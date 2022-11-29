Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My Southern Family Christmas filmed in Louisiana premieres on Hallmark channel.Tina HowellSorrento, LA
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Related
postsouth.com
All Is Bright brings Yuletide sprit to downtown Plaquemine on Saturday
Reshonda Dickerson knew the Plaquemine Main Street Program could only go one direction after last year’s Christmas celebration in downtown Plaquemine. She needed to build on its success. The Board President for the Plaquemine Main Street Program has led the charge to present a bigger celebration for this year’s...
pelicanpostonline.com
Donaldsonville Stroll on the Square, tree-lighting (December 10)
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Come out and celebrate the launch of the Christmas Season at the 2022 Stroll on the Square. Enjoy shopping, food, music, Santa Claus, and the City of Donaldsonville Christmas Tree Lighting. The event will take place on December 10 from 6pm-10pm...
theadvocate.com
Lights, parades and Christmas past: 3 things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge area
It's a Baton Rouge tradition: The mayor switches on North Boulevard's half a million holiday lights, along with the 25-foot Christmas tree. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more fun from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. downtownbatonrouge.org. Join the parades. West...
brproud.com
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
Non-profit hosts annual Toy Drive to help low income, homeless families for Christmas
With gas prices still high, along with the price of groceries, many families are having to stretch their money. Non-profit charity, Heavens Care, is hosting their 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving Toy Drive.
brproud.com
City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
theadvocate.com
City of Baker and other groups set food giveaway
Baker has announced it is working with partners to distribute 7,500 boxes of groceries on Dec. 10 to community members, area food pantries, area churches and via direct home delivery through the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The groceries were supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. People in...
225batonrouge.com
December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge
Come out to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus to see a dazzling holiday light display. The Holiday Lights display will have even more lights this year to make the season brighter. Baton Rouge General is also bringing back Snow & Glow—a ticketed, family-friendly event with fake snow, Santa photos and more on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 15. brgeneral.org.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
How to watch Hallmark Channel's 'My Southern Family Christmas'
Looking for showing times to watch (or rewatch) the "Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas?" Here is the upcoming schedule (all times central time):. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House at the corner of Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 70 in Sorrento from Sept. 21-23. A Baton Rouge neighborhood and Celtic Studios also were utilized.
brweeklypress.com
The Main Street Pilot Club to host HERITAGE in Christmas Concert, December 10th, at Shady Grove B.C.
BAKER, La. —HERITAGE will present a Christmas Concert of Negro Spirituals on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, 16443 Plank Road, Baker, LA 70714, at 4:00 pm. This event, hosted by The Main Street Pilot Club of Baker, will feature performances of spirituals by HERITAGE, and admission is free.
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a woman named Tiffany Duke. The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert. This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society […]
WAFB.com
Creole Crawfish-Stuffed Bell Peppers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While it is quite common in Cajun Country to incorporate any type of meat or shellfish in a stuffing, stuffing the peppers with crawfish really adds a fun and healthy twist. I really enjoy creating this dish because of the beautiful, multicolored bell peppers. Quite apart from being delicious, they will certainly add holiday cheer to the table.
Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office hosts senior sock hop
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Garney Gautreau senior sock hop will be hosted by Sheriff Bobby Webre and the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office on Friday, Dec. 9. The holiday event will have entertainment from Mike Broussard & Night Train, officials said. You can enjoy lunch at 11 a.m., followed...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
theadvocate.com
City council could OK funds for second study of where to build a performing arts center
The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center. Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
brproud.com
Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
theadvocate.com
Laughter, love and devotion as family and friends say goodbye to Raymond Blanco
Fond memories flowed, invariably accompanied by laughter, as friends and family said goodbye Monday to Raymond Blanco, a former football coach and longtime dean of students at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette who served as the first gentleman when his wife, Kathleen, was governor. Blanco, who died Nov. 19...
wbrz.com
Drivers go out of their way to avoid road dip, asking parish for help
BATON ROUGE - A dip in the road has people concerned in Riverbend off of Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge. People who drive down Riverbend Boulevard daily say the dip has been getting worse over the past few months. Angela Aucoin reached out to 2 On Your Side after she...
New 2016 flood interactive map released by Amite River Basin Commission
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Amite River Basin Commission is asking for the public’s input about the 2016 flood to learn more about flooding in the Capital Region. Anytime there is severe weather many in the Capital Region think back to the 2016 flood. It’s what prompted Deitmar Rietschier, the executive director of the Amite River Basin Commission, to start examining how rain patterns led to such historic flooding.
Comments / 0