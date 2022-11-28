These quick, easy, and delicious Healthy Pancakes are high in protein, fiber, and omega 3s… the perfect start to the day!. I nicknamed this recipe Brain Booster Pancakes. They have everything your child needs to focus and be ready for a successful school day. The protein and fiber will help keep your child feeling full! Studies show that omega 3s can improve mental skills, like thinking, remembering, and learning.

1 DAY AGO