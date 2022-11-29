Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
Women’s basketball continues marauding run
There wasn’t a moment of silence inside the Galen Center during Tuesday’s women’s basketball practice. In preparation for their game against California Baptist University on Wednesday, the Trojans were focused on communication and building chemistry between each other; yelling to each other when to switch, when to stay home and when to get help defense on the inside.
Daily Trojan
Playoff hopes ride on Pac-12 title game
Every college football team starts the season with hopes to make it to early December, when only those with a berth to their respective conference championship, or Army and Navy, grace the gridiron. Last year, USC played on the first weekend of December, but it certainly wasn’t for a Pac-12 title. Instead, the Trojans were losing to Cal in a rescheduled game that stamped USC’s worst season since 1991.
Daily Trojan
Trojans prepare for NCAA tournament in search of 11th national title
Men’s water polo heads to Berkeley this weekend for the NCAA championship tournament and a shot at the program’s 11th national title. After going undefeated last weekend and securing a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation championship, USC enters the NCAA tournament as the No. 3 seed. Last weekend, the...
Daily Trojan
Men’s basketball seek season redemption
Growing pains have been the words of choice to describe the Trojans’ start to the season from those on and around the team. This past week, these growing pains were thrust into the spotlight as USC participated in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, playing against multiple AP-ranked and power five schools.
Daily Trojan
Three takeaways from USC’s 38-27 victory against Notre Dame
After USC’s win against UCLA this season, junior defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu declared this season the Trojans’ “revenge tour.”. “We need our get backs from a lot of the teams that disrespected us last year,” he said. Tuipulotu can check Notre Dame off that revenge tour...
Daily Trojan
USC beats Notre Dame in Heisman-worthy performance
Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams put an end to the Heisman conversation with a strong performance against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to close out the regular season with a 38-27 win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Williams went 18-22 passing with 1 touchdown and added 3 rushing touchdowns. Williams now has 44 total touchdowns for the season and is the heavy favorite to win college football’s biggest honor next month. Williams spread the ball around, with 10 different players receiving for over 20 yards.
Daily Trojan
Trojans “fight on” in martial arts programs
At USC, there are two kinds of fight clubs: those you talk about, and those you don’t. The Daily Trojan visited fighting clubs around campus to learn more about fighting culture at USC. Over Halloweekend, students gathered around Parkside Residential Hall to witness a friendly street fight transpire between...
Daily Trojan
Students share value and history of their Indigenous languages
“We are still here,” said Alondra Mariano, a freshman majoring in pharmaceutical sciences and Native American studies, when asked if there was one thing she wanted the USC community to know about Indigenous students. The University Park campus sits on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Gabrielino-Tongva...
Daily Trojan
Fencing club celebrates 100-year anniversary
One hundred years ago, actor Douglas Fairbanks and the president of USC played a fencing match against each other. As they traded jabs and conversation across the piste, Fairbanks advocated for the school to begin offering film classes — now, in the middle of the top-ranked School of Cinematic Arts, there stands a statue of Fairbanks holding a screenplay in one hand, and a blade in the other.
Daily Trojan
USC’S second-in-command announces resignation
Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
Daily Trojan
Alumni to compete at Miss America
When 51 women take the Miss America stage Dec. 15, only one can take home the crown. But two may be familiar faces for Trojans: Miss California Catherine Liang and Miss Hawaii Lauren Teruya are both Class of 2021 USC graduates. Miss America began as a swimsuit competition in 1921,...
Daily Trojan
Jam Journal: A love letter to the City of Stars
For anyone who has ever commuted in Los Angeles, you know that there are two things you need to get through the day: coffee and music. Everyday, I venture from the hot and dry San Fernando Valley, the sprawling northern half of L.A. made up of countless small cities from Van Nuys to Burbank, to Downtown Los Angeles. A trip that should take only 20 minutes can often become an hour-long ride thanks to the infamous L.A. traffic.
Daily Trojan
General Education is genuinely disappointing
Upon my admission to USC as a sophomore transfer last year, one of the last things I expected from my education was how much time I would spend painstakingly studying material that does not contribute to my major. I do not wish to claim that USC’s General Education requirements are...
