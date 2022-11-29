ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

theadvocate.com

Felicianas bring in holidays with many activities

UPDATE: The schedule for activities in West Feliciana has been updated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Christmas activities will be found in abundance in the Felicianas. Hemingbough, near St. Francisville, will be hosting its annual holiday brass concert by the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Tickets may be purchased online at brso.org.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

International Paper, Bogalusa Rebirth, The City of Bogalusa Join to Eradicate Blight

Condemned houses are being torn down in Bogalusa thanks to a coalition funded by the “Neighborhood Health & Wellness through Blight Remediation” grant from International Paper Foundation. Bogalusa Rebirth was awarded International Paper grant funds to demolish condemned structures. In partnership with the City of Bogalusa, Bogalusa Rebirth...
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
NOLA.com

Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’

The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
COVINGTON, LA
an17.com

Seven local roadways scheduled for paving this week in Tangi

LORANGER—Seven Tangipahoa Parish roadways are scheduled to be paved this week. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the parish contractor will start overlay work on Tuesday with Song of the Forest and Spirit of the Forest Roads, which will be paved full-width. Also on the schedule for road work...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Jefferson Parish road projects complete after years of construction

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -- Drivers and the owners of businesses along Severn Avenue in Metairie are filled with joy this holiday season. Traffic is flowing once again after years of road work. “It was really frustrating. I actually almost got into a couple of fender benders,” says Erriael Chapman.
METAIRIE, LA
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

