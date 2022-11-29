Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Child Advocacy Services in the Felicianas honors Veronica London for 20 years of service
Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes. London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson. CAS services children and families in the community through...
One Hope Church finds a new home
One Hope Church in Gentilly recently bought an abandoned church building -- after holding services for eight years in a school, Langston Hughes Academy
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish resident reunites with Ochsner medical team that saved her life
Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of...
bogalusadailynews.com
International Paper, Bogalusa Rebirth, The City of Bogalusa Join to Eradicate Blight
Condemned houses are being torn down in Bogalusa thanks to a coalition funded by the “Neighborhood Health & Wellness through Blight Remediation” grant from International Paper Foundation. Bogalusa Rebirth was awarded International Paper grant funds to demolish condemned structures. In partnership with the City of Bogalusa, Bogalusa Rebirth...
Golden Retriever Hailed a Hero, Protector After Leading First Responders to Missing Louisiana Girls
The dog that went missing with two Louisiana girls is now being recognized as a hero for protecting his family and aiding first responders.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Throw Me Something, Santa!: 13 holiday parades to catch this season in and around New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - This holiday season, Santa will hit parade routes all around the New Orleans metro area. This year, New Orleans gets a brand new holiday parade. The inaugural Children’s Hospital New Orleans Holiday Parade promises the “first-of-its-kind” high-flying helium balloons in the city when it rolls through downtown New Orleans on Dec. 3.
theadvocate.com
Secret school recordings arrest: Dad says mom was trying to protect daughter with special needs
The mother of a Livingston Parish Public Schools student was arrested and accused of making multiple secret recordings on a high school campus, though the woman's husband said his wife acted in defense of their child, who has special needs. Amanda Carter, 39, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention...
theadvocate.com
Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation in Donaldsonville
An ammonia leak at the CF industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the evacuation of all students and staff at Donaldsonville Primary School. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials said, the students and staff have been moved to the Lowery Elementary/Middle campus a few miles way on La. 1 in Donaldsonville.
theadvocate.com
Holiday events, Free First Sunday, and a little hockey: Around Baton Rouge
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., downtown. Lighting of holiday lights along North Boulevard and the 25-foot Christmas tree in Town Square. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more. downtownbatonrouge.org. HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum...
Westbank pastor killed in woodworking accident
The Rev. James “Jimmy” Jeanfreau Jr., pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus.
theadvocate.com
Lights, parades and Christmas past: 3 things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge area
It's a Baton Rouge tradition: The mayor switches on North Boulevard's half a million holiday lights, along with the 25-foot Christmas tree. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. downtownbatonrouge.org. Join the parades. West...
WDSU
Florida woman and New Orleans 1-year-old connect after liver transplant
NEW ORLEANS — Two families met for the first time after they became connected in a unique way. Malayah Crews, a one-year-old, was in desperate need of a liver. She was diagnosed with biliary atresia at birth. It is a blockage in tubes that carry bile from the liver to the gallbladder.
WDSU
Central Carrollton neighbors say 'No Truck' signage is not enough for clearer truck routes
Uptown and Central Carrollton neighbor frustrations continue amid what they feel is a lack of action to stop 18-wheeler trucks from detouring on their streets. On Tuesday, WDSU received reports from neighbors of two incidents where an 18-wheeler truck snagged the oak tree canopy damaging property in the area. One incident happened on Nashville Avenue and the second incident was on St. Charles Avenue and Henry Clay Avenue, where two cars had significant damage.
theadvocate.com
Is the East Feliciana coroner responsive to the public? Police Jury has questions
East Feliciana Parish Police Jury officials and the parish’s coroner are poles apart on the question of whether the latter official is responsive in dealings with the public and the jury. Parish Manager Joseph Moreau said during a jury Executive Committee meeting Nov. 29 that the body of a...
theadvocate.com
80 years after Pearl Harbor, Louisiana sailor to be buried: 'I couldn't help but shed tears'
Shirley Temple-Haymon, 81, was only three months old when her uncle was killed in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. She never knew him, but she watched her mother greet the mailman every day in hopes he’d have news about where Houston Temples was, and if they would ever have a proper burial for him.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
PARADIS, Louisiana — Michelle Guidry took cover inside a restaurant bathroom with her two daughters as a tornado hit Paradis Saturday. As the sirens blared and the building shook around them, all she could do was pray. “I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying,...
theadvocate.com
For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment
Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
NOPD Officer and his family in need of support after scary car wreck
NEW ORLEANS — A member of the New Orleans Police Department, and some of his family, are recovering from a serious car wreck. Making it even more difficult on the family is it happened many miles from New Orleans. We are used to seeing police cars race to wrecks...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
