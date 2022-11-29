Read full article on original website
Friends, family and teachers speak about CCU student Devonte Grant’s impact
“A son, a favorite student, a best friend, an actor, a singer, a dancer, a choreographer, and the biggest motivator,” a Facebook post wrote about the student found unresponsive inside his dorm room earlier this week.
BBC
Donor search event for Liskeard teenager attracts 300
A mother said she was "incredibly shocked" after more than 300 people turned up to get mouth swabs to help her son find a suitable donor. Danielle Dugdale said "people just wanted to help" her son Charlie, 17, from Liskeard in Cornwall. He has aplastic anaemia, a condition where the...
Care crisis left my brother relying on the kindness of friends and volunteers
Your excellent reporting on the social care funding crisis is sorely needed (Disabled care home residents evicted in charity’s dispute with councils, 25 November). Your article states correctly that council or NHS funders have a legal duty to provide care. But with care homes closing beds and care workers driven out by chronic low pay, this duty is already being breached – and looks set to be so even more often.
BBC
Cost of Living: Chorley church offers haircuts and hot meals
Dozens of volunteers are dishing out everything from free haircuts to hot meals in a church project to help with the surging cost of living. St Laurence's Church in Chorley, Lancashire, has thrown open its doors as "demand has gone through the roof". Father Neil Kelley said attendances at the...
