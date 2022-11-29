Sorrento, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Boucherie and Balloon Festival is this Friday, December 2, 2022 through Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Sorrento, Louisiana. There will be live music, pig roasting, crackling cookoff, jambalaya cookoff, hot air balloon rides and more. The festival is the prime fundraiser to support the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lion’s Children’s Camp. Additionally, this event provides resources which will allow them to supply glasses and hearing aids to those in need in Sorrento and to send handicapped children or children with juvenile diabetes to camp during the summer. For a full schedule of events and a festival map, visit https://www.boucheriefestival.com/

