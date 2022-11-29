ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KNOE TV8

New statewide program benefits local farmers and those in need

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A new statewide program called ‘Greaux the Good’ is set to roll out in the spring of 2023. The program incentivises those utilizing food assistance programs to shop local instead of at big chain stores. Program Director, Chelsea Triche Jackson, says the program will...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEEL Radio

Who (or What) Owns The Most Land In Louisiana?

According to sources, there are roughly 33 million acres of land in the state of Louisiana. Which for a state like Louisiana is going to be a massive estimation, due to coastal land-loss and river erosion. But its good enough for what we're looking at today. Of the 33 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man

Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
BASTROP, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory

I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
KPLC TV

DEC. 10 ELECTION: What’s on your ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Here’s what is on area ballots in the Dec. 10 election. There are three statewide amendments on the ballot that day. Those three amendments are the only things on the ballot in Allen, Beauregard, and Cameron parishes. However, in Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Vernon...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Governor’s office urges NELA to prepare for severe weather on Tuesday, November 29th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced that everyone should be aware of the inclement weather that is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. According to officials, there is a threat that includes damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and potential tornadoes. The National Weather […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FEMA announces additional $8M for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FEMA has announced an additional $8,649,043 in disaster aid reimbursement for Hurricane Laura, according to U.S. Senator John Kennedy. The funds, which are part of a $15.2 million disaster aid package, have been earmarked for the following:. $2,708,866 to Cameron Parish for building repairs related...
CAMERON PARISH, LA

