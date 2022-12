Did you know that more than one in 10 children in our community will experience child abuse before their 18th birthday? Our region is fortunate to have a resource to help children reporting abuse — the Mount Nittany Health Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County (CAC). The CAC is one of 42 advocacy centers nationally that provide child-centered advocacy for children and their families dealing with complex and traumatic situations.

CENTRE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO