theadvocate.com
Child Advocacy Services in the Felicianas honors Veronica London for 20 years of service
Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes. London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson. CAS services children and families in the community through...
theadvocate.com
New Baton Rouge school board member to quit job at charter school to avoid ethics conflict
Cliff Lewis, elected this past month to a seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board, is planning to “err on the side of caution” and resign mid-school year from his day job as a parent liaison at a charter school in Baton Rouge rather than risk potentially violating state ethics law.
theadvocate.com
Holiday events, Free First Sunday, and a little hockey: Around Baton Rouge
FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., downtown. Lighting of holiday lights along North Boulevard and the 25-foot Christmas tree in Town Square. Ice skate for free, play in six tons of real snow, watch fireworks and more. downtownbatonrouge.org. HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., LSU Museum...
theadvocate.com
Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation in Donaldsonville
An ammonia leak at the CF industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the evacuation of all students and staff at Donaldsonville Primary School. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials said, the students and staff have been moved to the Lowery Elementary/Middle campus a few miles way on La. 1 in Donaldsonville.
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish resident reunites with Ochsner medical team that saved her life
Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of...
bogalusadailynews.com
International Paper, Bogalusa Rebirth, The City of Bogalusa Join to Eradicate Blight
Condemned houses are being torn down in Bogalusa thanks to a coalition funded by the “Neighborhood Health & Wellness through Blight Remediation” grant from International Paper Foundation. Bogalusa Rebirth was awarded International Paper grant funds to demolish condemned structures. In partnership with the City of Bogalusa, Bogalusa Rebirth...
theadvocate.com
What are the new OLOL president’s plans? Greater regional focus, more virtual care, to name a few
Chuck Spicer has worked as an administrator in every kind of health care market imaginable: faith-based, academic, for-profit, nonprofit, pediatric, adult, suburban, rural — you name it. Spicer spent about six years at Texas Health Resources before a nearly five-year stint as chief operating officer at UT Health East...
theadvocate.com
Letters: St. Tammany writer is wrong about critical race theory
I respond to the author of a recent letter who supported St. Tammany Parish banning critical race theory. The letter writer makes erroneous claims about critical race theory. I am increasingly frustrated by people professing to know what CRT is when they did not go to law school or graduate school, which is where CRT is taught.
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge cancels after-school activities ahead of potential storms Tuesday evening
School officials in East Baton Rouge have canceled after-school activities at public campuses throughout the parish as heavy storms loom in the evening forecast. The school system made the announcement around 1:30 p.m. School will still let children out at their usual dismissal time. Keep up with more weather updates...
WDSU
'She was a great friend': Friend of Ruth Prats speaks with WDSU; Prats still considered 'missing'
The St. Tammany Parish coroner is one step closer to identifying a body found behind a warehouse Monday along East Gibson Street in Covington. This comes a day after another body was identified by the coroner as the Rev. Otis Young. He was a retired priest from St. Peter Catholic Church. The community was still reeling Wednesday after the gruesome discovery was made, two bodies found burned beyond recognition.
theadvocate.com
Is the East Feliciana coroner responsive to the public? Police Jury has questions
East Feliciana Parish Police Jury officials and the parish’s coroner are poles apart on the question of whether the latter official is responsive in dealings with the public and the jury. Parish Manager Joseph Moreau said during a jury Executive Committee meeting Nov. 29 that the body of a...
wbrz.com
Another high-ranking member of Mayor Broome's administration leaving
BATON ROUGE - A second high-ranking city-parish official is leaving Mayor Sharon Weston Broome's administration. Broome announced Wednesday that Darryl Gissel was leaving his post as Chief Administrative Officer. The city named its new CAO Wednesday afternoon, Major General Glenn Curtis, former commander of the Louisiana National Guard under governors...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
theadvocate.com
For those fighting addiction, Baton Rouge drug court offers redemption, not just punishment
Redemption comes in many shapes and likenesses. For a revolving group of East Baton Rouge’s recovering substance abusers, it comes in the form of a treatment program. Each year, about 50 addicts in search of sobriety participate in the 19th Judicial District Court’s recovery court, a specialty court designed for the long and arduous process of weening the addicted off drugs and alcohol.
brproud.com
Livingston Parish parent arrested on 20 counts of unauthorized recording on campus
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Livingston Parish Public School parent on Tuesday afternoon for unauthorized recording on school property. According to LPSO, deputies arrested a 39-year-old parent, Amanda Carter of Watson, on 20 counts of interception and disclosure of communication. The...
brproud.com
Capital area closures due to severe weather
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather, a number of institutions and offices in the capital area and surrounding regions will be closed. No official closures have been announced at this time. Assumption Parish. No official closures have been announced at this time. East...
theadvocate.com
Broome's top deputy leaving, will be replaced by former Louisiana National Guard leader
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s top deputy is departing her administration this week and will be replaced by Maj. Gen. Glenn Curtis, the retired head of the Louisiana National Guard, Broome announced Wednesday. Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel, a real estate developer and one-time candidate for...
brproud.com
City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
an17.com
Seven local roadways scheduled for paving this week in Tangi
LORANGER—Seven Tangipahoa Parish roadways are scheduled to be paved this week. Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said the parish contractor will start overlay work on Tuesday with Song of the Forest and Spirit of the Forest Roads, which will be paved full-width. Also on the schedule for road work...
theadvocate.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
