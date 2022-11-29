For anyone who has ever commuted in Los Angeles, you know that there are two things you need to get through the day: coffee and music. Everyday, I venture from the hot and dry San Fernando Valley, the sprawling northern half of L.A. made up of countless small cities from Van Nuys to Burbank, to Downtown Los Angeles. A trip that should take only 20 minutes can often become an hour-long ride thanks to the infamous L.A. traffic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO