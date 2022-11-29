Read full article on original website
Theft Of Mail, Arguing On The Beach – Fort Bragg Police Logs 11.28.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Theft Of Packages, Male In Pickup Truck – Ukiah Police Logs 11.28.2022
Mendocino County Museum Partners with Roots of Motive Power for Holiday Happenings
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino:. In collaboration with the Roots of Motive Power Holiday Express Event, the Mendocino County Museum will have extended hours on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., offer FREE Admission, and invite the public to enjoy our exhibits and festive activities.
Unknown Ag Water Demand, Water District Consolidation Going Forward, Potter Valley Project—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The Redwood Valley County Water District Board of Directors met on November 17, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. The following directors were present: Ken Todd, Bree Klotter, and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker and Office Manager Liz Patton. Board President Tom Schoeneman was absent.
Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Sets New Record Providing Over 1,000 Meals to Mendocino Coast Residents
The following is a press release issued by the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg:. For the 26th year, the First Presbyterian Church of Fort Bragg sponsored a free Thanksgiving dinner for Mendocino coast residents. The event this year served a record-breaking 1,065 free meals, eclipsing last year’s record of 1,000 meals—and a marked increase over the previous year’s 800. In addition to feeding many food-insecure households, many of the meals went to people who, regardless of finances, would not otherwise have had a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
The Community Foundation Awards $208,000 to Mendocino County Animal Welfare Organizations
The following is a press release from the Community Foundation of Mendocino County:. In November, the Community Foundation of Mendocino County awarded $208,000 in local grants to support animal welfare through its non-competitive Animal Welfare Grant Program. The Animal Welfare Grant Program provides financial support for organizations that care for...
