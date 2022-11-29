Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
iheart.com
Denham Springs Christmas Parade
Bring your family out to the Denham Springs Christmas Parade Saturday, December 10th! It will be a “Louisiana” Christmas!!! Floats start lining up at 9:00am, parade starts at 2:00pm and starts at Yellow Jacket Blvd., goes south down Range Ave., and ends at Veterans Blvd.
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
thelouisianaweekend.com
All About the 2022 Boucherie and Balloon Festival
Sorrento, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Boucherie and Balloon Festival is this Friday, December 2, 2022 through Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Sorrento, Louisiana. There will be live music, pig roasting, crackling cookoff, jambalaya cookoff, hot air balloon rides and more. The festival is the prime fundraiser to support the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lion’s Children’s Camp. Additionally, this event provides resources which will allow them to supply glasses and hearing aids to those in need in Sorrento and to send handicapped children or children with juvenile diabetes to camp during the summer. For a full schedule of events and a festival map, visit https://www.boucheriefestival.com/
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office hosts senior sock hop
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Garney Gautreau senior sock hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 9. The holiday event will have entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train, officials said. You can enjoy lunch at 11 a.m., followed...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a woman named Tiffany Duke. The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert. This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society […]
brproud.com
Running list of traffic incidents Wednesday, November 30
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area streets are busy Wednesday (November 30) evening and a number of traffic incidents are causing congestion. A running list of these incidents can be found below. Please note that the most recent situations can be found at the top of the list.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish resident reunites with Ochsner medical team that saved her life
Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of...
theadvocate.com
Child Advocacy Services in the Felicianas honors Veronica London for 20 years of service
Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes. London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson. CAS services children and families in the community through...
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 18-23, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 18-23: Cynthia Caples: 43; 9436 Redwood Lakes, Zachary; aggravated assault. Leslie Davis: 38; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; organized retail theft. Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky...
brproud.com
Capital area closures due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
brproud.com
One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
Dates/Times for Re-Airing of Louisiana-Based Movie 'My Southern Family Christmas'
It debuted on Thanksgiving night but many folks have been wondering when it will air again. Wonder no more.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish parent arrested on 20 counts of unauthorized recording on campus
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Livingston Parish Public School parent on Tuesday afternoon for unauthorized recording on school property. According to LPSO, deputies arrested a 39-year-old parent, Amanda Carter of Watson, on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of communication. The...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
WAFB.com
Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
brproud.com
Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert
LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash on Industriplex at Siegen
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, a traffic incident is unfolding on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane and Fieldstone Drive Wednesday (November 30) afternoon. Shortly before noon, area officials reported a crash and said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
