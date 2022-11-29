Read full article on original website
Daily Trojan
Playoff hopes ride on Pac-12 title game
Every college football team starts the season with hopes to make it to early December, when only those with a berth to their respective conference championship, or Army and Navy, grace the gridiron. Last year, USC played on the first weekend of December, but it certainly wasn’t for a Pac-12 title. Instead, the Trojans were losing to Cal in a rescheduled game that stamped USC’s worst season since 1991.
Daily Trojan
USC games to watch instead of studying for finals
While early December marks finals season for USC students, it also means the postseason for some Trojans — or the beginning of the season for others. Although these games will probably be as stressful as assignments, projects and studying, here are some of the top USC games to watch over finals.
Daily Trojan
Three takeaways from USC’s 38-27 victory against Notre Dame
After USC’s win against UCLA this season, junior defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu declared this season the Trojans’ “revenge tour.”. “We need our get backs from a lot of the teams that disrespected us last year,” he said. Tuipulotu can check Notre Dame off that revenge tour...
Lincoln Riley's USC Turnaround Has Been Staggering
USC's turnaround in Lincoln Riley's first season has been stunning.
thecomeback.com
CFP chairman explains controversial playoff ranking
The Ohio State Buckeyes were obviously going to fall in the College Football Playoff rankings this week after losing to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, but there was some controversy when the Buckeyes fell all the way to No. 5 in the rankings, behind the USC Trojans at No. 4.
Daily Trojan
Men’s basketball seek season redemption
Growing pains have been the words of choice to describe the Trojans’ start to the season from those on and around the team. This past week, these growing pains were thrust into the spotlight as USC participated in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, playing against multiple AP-ranked and power five schools.
Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’
The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. With UCLA's annual foray into the NCAA Transfer Portal, it could be from a player already in the portal. Last week, UCLA extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher...
Daily Trojan
Anthony on L.A.: Something special is brewing at Galen Center and more need to know
What if I told you about a program with years of poor seasons that recently hired a major head coach? Then, after an initial season of rebuilding, the transfer portal was utilized to reshape the roster with experienced players. With all the new faces, the program had fresh hype. It...
247Sports
What head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in Championship Week press conference
The 12th ranked Utah Utes have secured their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game for a rematch against the 4th ranked USC Trojans. Here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his weekly press conference. Opening Statement... "Championship week. First of all, we're thrilled to be back...
Men's Basketball AP Poll: Despite Two Wins, UCLA Slips Amid Chaos
Houston took over at No. 1 in a week of major shakeups that cost the Bruins some points near the bottom of the top 25.
Daily Trojan
Trojans “fight on” in martial arts programs
At USC, there are two kinds of fight clubs: those you talk about, and those you don’t. The Daily Trojan visited fighting clubs around campus to learn more about fighting culture at USC. Over Halloweekend, students gathered around Parkside Residential Hall to witness a friendly street fight transpire between...
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals
Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
Daily Trojan
Students share value and history of their Indigenous languages
“We are still here,” said Alondra Mariano, a freshman majoring in pharmaceutical sciences and Native American studies, when asked if there was one thing she wanted the USC community to know about Indigenous students. The University Park campus sits on the traditional, ancestral and unceded territory of the Gabrielino-Tongva...
2urbangirls.com
Man thrown over railing at SoFi Stadium wants accountability
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Is it safe for fans to attend events at the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium?. As videos continue to circulate on social media of fights breaking out during and after NFL games at the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, one fan is demanding accountability after he was tossed over the railing at a Chargers game against the Kansas City Chiefs held Nov. 20.
oc-breeze.com
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages
After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
Daily Trojan
Fencing club celebrates 100-year anniversary
One hundred years ago, actor Douglas Fairbanks and the president of USC played a fencing match against each other. As they traded jabs and conversation across the piste, Fairbanks advocated for the school to begin offering film classes — now, in the middle of the top-ranked School of Cinematic Arts, there stands a statue of Fairbanks holding a screenplay in one hand, and a blade in the other.
Daily Trojan
USC’S second-in-command announces resignation
Effective Jan. 1, Charles F. Zukoski will resign as Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs, according to a community message emailed Nov. 22 from President Carol L. Folt. “I want to thank Provost Zukoski for his dedication and service to USC, our faculty, staff, students, and communities,” Folt...
laloyolan.com
4 local colleges threatened in school shooting note
A handwritten note threatening a shooting at four local campuses was found by a patron at the University of Southern California (USC) vs. University of Notre Dame University football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, according to multiple news sources and Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) detectives. The Loyolan confirmed that Pepperdine University in Malibu and California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks were among the colleges threatened in the note. LMU is not believed to have been among the four universities threatened.
Daily Trojan
General Education is genuinely disappointing
Upon my admission to USC as a sophomore transfer last year, one of the last things I expected from my education was how much time I would spend painstakingly studying material that does not contribute to my major. I do not wish to claim that USC’s General Education requirements are...
