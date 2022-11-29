Chris Dyer Joins Leadership Team at T-Concepts

Chris Dyer, Culture Catalyst, T-Concepts

Noted author and culture expert to oversee leadership training, company culture and marketing.

— Michelle Witherby, COO of T-Concepts

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Noted author and culture expert Chris Dyer has joined T-Concepts , a leading manufacturer of commercial hardware for glass doors, as Culture Catalyst. Dyer’s responsibilities are wide ranging, including overseeing leadership training, company culture and marketing. Dyer has been instrumental in helping the company launch a new partnership with Microban, developing first anti-microbial hardware, marketed under the name CareSecure ™.

“Chris has been instrumental in helping us define our customer base and identity new opportunities,” says Michelle Witherby, COO of T-Concepts. “He’s helped us strengthen our team and company culture, and we’re experiencing one of the most successful years in company history.”

Dyer also routinely consults and speaks, and Inc Magazine ranked him as the #1 Leadership Speaker on Culture. He has two bestselling books The Power of Company Culture and Remote Work , and has been named #5 on the Leadershum Power List, a Top 40 Change Management Guru, a Top 50 Global Thought Leader, and a Top 50 leadership podcast this year.

For more information, visit T-Concepts.com

About T- Concepts

Founded in 2001, T-Concepts Solutions (TCS) is a Miami-based manufacturer of commercial glass door hardware and glass wall systems. The company focuses on Architectural Glass Door Projects, including corporate, hospitality, residential, retail, and spa & wellness environments. TCS launched its CareSecure ™ division in 2022, which offers the first proprietary anti-microbial door hardware solution for the commercial industry that is EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) registered, in partnership with Microban International, Ltd, a global leader in antimicrobial technology.

