Nittany Lions’ tough conference schedule, which featured three ranked teams, two being No. 1 in the nation at the time of play. Now that the series is over, the Nittany Lions must turn their attention back to the Big Ten, as they take on a home series against Ohio State on Friday and Saturday.
Penn State football adds 2023 walk-on linebacker

Penn State has added to its list of walk-ons for the 2023 season. Linebacker Winston Yates has announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. Yates has played wide receiver and defensive back at Paul VI High School in Haddonfield, New Jersey. However, it looks like the 6-foot-3, 200-pound...
10 offensive Penn State football players named to All-Big Ten teams

All-Big Ten teams have wrapped up, and 10 Penn State players have been selected as all-conference offensive talent. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, who announced his decision to return for another year of school on Monday, kicked things off by being selected to second team by the coaches. Fashanu was also...
‘It's been a dream, honestly’ | Penn State women’s volleyball’s leadership set to drive tournament run

For the 42nd consecutive year, Penn State will grab its dancing shoes and play in the NCAA Tournament. The Nittany Lions closed out its 2022 campaign with plenty of momentum, building a strong resume that included a 5-5 record against top-20 opponents, a 24-7 overall record and a 13-7 mark in conference play — finishing fifth in the Big Ten.
3 Penn State football players earn All-Big Ten special teams honors

Penn State cleaned up the All-Big Ten defensive awards with 10 players selected, and it now has three more to add to that tally with special teams. Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton was named All-Big Ten second team by the media as a return specialist and honorable mention by the coaches. Punter Barney Amor was named as an honorable mention by the coaches, while kicker Jake Pinegar was named an honorable mention by the media.
Penn State women's volleyball finishes regular season just outside top 10 in AVCA rankings

Penn State women’s volleyball finds itself staying put at the No. 11 ranking in the AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Coaches Poll, which came out Monday afternoon. Finding itself ranked No. 11 for the second consecutive week, Penn State finished the regular season with a 24-7 record, while going 13-7 in Big Ten play.

