ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postsouth.com

All Is Bright brings Yuletide sprit to downtown Plaquemine on Saturday

Reshonda Dickerson knew the Plaquemine Main Street Program could only go one direction after last year’s Christmas celebration in downtown Plaquemine. She needed to build on its success. The Board President for the Plaquemine Main Street Program has led the charge to present a bigger celebration for this year’s...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Donaldsonville Stroll on the Square, tree-lighting (December 10)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Come out and celebrate the launch of the Christmas Season at the 2022 Stroll on the Square. Enjoy shopping, food, music, Santa Claus, and the City of Donaldsonville Christmas Tree Lighting. The event will take place on December 10 from 6pm-10pm...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

City of Baker and other groups set food giveaway

Baker has announced it is working with partners to distribute 7,500 boxes of groceries on Dec. 10 to community members, area food pantries, area churches and via direct home delivery through the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The groceries were supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. People in...
BAKER, LA
225batonrouge.com

December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

Come out to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus to see a dazzling holiday light display. The Holiday Lights display will have even more lights this year to make the season brighter. Baton Rouge General is also bringing back Snow & Glow—a ticketed, family-friendly event with fake snow, Santa photos and more on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 15. brgeneral.org.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'

Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office hosts senior sock hop

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Garney Gautreau senior sock hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 9. The holiday event will have entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train, officials said. You can enjoy lunch at 11 a.m., followed...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

City council could OK funds for second study of where to build a performing arts center

The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center. Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy