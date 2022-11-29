ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brproud.com

7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
BAKER, LA
iheart.com

Denham Springs Christmas Parade

Bring your family out to the Denham Springs Christmas Parade Saturday, December 10th! It will be a “Louisiana” Christmas!!! Floats start lining up at 9:00am, parade starts at 2:00pm and starts at Yellow Jacket Blvd., goes south down Range Ave., and ends at Veterans Blvd.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Donaldsonville Stroll on the Square, tree-lighting (December 10)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Come out and celebrate the launch of the Christmas Season at the 2022 Stroll on the Square. Enjoy shopping, food, music, Santa Claus, and the City of Donaldsonville Christmas Tree Lighting. The event will take place on December 10 from 6pm-10pm...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

City council could OK funds for second study of where to build a performing arts center

The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center. Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation in Donaldsonville

An ammonia leak at the CF industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the evacuation of all students and staff at Donaldsonville Primary School. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials said, the students and staff have been moved to the Lowery Elementary/Middle campus a few miles way on La. 1 in Donaldsonville.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
visitbatonrouge.com

Find Holiday Fun for Everyone with Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights

Known for bringing holiday cheer to the Capital City community, the Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights are a local tradition with an inspiring history. We spoke with Public Relations and Communications Manager, Katie Johnston, about the beginnings of this creative gift to the community and the exciting new displays for this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
225batonrouge.com

December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge

Come out to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus to see a dazzling holiday light display. The Holiday Lights display will have even more lights this year to make the season brighter. Baton Rouge General is also bringing back Snow & Glow—a ticketed, family-friendly event with fake snow, Santa photos and more on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 15. brgeneral.org.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR church invites public to attend Christmas play

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB

House catches fire on day power turned on, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. The fire reportedly happened around 8 a.m. at 11227 Glenhaven Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, tenants were in the process of moving into the home and had...
BATON ROUGE, LA

