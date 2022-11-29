ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Wheezing, Barking, and Crackles: Best Practice Treatment for Common Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies FREE CME Course

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

RSV pediatrics cme course

Continuing Education Company

Free accredited medical education course to help primary care clinicians treat the increase in Respiratory-related bronchiolitis, asthma and croup in children

The headlines today show an alarming increase in pediatric respiratory emergencies and Continuing Education Company wants to help medical clinicians treat what is a health emergency in our country.” — Walter Ejnes, CHCP, President CEC

PALM COAST, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / — With respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) affecting children’s health and increasing hospital admissions and clinical visits, Continuing Education Company , Inc. (CEC) has released a free accredited online CME course, “Wheezing, Barking and Crackles: Best Practice Treatment for Common Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies” on their CME3565 platform. This complimentary course is designed to educate and update medical professionals on best practices for managing and evaluating asthma, croup and bronchiolitis in the young child. This complimentary continuing medical education (CME) course focuses on the key parts of care that should occur in the community setting in managing and evaluating children with these conditions.

“The country is seeing an alarming increase in pediatric hospitalizations due to respiratory viruses such as RSV. With this free CME course, Continuing Education Company is helping medical professionals address this healthcare emergency head-on,” stated Walter Ejnes, CHCP, President of Continuing Education Company, Inc.

Differentiating between bronchiolitis, croup, and asthma in children can be challenging for primary care clinicians. Wheezing, Barking, and Crackles: Best Practice Treatment for Common Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies is a free online CME course that reviews the evidence behind early steroid delivery and High Flow Nasal Cannula, as well as red flag history and physical exam findings, all designed to help clinicians develop an organized approach to treatment.

Presented by Sujit Iyer, MD, Wheezing, Barking, and Crackles: Best Practice Treatment for Common Pediatric Respiratory Emergencies was recorded at the 7th Annual Emergency & Urgent Care Medicine for Primary Care Provider Conference in San Diego, CA. Dr. Sujit Iyer is Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Program Director of the Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellowship at The University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School.

As a result of this educational activity, participants should be better able to:
1. Develop a structured assessment to differentiate between asthma, croup and bronchiolitis in the young child.
2. Implement best practices in pediatric asthma management in the community ED setting that will improve patient outcomes and reduce unnecessary variation in care.
3. Incorporate evidence based recommendations on risk stratification and escalating respiratory therapy for infants with bronchiolitis.

To receive the free CME credits, the medical professional must successfully complete a post-test and fill out a program evaluation form. They will then be able to view and print their CME certificate.

Continuing Education Company, Inc. (CEC) is an independent, non-profit, 501 (c)(3) continuing medical education organization that has been developing and presenting CME activities through a series of conferences and online courses for over 30 years. Considered a leader in continuing medical education, CEC’s mission is to develop and provide educational opportunities to improve the skills and knowledge of medical and healthcare professionals.

Walter Ejnes
Continuing Education Company
+1 800-327-4502
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Advertisement

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases

Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
DETROIT, MI
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Changes Identified in The Brains of People Who Get Migraines

Scientists may have just found a major new clue that could help solve the frustrating and ongoing mystery of the migraine. Using ultra-high-resolution MRI, researchers found that perivascular spaces – fluid-filled spaces around the brain's blood vessels – are unusually enlarged in patients who experience both chronic and episodic migraine. Although the link to or role in migraine is yet to be established, the finding could represent an as-yet unexplored avenue for future research. The discovery was presented at the 108th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America. "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura,...
MedicalXpress

New study on morphine treatment in people with COPD and severe, long term breathlessness

Sometimes health care professionals treat patients with opioids such as morphine to relieve symptoms, but there has been a lack of evidence as to whether this helps with severe chronic breathlessness. A randomized Phase 3 study conducted by Swedish and Australian researchers now finds that morphine does not reduce the intensity of worst breathlessness.
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
147K+
Followers
20K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy