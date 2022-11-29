ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

International Paper, Bogalusa Rebirth, The City of Bogalusa Join to Eradicate Blight

Condemned houses are being torn down in Bogalusa thanks to a coalition funded by the “Neighborhood Health & Wellness through Blight Remediation” grant from International Paper Foundation. Bogalusa Rebirth was awarded International Paper grant funds to demolish condemned structures. In partnership with the City of Bogalusa, Bogalusa Rebirth...
thelouisianaweekend.com

Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation in Donaldsonville

An ammonia leak at the CF industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the evacuation of all students and staff at Donaldsonville Primary School. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials said, the students and staff have been moved to the Lowery Elementary/Middle campus a few miles way on La. 1 in Donaldsonville.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes

Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment

Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

