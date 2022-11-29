Read full article on original website
Related
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
A Native American photographer took powerful portraits of members of every tribe across the US
Matika Wilbur's intimate portraits of Native people across America will appear in her book "Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America."
The Mysteries of the "Ancient Astronauts"
According to Anomalien.com, and certain authors, "intelligent extraterrestrial beings called ancient astronauts or ancient aliens have visited Earth, and this contact is connected with the origins or development of human cultures, technologies, and religions. A common variant of the idea includes proposals that deities from most, if not all, religions are actually extraterrestrials, and their technologies were taken as evidence of their divine status.
Newly identified flatheaded dinosaur lived on island of dwarfed creatures
A previously unknown dinosaur with a remarkably flat head lived around 70 million years ago on an island home to dwarfed prehistoric creatures.
Volunteers reading with children under street lamps as families can’t afford indoor lights
At a time when keeping the house warm feels like a luxury, paying for after-school clubs for four children is not an option for Anthonia. With the cost of living soaring, the single mother narrowed down her priorities to two things: food and shelter.The Brixton mother works part-time, but the money she earns does not stretch enough to enroll her school-aged children in the classes they want - and with free activities increasingly difficult to find as funding is cut, her children feel frustrated.Anthonia said: “When I cancel something such as when I did their swimming lessons, they wanted it...
ancientpages.com
Monumental Structure Unearthed During Excavations Of Urartu-Era Karmir Blur
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A monumental structure dating back to the 7th century B.C. has been unearthed during excavations at the Karmir Blur (Red Hill - also known as historical Teishebaini), now an archaeological site, but once the capital of the Transcaucasian provinces of the ancient kingdom of Urartu in Yerevan, Armenia.
technologynetworks.com
Mystery About the Origins of Introns Solved
One of the most long-standing, fundamental mysteries of biology surrounds the poorly understood origins of introns. Introns are segments of noncoding DNA that must be removed from the genetic code before it is translated in the process of making proteins. Introns are an ancient feature found across all eukaryotic life, a wide range of organisms that spans all animals, plants, fungi, and protists, but are absent in prokaryotic genomes such as those of bacteria. There is a massive variation in the number of introns found in different species’ genomes, even between closely related species.
‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization
What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
Amusing Planet
The Mechanical Turk: An 18th Century Chess Playing Robot
In the late 18th century, a Hungarian inventor named Wolfgang von Kempelen presented to Empress Maria Theresa of Austria a sensational mechanical robot. Unlike other automatons of the era that can perform elaborate activities such as play an instrument or write with ink on paper, Kempelen’s machine displayed human-like intelligence—it was able to play chess against any human opponent and play well enough to challenge him. The marvelous machine fascinated spectators across Europe and America for the better part of a century, playing against and defeating personalities such as Napoleon Bonaparte and Benjamin Franklin.
The Living History of Powwow (Part 2)
Throughout history Powwows have changed and evolved. From their origins as Native gatherings, Powwows survived and evolved during a period of erasure as a way for Native people to celebrate their heritage and unite their communities across tribes. A look at the history and growth of Powwow, and how it continues to change and evolve into the future.Nov. 30, 2022.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Descendant’ on Netflix, a Vital Documentary About the Clotilda Slave Ship and the Quest to Codify Black American History
Few documentaries carry the weight of history like Descendant (now on Netflix). Director Margaret Brown digs deep into the stories of the living descendants of enslaved persons in Africatown, a community in Mobile, Alabama. Not far up the Mobile River is where the slave ship Clotilda transported 110 people from Western Africa to the U.S. in 1860, decades after the slave trade was declared a federal crime punishable by hanging. The Africans were dropped on the bank and the ship promptly burned to hide the evidence – and the story was kept secret for decades and decades, the white masters...
Who was the world's first author?
The oldest known writing dates back more than 5,000 years. But who was the first author we know by name?
