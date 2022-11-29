ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RENEE MATTOS TO BE FEATURED IN TRUDY JACOBSON’S NEW SERIES HIGHLIGHTING POWERFUL AND INSPIRING WOMEN ACROSS AMERICA

By tampafp.com
 2 days ago

Renee Mattos

Trudy Jacobson

“Great American Women” Series To Honor and Empower Great Women Doing Great Things In America

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — Renee Mattos has always been about helping others achieve their dreams.

She loves being a team player, but was also feeling cooped up and held back from her own freedom.

“I had always worked for someone else, helping them achieve their dreams.”

When she discovered there was a way to pursue her own passions while being her own boss, there was no stopping her.

For this reason, she created RL Looks LLC where she loves transforming her clients into the best version of themselves, whether it’s for their wedding day or turning them into something spooky or creative for Halloween.

Renee’s advice for women is to do what makes them happy no matter what anyone else thinks.

“I’m all about doing what YOU want to do. It’s about freedom.”

Renee has been a model for over 12 years, and a couple years ago decided to open an OnlyFans account. This has helped create the revenue and free-flowing life she loves.

When she has free time, she enjoys sharing her knowledge of health and wellness with those who love to learn.

Trudy Jacobson is proud to sponsor a new series called Great American Women, which showcases stories of inspiring and ambitious female philanthropists and entrepreneurs.

“I’m so grateful for my opportunities along the way. Now I want to play a major role in sharing the stories of other Great American Women.”

The women featured are business owners and leaders in their field who have great information and motivational stories to share.

“There are women who deserve to be recognized for what they’ve accomplished in life.”

The series also talks about the trials and tribulations the women have endured, and how
hard work and their determination keep them going no matter what obstacles are thrown their way.

Trudy is familiar with adversity and has learned the importance of overcoming challenges. Early in her career she began working in the trucking business.

Being in a male-dominated business, she experienced discrimination but went on to become a very successful truck driver, worked up to management and alongside her husband, started a trucking company.

Her entrepreneurial accomplishments is what earned her the nickname “Lady Trucker”.

While experiencing her success, she had the misfortune of encountering a woman whom she thought was a friend, and whom she hired to help her with her public relations.

Over the course of 13 months, Trudy began to think something wasn’t right and realized she was being conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Never one to let adversity keep her down, she decided to move forward and make something good out of something bad.

“The main reason I’ve been successful is because I never make or accept excuses.”

She knows it’s important to celebrate success and not let problems get in the way of achieving dreams.

You can watch the web series here .

Trudy and the GREAT AMERICAN WOMEN are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
To nominate a deserving woman to be featured, visit her website.

