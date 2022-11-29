Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Roman Reigns Reportedly Upset With Kevin Owens After WWE WarGames Match
WWE Survivor Series WarGames saw the end of the dissension between The Bloodline, as Sami Zayn showed his loyalty to the group, turning on his former best friend Kevin Owens in the process, leaving way for Jey Uso to earn the victory in the match. Although the ending of the match seemed to go off without a hitch to fans watching the shows close, according to Fightful Select, that wasn't necessarily the case.
PWMania
Charlotte Flair Teases Her Return to WWE In-Ring Action
Fans believe Charlotte Flair is getting closer to making a comeback on WWE television. Since losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair hasn’t been seen on WWE television. In order to take time off for her...
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns was 'heated' backstage over unplanned spot with Kevin Owens at WWE Survivor Series
Roman Reigns was said to not be too happy when he got backstage after the WWE Survivor Series WarGames match. Fightful Select is reporting that Reigns was "visibly upset" after the main event. The rumor going around among those in the company is that Reigns took issue with an "unplanned spot" in the match with Kevin Owens.
ComicBook
Ronda Rousey Requested Recent WWE Return
Ronda Rousey is still SmackDown Women's Champion. The Rowdy One retained her title against Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series, extending her reign that only began last month at WWE Extreme Rules. While the title match was contested between Rousey and Shotzi on screen, the two women had behind-the-scenes assistance from a returning WWE star. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick worked alongside Jason Jordan as a producer for the SmackDown Women's Title match at WWE Survivor Series, marking his first work within the company in nearly a year.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On WWE's Plans For Dijak On Tonight's NXT
While he waits for Elon Musk to let him change his Twitter name, Dijak will be busy on tonight's "WWE NXT." One week after making a surprise comeback to "NXT," Dijak will return to in-ring action on tonight's episode. The opponent for his return match has yet to be announced....
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Says Survivor Series WarGames Broke Multiple Records
Survivor Series WarGames is now in the history books, and it was nothing short of momentous. It was the WWE main roster debut of the WarGames match that had been seen in "NXT" since 2017, but that was not the only landmark the show broke. Fightful Select reported that WWE...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Touts Survivor Series Metrics In Internal Memo
WWE reportedly sent an internal memo touting the success of Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that a memo was sent to executives on Wednesday with the following details of Saturday’s PPV:. * Survivor Series was up 46% from the 2021 iteration and was most-viewed Survivor Series on record. *...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Star Believes They May Dethrone Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns has been a seemingly unbeatable force in WWE over the past couple of years, and while a Money in the Bank briefcase seemed like the perfect opportunity to put an end to his championship reign, for Austin Theory it wasn't meant to be. No longer guaranteed a title shot with his status as "Mr. Money in the Bank" gone, Theory told CityNews Ottawa that whoever ends up defeating Reigns has to be someone that will truly beat him and "not just by some luck." "I think the chapter that Austin Theory is headed now, is setting him up to build to being that qualifier to stand toe to toe with Roman Reigns," he said.
Ric Flair notes: WWE Royal Rumble clarification, thoughts on Andrade, Sami Zayn, Eric Bischoff
Flair addressed several topics on his To Be The Man podcast.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Not Considering Bold WrestleMania Plan For Roman Reigns
WWE has a lot of decisions to make on the road to WrestleMania 39. April 1st and 2nd will see WWE bring the grandest stage of them all to SoFi Stadium, and fans are likely in store for a historic event. That being said, one rumored plan going around is not being considered.
wrestletalk.com
Predicting The Card For WWE Royal Rumble 2023
Survivor Series is now behind us, and as the dust settles on an eventful WarGames main event, it’s hard to believe that WWE’s next premium live event offering will be the Royal Rumble. But here we are, and it’s already nearly Rumble season, despite only feeling like 3...
