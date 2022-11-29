DISTRICT 6-1A MVP: Cora Blackwell, sr., Veribest. Co-Setter: Ryana Castaneda, jr., Bronte; Collyn Daniels, so., Veribest. Defensive Specialist: Callie Briley, sr., Veribest. Emalyn Bohensky, so., Bronte; Zoey Hortenstein, sr., Bronte; Meredith Robles, sr., Veribest; Alexis Salvato, jr., Veribest; Emily Scott, jr., Veribest; Maelynn Williams, jr., Bronte. SECOND TEAM. Alliyah Harrison,...

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO