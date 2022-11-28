Read full article on original website
Super Healthy Kids
Healthy Pancakes
These quick, easy, and delicious Healthy Pancakes are high in protein, fiber, and omega 3s… the perfect start to the day!. I nicknamed this recipe Brain Booster Pancakes. They have everything your child needs to focus and be ready for a successful school day. The protein and fiber will help keep your child feeling full! Studies show that omega 3s can improve mental skills, like thinking, remembering, and learning.
