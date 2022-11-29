The following is a press release issued by the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg:. For the 26th year, the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg sponsored a free Thanksgiving dinner for Mendocino coast residents. The event this year served a record-breaking 1,065 free meals, eclipsing last year’s record of 1,000 meals—and a marked increase over the previous year’s 800. In addition to feeding many food-insecure households, many of the meals went to people who, regardless of finances, would not otherwise have had a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

FORT BRAGG, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO