Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest CemeteriesCassie LeighNew Orleans, LA
Patti LaBelle stars in new Lifetime holiday movie, A New Orleans NoelTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Louisiana Teacher Offers Up His Shoes To Student At Graduation CeremonyJudyDBoutte, LA
New Orleans ChristmasFest 2022, Holiday Fun For EveryoneFlorence CarmelaNew Orleans, LA
Shania Twain's "Queen of Me" tour is coming to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
Louisiana State Police locate 16 stolen vehicles hidden in Algiers
Officers confirmed the vehicle and a semi-automatic handgun with an obliterated serial number were both stolen.
an17.com
Former Amite Police Chief, City Councilman, and additional do-conspirator sentenced in vote buying conspiracy
A former police chief in Amite City, Louisiana and a former Amite City councilmember were each sentenced yesterday to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to pay, or offer to pay, voters for voting in a federal election. In addition to the...
theadvocate.com
Is the East Feliciana coroner responsive to the public? Police Jury has questions
East Feliciana Parish Police Jury officials and the parish’s coroner are poles apart on the question of whether the latter official is responsive in dealings with the public and the jury. Parish Manager Joseph Moreau said during a jury Executive Committee meeting Nov. 29 that the body of a...
houmatimes.com
U.S. Coast Guard Holds Public Service Commendation for Houma Police Department & Brian Rodrigue
The U.S. Coast Guard held a commendation service honoring individuals from the Houma Police Department (HPD) and Brian Rodrigue with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government for assistance in the SEACOR Power investigation following the boat capsizing in the Gulf of Mexico in April of 2021. Captain of the Port of the...
lailluminator.com
ACLU of Louisiana sues 2 police agencies over fatal shooting of LaPlace man
The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana is suing Louisiana State Police and East Jefferson Levee District Police Department for fatally shooting a man 24 times. Jabari Asante-Chioke, 52, of LaPlace was killed a year ago in Metairie. According to news reports, a passerby saw him in distress, walking along a highway, carrying what was later determined to be a gun and a knife. The motorist waved down a nearby police officer.
lafourchegazette.com
Kevin Clement Begins Term as Mayor of Thibodaux
As the newly elected mayor of Thibodaux, Kevin Clement will sit at the mayor’s desk for the first time this month not as an outsider, as many elected mayors often do, but as someone that already knows the inner workings of local government, having worked within the Thibodaux city government for well over a decade.
brproud.com
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
Man convicted of Louisiana double-homicide sentenced to life in prison
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Three years after the deaths of 26-year-old Aleysia Maynor and 28-year-old Daraius Evans, the man accused of taking their lives has been sentenced. According to Iberville Parish District Attorney Tony Clayton, 23-year-old Jaylon Brown appeared in court for a Wednesday, November 30 sentencing where it was announced that he would […]
brproud.com
Livingston Parish parent arrested on 20 counts of unauthorized recording on campus
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Livingston Parish Public School parent on Tuesday afternoon for unauthorized recording on school property. According to LPSO, deputies arrested a 39-year-old parent, Amanda Carter of Watson, on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of communication. The...
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
ADA TAYLOR, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple puppies are safe and warm thanks to the efforts of a woman named Tiffany Duke. The mother from Denham Springs drove five hours to corral a group of puppies that were holed up in a culvert. This all started when “a Bienville Parish sheriff’s deputy contacted the Humane Society […]
theadvocate.com
Zachary Police bookings for Nov. 18-23, 2022
The following people were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison or issued a summons by the Zachary Police Department from Nov. 18-23: Cynthia Caples: 43; 9436 Redwood Lakes, Zachary; aggravated assault. Leslie Davis: 38; 16441 S. Harrells Ferry Road, Baton Rouge; organized retail theft. Levar Green: 43; 321 Kentucky...
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe.
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
Sheriff lifts some restrictions to attract more deputies to handle Ascension Parish’s growth
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - It’s a challenge most law enforcement agencies are facing, hiring and retaining officers and staff. In Ascension Parish, it is a challenge that Sheriff Bobby Webre is facing head on. “We have to meet those challenges,” Webre said. Ascension Parish is one...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
theadvocate.com
Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory
I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
theadvocate.com
Former Amite City police chief, councilman get 1 year in prison in vote-buying scheme
Two former Amite City officials were sentenced this week to one year in prison for violating federal election laws, officials with the U.S. Department of Justice said. Jerry Trabona, 73, the former police chief, and Kristian “Kris” Hart, 50, a former councilmember, pleaded guilty in July to violating the law as part of a conspiracy to pay voters during a federal election, DOJ officials wrote in a press release.
brproud.com
One injured in Tuesday night shooting on W. Brookstown Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Tuesday, November 29 shooting on West Brookstown Drive left one person was injured, authorities say. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), it was around 5:50 p.m. when officers were called to the scene. BRPD says the shooting took place in the...
theadvocate.com
Holiday events, Free First Sunday, and a little hockey: Around Baton Rouge
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., downtown. Lighting of holiday lights along North Boulevard and the 25-foot Christmas tree in Town Square. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more. downtownbatonrouge.org. HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum...
