Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video
Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
Chris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Chris Brown is shaking his head after announcing that the American Music Awards canceled his scheduled Michael Jackson tribute performance a day before the event. Chris Brown hopped on his Instagram page on Friday (Nov. 18) and shared rehearsal footage of his tribute to Michael Jackson in celebration of the 40th anniversary of the late singer's 1982 iconic album Thriller. In the caption, CB wrote, "U SERIOUS? [man facepalming emoji]."
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records
Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Diana Ross Gives a Master Class in Soul with These Iconic Records
Legendary singer-songwriter Diana Ross rose to fame as the lead singer of the iconic Motown group, the Supremes. The Detroit native later saw astronomical success thanks to several albums across genres, including r&b, soul, pop, and disco. Last year, the industry veteran released her 25th studio album—her first release in 15 years—a dedication project to her fans.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Rocks the House Down With An Epic Medley of Hits
Kandi Burruss, Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, LaTocha Scott, and Tamika Scott, the legendary ladies of 90s R&B girl group Xscape, graced the stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 stage and took viewers on a nostalgic journey of some of their biggest hits, including fans fan favorites such as “My Little Secret,” “Who Can I Run To?,” ''Tonight,” and the classic “Just Kickin It.” Special surprise guest and Grammy Award-winning superproducer Jermaine Dupri later joined the ladies.
Tank Takes It “Slow” With 2022 BET Soul Train Awards Performance
Tank took the pace down several steps with his 2022 BET Soul Train Awards performance. The 46-year-old delivered “Slow” with a special appearance from J. Valentine. Together, the two vocalists illuminated the already electric space on an evening of celebration and soul. The crooner has racked up four GRAMMY nominations in his career. The “Please Don’t Go” artist also was nominated for a Soul Train award in 2014 for Best R&B/Soul Male artist, though he was not able to take it home. More from VIBE.comMorris Day & The Time Get Funky At The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards2022 Soul Train Awards:...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jazmine Sullivan’s Vocals Remain Unmatched With These Powerhouse Records
Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Jazmine Sullivan has one of the most powerful voices in the industry. She easily takes one of the top five spots on the list of modern-day powerhouse vocalists. Since making her return to the spot with the release of her 2021 EP Heaux Tales, the singer has been racking up nominations and awards one ceremony at a time. She earned a few more, including ‘Best R&B/Soul Female Artist’ and ‘Album of the Year.’
Today In Hip Hop History: Mary J. Blige Dropped Her Second LP ‘My Life’ 28 Years Ago
On this day in 1994, the Queen of Hip Hop/R&B Mary J. Blige released what is possibly her best work to date, her sophomore ‘My Life’ album. Produced by Diddy, who was then recognized as Sean “Puffy” Combs on his skyrocketing Bad Boy imprint, MJB’s album appealed to so many because of her relatable experiences with drug abuse, domestic abuse, and depression. Very similar to her debut ‘What’s The 411?’, My Life has an extremely familiar Hip Hop feel, as did the other Bad Boy R&B acts such as Jodeci, Carl Thomas, and a then-unknown Faith Evans.
Kelly Rowland Responds To Crowd Booing Chris Brown Win At 2022 American Music Awards
After Chris Brown’s category win was booed, Kelly Rowland took a moment to check the American Music Awards crowd. On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.More from VIBE.comChris Brown Claims American Music Awards Canceled His Michael Jackson TributeStevie Wonder And Charlie Puth Tribute Lionel Richie At 2022 American Music AwardsLionel Richie Accepts Icon Award, Speaks To Young Artists At 2022 American Music Awards As she revealed...
Soul Train Awards 2022: Jermaine Dupri Recalls Being Blown Away by Xscape’s Talent as He Presents Them With The ‘Lady of Soul Award’
Trailblazing 90s R&B group Xscape accepted the prestigious “Lady of Soul” Award at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole. The memorable moment was presented by the man who kickstarted their musical careers and ultimately helped reshape the sound and fashion of hip-hop and R&B, Grammy Award-winning musician Jermaine Dupri.
PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”
PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
Are Beyoncé & JAY-Z Collaborating On Another Joint Album?
Following the release of Beyoncé’s latest album Renaissance in July, Queen B might be teaming up with her billionaire husband, JAY-Z, on a collab album in the near future. Bey had previously described Renaissance as a “three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic.” She pictured the period as “a time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”
Alex Vaughn, Durand Bernarr, Muni Long, Tasha Cobbs Leonard Honor Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ At 2022 ‘Soul Cypher’
The 2022 Soul Cypher presented by BET and Walmart at this year’s Soul Train Awards was beautiful in every way. Alex Vaughn, Muni Long, Durand Bernarr, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard joined D-Nice with their distinct freestyles over Michael Jackson’s “Human Nature,” to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller. During the behind-the-scenes vignette (below), the participants each defined what R&B means for them. Vaughn stated, “R&B music is love. It’s therapy. R&B music is far from dead.” The “Hrs & Hrs” songbird chimed in, saying, “R&B music is alive, baby.” Bernarr later added, “R&B music is so good and this is the...
Ethiopia Habtemariam to Step Down From Motown Records
Ethiopia Habtemariam, currently chairwoman and CEO of Motown Records, will be stepping down from her position in order to pursue new endeavors, she and the company stated in a joint announcement Tuesday. “It has been the greatest honor to work with some of the most incredible artists, songwriters and partners in the world,” she said in a statement. “I have always had a clear vision for the talent that I’ve had the privilege to work with, which has led Motown to global success and returned the label to the forefront of contemporary culture. I would not have been able to make that...
Beyoncé ties Jay-Z for most Grammy nominations ever
It's a true renaissance for Beyoncé at the Grammys. The 2023 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, and Beyoncé led the pack with nine nods. This means she's now tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for most Grammy nominations for any artist in history, as they both have 88, according to Billboard.
Lil Baby Pops Out
Lil Baby Pops Out: Rapper Lil Baby has released a new video for “Pop Out” featuring Nardo Wick, just in time for the holiday weekend. It’s an inspiring tune, with Lil Baby rapping “You can follow baby won’t lead you wrong, Bro I ain’t gon never fail you.”
Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ 40th Immersive Experience Celebrates MJ’s Legacy Live
November 30, 1982, is the day that pop culture was changed forever. Michael Jackson released his Quincy Jones-produced album, Thriller. Thriller is one of those albums where people who were around when it was first released likely have a story about where they were and what they were doing when they first heard it, and by extension, first watched some of the videos for classics like the single version of Thriller, Billie Jean, and Beat It.
