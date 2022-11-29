‘Tinder Swindler’ Executive Producer Sam Starbuck Joins Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

Tyler Perry is getting into business with Amazon, setting a four-movie deal with the streaming giant. Under the pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four features that will be released on Prime Video. Perry said in a statement, “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVKim Kardashian "Disgusted and Outraged" by Balenciaga Holiday Campaign'Glass Onion' Box Office: How the 'Knives Out' Sequel...

2 DAYS AGO