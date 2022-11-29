ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

iheart.com

Denham Springs Christmas Parade

Bring your family out to the Denham Springs Christmas Parade Saturday, December 10th! It will be a “Louisiana” Christmas!!! Floats start lining up at 9:00am, parade starts at 2:00pm and starts at Yellow Jacket Blvd., goes south down Range Ave., and ends at Veterans Blvd.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

All About the 2022 Boucherie and Balloon Festival

Sorrento, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Boucherie and Balloon Festival is this Friday, December 2, 2022 through Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Sorrento, Louisiana. There will be live music, pig roasting, crackling cookoff, jambalaya cookoff, hot air balloon rides and more. The festival is the prime fundraiser to support the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lion’s Children’s Camp. Additionally, this event provides resources which will allow them to supply glasses and hearing aids to those in need in Sorrento and to send handicapped children or children with juvenile diabetes to camp during the summer. For a full schedule of events and a festival map, visit https://www.boucheriefestival.com/
SORRENTO, LA
WAFB

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office hosts senior sock hop

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Garney Gautreau senior sock hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 9. The holiday event will have entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train, officials said. You can enjoy lunch at 11 a.m., followed...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Running list of traffic incidents Wednesday, November 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area streets are busy Wednesday (November 30) evening and a number of traffic incidents are causing congestion. A running list of these incidents can be found below. Please note that the most recent situations can be found at the top of the list.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 18-23, 2022

The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 18-23: Cynthia Caples: 43; 9436 Redwood Lakes, Zachary; aggravated assault. Leslie Davis: 38; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; organized retail theft. Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Capital area closures due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Town in Pointe Coupee Parish issues scam alert

LIVONIA, La. (BRPROUD) – The mayor and town council in the Town of Livonia along with a Louisiana-based telecommunications company are warning customers about a scam. According to Star Communications, “a customer was contacted by a scammer that said Star Communications had merged with Cox and needed to download files on his computer.”
LIVONIA, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Industriplex at Siegen

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the City of Baton Rouge, a traffic incident is unfolding on Industriplex Boulevard near Siegen Lane and Fieldstone Drive Wednesday (November 30) afternoon. Shortly before noon, area officials reported a crash and said East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies were called to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
BATON ROUGE, LA

