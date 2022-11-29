‘Tinder Swindler’ Executive Producer Sam Starbuck Joins Dorothy St Pictures as SVP of Documentaries (EXCLUSIVE)

Read full article on original website
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Producer Judy Counihan Joins Pulse Films as Scripted Creative Director (EXCLUSIVE)
“Gangs of London” banner Pulse Films has hired “Fate: The Winx Saga” producer Judy Counihan as its new scripted creative director. Counihan, who was most recently creative director at Archery Pictures, has worked across Europe and the U.S. in both film and television for the last 25 years. She officially joins the company in the new year.
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
Netflix EMEA Boss Larry Tanz Says Ad-Tier Will Not Affect Storytelling
“We’re being really clear to our creative partners: tell the stories the way you would with Netflix normally and no changes,” said Tanz, who was speaking at U.K. TV conference Content London. More from Variety. Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series 'Zero Day' From...
Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)
Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
Mark Burnett Exits Leadership Role at Amazon's MGM
Pioneering reality TV producer Mark Burnett has become the latest MGM executive to depart following Amazon's $8.45 billion purchase of the studio earlier this year. Burnett is known for creating influential non-scripted TV hits including Survivor, The Apprentice and Shark Tank, among many others. “After months of collaborative transition efforts,...
‘Emily the Criminal’ Starring Aubrey Plaza Is Coming to Netflix in December 2022
Learn more about Aubrey Plaza's role in the Sundance Film Festival movie 'Emily the Criminal' and when to stream it on Netflix.
Tyler Perry Sets 4-Movie Deal at Amazon
Tyler Perry is getting into business with Amazon, setting a four-movie deal with the streaming giant. Under the pact, Perry will write, direct and produce four features that will be released on Prime Video. Perry said in a statement, “Jennifer Salke and the entire team have welcomed me with open arms, and I’m looking forward to continuing telling unique stories and bringing my next projects to the global audiences that they reach.” More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVKim Kardashian "Disgusted and Outraged" by Balenciaga Holiday Campaign'Glass Onion' Box Office: How the 'Knives Out' Sequel...
Hulu Renews New Series for Season 2
Hulu subscribers got a dose of good news on Tuesday. The Disney-owned streamer renewed Tell Me Lies, a new drama series based on Carola Lovering's novel that debuted in September. Tell Me Lies follows a tumultuous relationship between a couple played by Grace Van Patten and Jackson White. Tell Me...
WildBrain Rescues Ukrainian Kids’ Animation ‘Brave Bunnies’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Kids’ entertainment company WildBrain has hopped in to save beloved Ukrainian animation “Brave Bunnies,” taking a majority stake in the IP after its production was disrupted by the Russian invasion. Created by Olga Cherepanova, co-founder of Ukrainian kids’ producer Glowberry, “Brave Bunnies” is a 2D animation for...
Following HBO Max Cancellations, DC Animation Content Could Come from Amazon
Warner Bros. Television Studios is closing a deal with Amazon for DC content. Warner Bros. TV group boss Channing Dungey said at the U.K. TV conference Content London that the studio is “exploring animated IP on different platforms.”. “One of the interesting things that’s exciting for me at this...
Warner Bros. Close to Bringing DC Animated Shows to Amazon Prime Video
Shakeups are continuing over at Warner Bros. in regards to DC-branded content. According to Channing Dungey, a high-level executive at Warner Bros TV group, Warner Bros. Television Studios is in the process of closing a major animation deal with Amazon for DC content, possibly introducing some animated DC content onto Prime Video.
Nat Geo’s Alan Eyres joins Plimsoll to lead US-based operations
ITV Studios-owned Plimsoll Productions has hired Nat Geo exec Alan Eyres to lead its US-based operations. Eyres becomes head of Plimsoll USA, reporting to founder & CEO Grant Mansfield, with a remit to expand the company’s Stateside footprint. The exec has a long history with Plimsoll, having served as...
Tyler Perry Inks Multi-Picture Film Deal with Amazon Studios
Under the pact, Perry will write, direct, and produce four films for release on Prime Video. Amazon Studios announced a multi-picture film deal with producer, actor, writer, and director Tyler Perry. With this new collaboration, the acclaimed filmmaker will create four movies set for release on Prime Video, the company’s popular streaming platform.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries Gets First Trailer
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are about to pull back the curtain on their love story and subsequent retreat from life as working royals. After months of mystery, distributor Netflix released a first-look trailer for the highly anticipated doc series on Thursday. The project, which is directed by “What Happened, Miss Simone?” helmer Liz Garbus, promises an intimate account of the couple’s courtship — and unprecedented access to their tumultuous years as senior royals.
Shrinking Trailer Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford Released by Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Shrinking, a new comedy from Scrubs and Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence and starring a stacked cast including Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Cougar Town's Christa Miller, and Deadly Class's Luke Tennie. In the series, Segel plays a troubled therapist who decides to start telling his patients the unvarnished truth -- both a huge violation of standards and ethics, and also seemingly pretty impactful on their lives. The trailer doesn't tell you much -- basically just trots out the cast, who you see bouncing on a trampoline to the tune of Kid Cudi's "Pursuit of Happiness."
AMC Networks CEO Christina Spade Steps Down After Taking Over in September
AMC Networks said on Tuesday that CEO Christina Spade “has stepped down from her role” without giving details about the reason. The news came as a surprise as Spade had only taken over the role as of Sept. 9. A successor wasn’t immediately named.More from The Hollywood ReporterAMC Networks Hits 11.1M Streaming Subs, U.S. Ad Revenue Drops 10 PercentAMC Networks Adds Former Interim CEO Matt Blank to Board'Interview With the Vampire' Scores Early Second-Season Pickup at AMC “The AMC Networks board of directors is currently finalizing who it will name as a replacement, with an announcement to follow,” the company, which operates such cable...
Christine McVie’s ‘Don’t Stop‘ Was Once Turned Into a Children’s Book
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Christine McVie’s music was truly something that impacted fans of all ages. Case in point: in 2020, the singer released an illustrated children’s book, based on the lyrics to her famous hit, “Don’t Stop.”
Meet the Filmmakers Behind Some of the Best Oscar-Qualifying Shorts of the Year
On December 9, IndieWire will showcase some of the best Oscar-qualified short films of the year, at an event in Los Angeles co-hosted by ShortsTV and National Geographic. The program, which takes place ahead of IndieWire parent company Penske Media’s LA3C festival, features around 90 minutes of shorts that have qualified for the Oscar short film categories either by winning at an Oscar-qualifying festival or receiving an awards qualifying run. Academy Members, Guild Members, and Member of the Industry may apply to attend this event here. (Capacity is limited; an application does not guarantee admission.) A limited number of tickets for the...
‘Breathing Happy’: Cinedigm Takes North American Rights To Addiction Drama Starring Katelyn Nacon And Sarah Bolger
EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to the addiction drama Breathing Happy. The film will stream exclusively on the Company’s platform Fandor from December 13. Written, directed, and starring Shane Brady, Breathing Happy is billed as a wildly surreal yet emotionally grounded update on It’s a Wonderful Life, and centers around recovering addict Dylan (Brady) as he prepares to celebrate one year of sobriety alone on Christmas Day. The synopsis reads: Before the clock can strike midnight, his past demons tempt him to fail in the form of a talking golden door, his ex-drug dealer, and magic tricks. Will Dylan...
