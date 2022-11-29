ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Dollars & Sense: How to make that loaf of bread last longer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Who doesn't love a loaf of warm crusty bread?. But what happens when all that deliciousness turns rock-hard and goes stale?. Throwing it away is like throwing away your cash straight into the trash. Terri Knows tips on how to keep your bread fresh longer:
Local Chef revamps recipes while spreading positivity on social media

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Thanksgiving has come and gone and its time to get rid of those leftovers! Chef EV joins Good Day Columbus with a way to finish them off before going bad!. CAULIFLOWER TURKEY PIZZA. INGREDIENTS:. 1 Cauliflower Crust. 2oz Homemade pizza sauce (or your choice) 8oz...
Central Ohio communities decorating for the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weather certainly feels more like the holidays. Plenty of communities decking the halls and ready for the season. Monday night, the Marysville Christmas Walk and Tree Lighting took place. Crowds gather to take in all the bright lights and of course, get a look at Santa.
Cam Around Town: Bath & Body Works Candle Factory

Cam spends a *scent*sational morning at the Alana Candles Factory in New Albany to see how they produce Bath & Body Works Candles known around the world. They're also "lighting up" for their big Candle Day annual event happening this Friday and Saturday in stores.
Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, ABC 6 teams up with the U.S. Marine Corps to bring thousands of toys to kids in need across the area. "We want to try to...
Columbus library bringing back Winter Reading Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Library is bringing back its Winter Reading Challenge for its fifth year. As part of the challenge, students can earn prizes by just reading over winter break. With the challenge, the library hopes to keep reading skills strong while students are out of school over the holidays.
Voice of Kermit the Frog to meet fans during GalaxyCon at the Columbus Convention Center

Bring on the fandom! Celebrities, voice actors, comic book creators, cosplayers, wrestlers, and more will head to Columbus for GalaxyCon. Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), William Shatner (Star Trek), Rosario Dawson (The Mandalorian), Charles Martinet (the voice of Super Mario Bros.), Tom Welling (Smallville), Ashley Eckstein (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) and Steve Whitmire (the voice and puppeteer of Kermit the Frog and Sesame Street’s Ernie) are a few of the 100+ fandom guests set to meet fans December 2nd through December 4th at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
The Killers set to perform in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Killers are coming to Columbus next year!. The band will be performing its Imploding the Mirage Tour at the Schottenstein Center on March 21, 2023. Their first album, Hot Fuss, was released in 2004. The album contained the singles “Mr. Brightside” and “Somebody Told...
Child among 2 people injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a child is among two people who were shot Wednesday on the northeast side. Police said the shooting happened in the area of 2171 Middlehurst Drive just before 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. One victim was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and another victim...
Columbus weather: Busy weather week ahead for Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We're expecting a busy weather week. Late-autumn storms are likely by Tuesday night and Wednesday. And we'll be keeping an eye on the chance for very strong storms to our west and south. Temps will plummet for part of the week but will recover by the weekend.
Cyber Monday Deals: What to buy and what to avoid

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Cyber Monday is here and shoppers can find seemingly endless online deals on clothing, electronics, and more. ABC 6 is on your side with the below guide to help you determine what to buy and whether or not a deal is really a good one.
Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
Columbus Weather: Roller-coaster week continues with chilly conditions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — What a morning! That cold front made some huge changes around here! Our roller coaster week continues with a cold day Thursday, then a warm-up into the weekend, with more rain on the way. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: clearing and cold, wind chills in the teens, low...
Bullets fly and bystanders take the brunt at Sheetz shootout in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Keimariyon Ross pleaded not guilty Monday to nine counts, including murder, in connection with the shooting last month that killed a bystander at a northeast side gas station. Kevin Sobnosky, 21, was a Youngstown State student who was shot in the head during the shootout....
Police searching for two suspects involved in west Columbus theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing merchandise from a west Columbus business. The theft happened on Oct. 21 just after 11 a.m. in the 1800 block of Hilliard Rome Road, police said. The man and woman are accused of stealing $350 worth...
