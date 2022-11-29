ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

theadvocate.com

Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation in Donaldsonville

An ammonia leak at the CF industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the evacuation of all students and staff at Donaldsonville Primary School. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials said, the students and staff have been moved to the Lowery Elementary/Middle campus a few miles way on La. 1 in Donaldsonville.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

International Paper, Bogalusa Rebirth, The City of Bogalusa Join to Eradicate Blight

Condemned houses are being torn down in Bogalusa thanks to a coalition funded by the “Neighborhood Health & Wellness through Blight Remediation” grant from International Paper Foundation. Bogalusa Rebirth was awarded International Paper grant funds to demolish condemned structures. In partnership with the City of Bogalusa, Bogalusa Rebirth...
theadvocate.com

Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory

I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
WDSU

'She was a great friend': Friend of Ruth Prats speaks with WDSU; Prats still considered 'missing'

The St. Tammany Parish coroner is one step closer to identifying a body found behind a warehouse Monday along East Gibson Street in Covington. This comes a day after another body was identified by the coroner as the Rev. Otis Young. He was a retired priest from St. Peter Catholic Church. The community was still reeling Wednesday after the gruesome discovery was made, two bodies found burned beyond recognition.
COVINGTON, LA
wbrz.com

Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving

BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment

Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital area closures due to severe weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
BAKER, LA
an17.com

Seven local roadways scheduled for paving this week in Tangi

LORANGER—Seven Tangipahoa Parish roadways are scheduled to be paved this week. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the parish contractor will start overlay work on Tuesday with Song of the Forest and Spirit of the Forest Roads, which will be paved full-width. Also on the schedule for road work...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS

