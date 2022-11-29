Ahead of Art Basel, USPA’s Embedded Intelligence Services Team Arrives in Miami

Business Intelligence Miami

USPA Nationwide Security deployed a team of intelligence analysts to work in conjunction with executive protection teams in Miami Beach during Art Basel

— Brian Fitzgibbons, Vice President of USPA

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — This week, USPA Nationwide Security deployed a team of intelligence analysts to work in conjunction with executive protection, event security, and outside protective teams throughout Miami Beach in preparation for Art Basel.

Miami Art Basel 2022

Located in the heart of Miami Beach, Art Basel Miami is an international art fair that brings together artists, dealers, and collectors. This four-day event is held every winter and features works by over 4,000 artists from around the world. The show is also a cultural event that brings together local, national, and international artists and communities. The fair is held every year from December 1 to 3 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, with more than 250 art galleries from around the world. The fair offers exclusive access to industry experts, opportunities to meet celebrities, and live art shows. This year’s show will feature 26 first-time exhibitors. It’s also the largest edition to date, with works from over 4,000 artists. Approximately 283 galleries will participate, and it’s expected that more than 100 thousand people will visit. The art fair will also include special events and pop-up galleries. This year’s edition will feature a curated sector called Positions, which features original works by emerging artists. It will also feature the Meridians sector, which will feature 20 large-scale projects, including works by artists such as Joseph Beuys, Yves Saint Laurent, and Craig Robins.

At Art Basel, intelligence analysts are on duty to identify potential threats

USPA Nationwide Security’s Titanium Service, their highest caliber of celebrity security, will monitor security threats for their broad client base in the Miami Beach area during Art Basel. Furthermore, the analysts will work with other security teams to coordinate the safety of celebrity clients as they arrive from different countries. Additionally, these former military intelligence personnel will be providing assessments for policymakers and assisting with route planning and security plans.

“Our intelligence analysts gather information from various sources, including public records, internal databases, and social media sites, and are also responsible for analyzing large volumes of data,” said Brian Fitzgibbons, Vice President at USPA. In order to validate and identify gaps in existing intelligence, the analysts scrutinize incoming information. Additionally, they’ll evaluate the reliability of incoming information, as well as the threat it poses to the protected individuals and events that USPA is responsible for this week. Further, they are responsible for researching and evaluating changes in extremist group positions, capabilities, and activities and relaying them to the appropriate team leaders in the field.

Overview of the USPA’s Nationwide Security Intelligence Service

USPA Nationwide Security has provided close protection services on six continents since 2005. The ‘Titanium Service’ is a concierge-style executive security unit that protects celebrities and other individuals. Among the duties of the intelligence service are threat-centered security planning , protective monitoring of VIPs, executive risk assessments, proactive threat monitoring, data aggregation, and crisis management. The intelligence service is staffed by former military and retired federal intelligence analysts.

Advertisement