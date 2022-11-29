Read full article on original website
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
TechCrunch
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
TechCrunch
Amazon introduces AWS Supply Chain to help bring order to supply chain chaos
Amazon wants to put AWS technology to work on the problem, and today the company announced a new supply chain solution at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. AWS CEO Adam Selipsky talked about the supply chain disruptions in today’s keynote. “The last few years have highlighted the importance of supply chain resilience; from baby formula shortages to ships circling ports unable to unload, the disruptions have been widespread. Addressing supply chain issues around inventory is especially critical,” he said.
TechCrunch
Move over, operators — consultants are the new nontraditional VC
This year has seen a wave of startup consultant firms looking to raise venture funds of their own to take stakes in companies they are already working with or that align with their practice. In theory, this makes total sense because both consultants and venture capitalists have the same goal at the end of the day: helping companies grow.
TechCrunch
Smartphone re-commerce startup Badili raises $2.1M pre-seed funding
The Venture Catalysts, V&R Africa, Grenfell holdings, and SOSV, participated in the round, as did family offices and angel investors from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and India. Buoyed by the new funding, Badili plans to explore new growth opportunities in West Africa, where it hopes to tap an increasing demand...
Bengaluru, home to 1.5 million IT workers and called 'the world's back-office,' has dodged the tech winter ripping through Silicon Valley — but experts warn it may not last
"The glory days of last year are over, where everybody and anybody could get a job if they were half-decent," Anup Menon, the vice president of CIEL HR Services told Insider.
TechCrunch
Edtech Saasguru wants to fix the cloud talent shortage at scale
Saasguru’s last funding was nine months ago, when it raised a pre-seed round of $1.3 million AUD. The company was founded in 2021 by Amit Choudhary, Atif Saad and Prateek Kataria. Choudhary and Saad sold their last startup SaaSfocus, a Salesforce consulting company, to Cognizant in 2018. So far,...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
Descartes Labs Goes All-in on AWS to Help Organizations Harness Geospatial Data to Address Sustainability, Food Security, and Climate Change
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced that Descartes Labs, a leading space and geospatial intelligence company, is migrating its core information technology (IT) infrastructure, including its geoprocessing and analytics platforms, to AWS. By going all-in on AWS, Descartes Labs will provide commercial and public sector customers with insights that support timely decisions regarding some of the world’s most pressing challenges, including mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing food security, protecting people, and safeguarding natural resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005234/en/ Source: Descartes Labs
thefastmode.com
ALE, Gur Lavi Partner to Deliver Digital Age Solutions to the Philippines
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, a leading provider of communications, networking and cloud solutions tailored to customers’ industries, and Gur Lavi Corporation (GLC), a business communications specialist and one of the fastest-growing telecommunications distributors in the Philippines, have announced their new partnership. To enable digital transformation across a broad range of industries,...
ffnews.com
The Importance of Trust for Banks in the Digital Era
The Fintech Forecast is a series of guest articles published each month from thought leaders at ACI Worldwide. The digital era is skyrocketing consumer behavior, from the way we communicate with each other, to the way the public digests news, and the way it banks. Everything has become more accessible and instant, and banks and financial institutions who look to modernize will come out on top.
TechCrunch
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge
Matt Garman, AWS’s senior vice president of Sales, Marketing and Global Services, notes that giving customers control over their data has always been a priority for AWS, but with constantly shifting and evolving legal requirements, managing all of this has become increasingly complex. “In many places around the world,...
salestechstar.com
Startups Launches Platform for Early-Stage Startups
Platform Provides Free Access to the Business Tools, Guidance, Mentors, and Investors. Founders Need to Accelerate the Growth of Their Company and Raise Capital. StartupOS launched its platform for early-stage startups that provides free access to the business tools, guidance, mentors, and investors that founders need to accelerate the growth of their company and raise capital. The platform, which empowers founders through a series of learn-by-doing exercises that allow for assessment and benchmarking at any stage or need in a startup’s journey, is perfect for validating ideas, building an MVP (minimally viable product), or achieving product market fit — all with the goal of dramatically increasing the probability of a startup’s long-term success.
TechCrunch
India to pilot retail digital currency on December 1
Four local banks — State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC — will participate in the initial phase of the pilot in four cities (Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar). Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will join the pilot “subsequently,” the Reserve Bank of India said. The pilot will eventually be expanded to cover the cities of Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Kochi, Lucknow, Patna and Shimla.
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down its online learning platform in India
The retailer says it will wind down the edtech service in the country in a phased manner starting August 2023. Those who signed up for the current academic batch will receive a full refund, it said. Amazon officially launched Academy, previously called JEE Ready, early last year, but had been...
Telecoms Seek to Unlock Financial Services for 1.7B Unbanked
The digital banking renaissance has laid out a golden opportunity for telecom companies. Although states have largely eased their pandemic restrictions, many habits consumers picked up in the past few years of the pandemic are here to stay, including digital banking. This unprecedented digital shift has brought many new players into a payments industry traditionally dominated by established financial institutions (FIs), such as banks and credit unions.
TechCrunch
Amazon announces preview of new Inf2 instances designed for larger models
AWS CEO Adam Selipsky made the announcement today at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas. As Selipsky told the AWS re:Invent audience, “Inf1 is great for small-to-medium complexity models, but for larger models, customers have often relied on more powerful instances because they don’t actually have the optimal resource configuration for their inference workloads.”
TechCrunch
AWS adds automated agent monitoring to Amazon Contact Center
When you are competing in that space, you need some powerful features, and today at AWS re:invent in Las Vegas, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky introduced three features to help bring more automation to managing Amazon Contact Centers running on AWS. For starters, the company is introducing new performance management capabilities...
Thales Collaborates with AWS to Support Digital Sovereignty for Cloud Customers via CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager Integration
PARIS LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Thales today announced the launch of its CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager integration with the AWS External Key Store, a feature of the AWS Key Management Service announced at AWS re:Invent 2022. Following an increased call for enhanced sovereign controls amid growing regulatory requirements, the integration enables organisations to retain control of their encryption keys when migrating their sensitive data to the AWS cloud. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005542/en/ ©Thales
Everest Group Recognizes SoftServe as a Key Player in Digital Services within the Life Sciences Landscape
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- SoftServe, a leader in digital services and consulting, has been recognized as an Aspirant in Everest Group’s Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. Everest Group is a provider of strategic research insights on IT, business processes, and engineering services and a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005890/en/ Everest Group Recognizes SoftServe as a Key Player in Digital Services within the Life Sciences Landscape (Graphic: Business Wire)
