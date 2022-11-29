Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Architecture, art and history on show at St. Francisville's Christmas Tour of Homes
Some of St. Francisville's prettiest homes will once again be on display, with the town's annual Christmas Tour of Homes taking place on Saturday. Presented by the Friends of the West Feliciana Parish Library, the tour provides not only a glimpse into some of the area's most interesting houses but, also, a healthy dose of local history.
225batonrouge.com
Did you see Louisiana’s float in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade? Officials say tourists are noticing
Money spent securing spots for Louisiana-themed floats in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rose Parade in Pasadena paid off for Louisiana’s tourism sector, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says. Nungesser, whose office oversees the state’s tourism office, says Louisiana was the first state to have floats in...
KPLC TV
LEGAL CORNER: Does child support end when a child turns 18 or when they graduate high school?
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Legal Corner answers viewers’ civil legal questions. QUESTION: My child custody paperwork doesn’t say when the child support ends. Does child support end when the kid turns 18 or when they graduate high school?. ANSWER: Louisiana revised statute 9:315.22 governs that if there...
Dates/Times for Re-Airing of Louisiana-Based Movie 'My Southern Family Christmas'
It debuted on Thanksgiving night but many folks have been wondering when it will air again. Wonder no more.
Jeff Bezos donates $1.5 million to assist homeless families in Louisiana
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos this week has made a generous donation to assist with the homelessness problem in Louisana. Bezos, via his Bezos Day One Fund, made a $1.25 million grant to The Wellspring, a primary provider of homeless services in Northeast Louisiana. The gift is the largest in the organization’s history.
listenupyall.com
A Louisiana based and set film, kicks off the Hallmark Christmas movie season
Baton Rouge – Fans of Hallmark Christmas movies are getting an added spice of Louisiana holiday traditions this year with “My Southern Family Christmas.” Ascension Parish native and filmmaker Daniel Lewis said it’s a sweet film about a family that was set and filmed in Sorrento.
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
Nine Things to Expect When a Cajun Moves to Your Town
We've all been there at some point in our lives. We find ourselves somewhere outside of South Louisiana surrounded by people not accustomed to the things we say or do. We might let out a "C. 'est tout fini?" or tell someone to "Make a pass" because "We're gonna make...
KNOE TV8
New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?
According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Attorney Gordon McKernan Giving Away Over 425 New Bikes—Enter Here
Injury Attorney Gordon McKernan is giving away over 425 brand-new bicycles this Christmas in the Gordon Gives Bike Giveaway 2022.
wbrz.com
La. DOTD launches interactive map, seeks input on upcoming road projects
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has launched an interactive online map to allow the public to scan for upcoming road improvement projects and to provide feedback on them. The site features dozens of area projects that are part of the 2023-24 Highway Priority Program --...
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
theadvocate.com
Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory
I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
wbrz.com
Dog stayed with missing Louisiana girls for hours after they got lost in woods
FOLSOM - Law enforcement officials say a family dog stayed by the side of two young girls after they got lost for hours Monday evening. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg went missing while playing with their golden retriever Artemis in their front yard around 5 p.m. Monday.
KPLC TV
DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
Governor’s office urges NELA to prepare for severe weather on Tuesday, November 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that everyone should be aware of the inclement weather that is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to officials, there is a threat that includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and potential tornadoes. The National Weather […]
KPLC TV
FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $8,649,043 in disaster aid reimbursement for Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The funds, which are part of a $15.2 million disaster aid package, have been earmarked for the following:. $2,708,866 to Cameron Parish for building repairs related...
Two sisters, family dog found safe in wooded area on North Shore
St. Tammany Parish Deputies report the girls and the dog has been located and are safe.
