At a time when keeping the house warm feels like a luxury, paying for after-school clubs for four children is not an option for Anthonia. With the cost of living soaring, the single mother narrowed down her priorities to two things: food and shelter.The Brixton mother works part-time, but the money she earns does not stretch enough to enroll her school-aged children in the classes they want - and with free activities increasingly difficult to find as funding is cut, her children feel frustrated.Anthonia said: “When I cancel something such as when I did their swimming lessons, they wanted it...

38 MINUTES AGO