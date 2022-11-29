ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

Week 13 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups: The return of Ja'Marr Chase, J.K. Dobbins & Deshaun Watson

By Matt Harmon,Andy Behrens, Yahoo Sports
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sv4Ju_0jQnMP8s00

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens spent most of this podcast avoiding talking about what is available on the fantasy football waiver wire heading into week 13 because it is….disgusting.

Instead, Andy takes a Josh Jacobs-related victory lap before the guys discuss a ton of news, including major injuries for Darnell Mooney and Tristan Wirfs, and the return of Ja’Marr Chase, J.K. Dobbins and Deshaun Watson to their respective teams.

The guys also break down the exciting Sunday night game that saw Aaron Rodgers leave with an injury while the Philadelphia Eagles topped the Green Bay Packers.

Finally, the guys get into their favorite options from the waiver wire, some of which are reliant on injuries that we don’t yet know the severity of, before telling you who to drop and giving an update on Matt’s mom’s fantasy football league.

02:15 Andy’s Josh Jacobs victory lap

10:30 NEWS / Bears WR Darnell Mooney undergoes season-ending surgery

14:55 NEWS / Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase expected to play in week 13

17:45 NEWS / Bucs RT Tristan Wirfs to miss 3-4 weeks

20:15 NEWS / Jags RB Travis Etienne was cleared to return in week 12 (?)

26:10 NEWS / Browns QB Deshaun Watson officially reinstated

31:45 NEWS / Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returns to practice

33:05 Eagles 40, Packers 33

44:30 Waiver Wire Pickups / Running Backs

50:10 Waiver Wire Pickups / Wide Receivers

57:40 Waiver Wire Pickups / Quarterbacks

60:60 Waiver Wire Pickups / Tight Ends

61:45 Drops

65:25 Hold on loosely

69:45 NEWS / RB Melvin Gordon expected to sign with KC

70:30 Treviso Babes update

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Ravens' Harbaugh speaks with Jackson about offensive tweet

Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said he spoke with Lamar Jackson on Monday about the star quarterback's profane postgame tweet directed at a fan a day earlier, saying the language Jackson used was out of character. Jackson, meanwhile, insisted on Twitter that he did not intend to disrespect anyone's sexual orientation...
BALTIMORE, MD
WHIO Dayton

Aaron Rodgers on possibility of Packers QB switch: 'I'll approach that with an open mind'

The Green Bay Packers' season looks beyond saving, and that's created a change in incentives for the would-be contender. Currently sitting at 4-8 after a 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Packers are suddenly in the position of considering whether or not to bench star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and give his back-up, former first-round pick Jordan Love, the opportunity to start the season's remaining games.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Raiders Josh Jacobs Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

HENDERSON, Nev.--In the midst of a season in which he is making franchise records fall, the Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs got some great praise from the NFL this week. Per the NFL, Jacobs has been named the AFC player of the week. Here is what the NFL said:. RAIDERS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Texans, Seahawks Projected for Top 2023 NFL Draft Picks Through Week 12

The Houston Texans do not have a good record a little over midway through the 2022 NFL season, but they have something else to look forward to: the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston is among the teams in contention for the No. 1 pick in April. There are a couple of other struggling franchises on its heels, though.
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football Show: Sam Darnold Has Revived D.J. Moore

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by breaking down some of the biggest news from around the league, including Aaron Rodgers' late-game rib injury on Sunday Night Football against the Eagles and what to expect from the Jaguars' backfield after Travis Etienne was injured in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Ravens. They go on to discuss what the future holds for a few Jets pass-catchers as well as a potential revival for another receiver in their biggest takeaways from the past weekend. They also dive into Week 12's top performers, some waiver wire targets to go after, and which players can finally be dropped.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
103K+
Followers
142K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy