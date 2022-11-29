Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
brproud.com
7,500 boxes of groceries to be given to Baker community Dec. 10
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Thousands of boxes of groceries given by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be given to the Baker community next Saturday. City leaders said groceries will be given to community members, food pantries, churches and home delivery through the EBR Council of Aging. Those...
brproud.com
City of Baker to give out, deliver groceries to those in need
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The City of Baker will distribute meals to food pantries and families in need this holiday season. 7,500 boxes of groceries will be given out to community members, food pantries, and churches in the area. Those in need of groceries can drive up to the Advantage Charter School parking lot at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for the drive-thru service.
Non-profit hosts annual Toy Drive to help low income, homeless families for Christmas
With gas prices still high, along with the price of groceries, many families are having to stretch their money. Non-profit charity, Heavens Care, is hosting their 2nd Annual Spirit of Giving Toy Drive.
theadvocate.com
Child Advocacy Services in the Felicianas honors Veronica London for 20 years of service
Child Advocacy Services recently celebrated Veronica London for her 20 years of service to children in East and West Feliciana parishes. London began working for Child Advocacy Services as an advocate coordinator in 2002 when the agency first began in Jackson. CAS services children and families in the community through...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge nonprofit sends hundreds of Christmas care packages to soldiers overseas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Holidays spent away from family can be challenging, especially for those who have loved ones in the military. This is why a local non-profit is making sure soldiers overseas are included in this season’s Christmas celebrations. Jim Bussolati is a Junior Vice Commander...
brproud.com
Baker mayor vetoes ordinance that would ban food trucks
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — The mayor of Baker vetoed an ordinance that would keep food trucks from operating in the area. Mayor Darnell Waites cited several reasons for the veto. He said he and Baker citizens believe that regulated and licensed food trucks should be welcomed as it would promote small businesses in the area. He also notes the increasing popularity of food trucks in the U.S. and how the ordinance would hinder Baker’s economic growth.
iheart.com
Denham Springs Christmas Parade
Bring your family out to the Denham Springs Christmas Parade Saturday, December 10th! It will be a “Louisiana” Christmas!!! Floats start lining up at 9:00am, parade starts at 2:00pm and starts at Yellow Jacket Blvd., goes south down Range Ave., and ends at Veterans Blvd.
pelicanpostonline.com
Donaldsonville Stroll on the Square, tree-lighting (December 10)
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Come out and celebrate the launch of the Christmas Season at the 2022 Stroll on the Square. Enjoy shopping, food, music, Santa Claus, and the City of Donaldsonville Christmas Tree Lighting. The event will take place on December 10 from 6pm-10pm...
Capital City nonprofits getting active, early start on Giving Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the biggest giving day of the year. Nov. 29 is Giving Tuesday meaning you can celebrate organizations right here at home by generously giving back. Several Capital City nonprofits are raising money in a unique way.
theadvocate.com
City council could OK funds for second study of where to build a performing arts center
The Lafayette City Council could help pay for the costs of a national consultant to determine the best location for a new performing arts center. Council chair Nanette Cook is expected to introduce a resolution during a Dec. 6 meeting to help fund a study by New York-based James Lima Planning & Development to aid in the site selection process for the eventual replacement for the Heymann Center.
theadvocate.com
Ammonia leak at CF Industries prompts school evacuation in Donaldsonville
An ammonia leak at the CF industries complex in Ascension Parish led Thursday morning to the evacuation of all students and staff at Donaldsonville Primary School. Out of an abundance of caution, school officials said, the students and staff have been moved to the Lowery Elementary/Middle campus a few miles way on La. 1 in Donaldsonville.
visitbatonrouge.com
Find Holiday Fun for Everyone with Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights
Known for bringing holiday cheer to the Capital City community, the Baton Rouge General Holiday Lights are a local tradition with an inspiring history. We spoke with Public Relations and Communications Manager, Katie Johnston, about the beginnings of this creative gift to the community and the exciting new displays for this year.
225batonrouge.com
December 2022 calendar of events in Baton Rouge
Come out to Baton Rouge General’s Bluebonnet Campus to see a dazzling holiday light display. The Holiday Lights display will have even more lights this year to make the season brighter. Baton Rouge General is also bringing back Snow & Glow—a ticketed, family-friendly event with fake snow, Santa photos and more on Thursday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 15. brgeneral.org.
BR church invites public to attend Christmas play
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge church is inviting the public to attend an upcoming Christmas play. The Jefferson United Methodist Church will host a performance of “Come to Bethlehem and See” at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. The play follows the birth of Jesus...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish resident reunites with Ochsner medical team that saved her life
Ochsner Baton Rouge held a Heart Recovery Reunion on Nov. 17 to honor Tasha Hayes, a local survivor of heart failure. The event took place at Ochsner Medical Center–Baton Rouge, where Hayes was treated this summer with Impella, the world’s smallest heart pump. Hayes, a 42-year-old resident of...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
House catches fire on day power turned on, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into what caused a house fire that started Wednesday morning, Nov. 30. The fire reportedly happened around 8 a.m. at 11227 Glenhaven Drive. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, tenants were in the process of moving into the home and had...
Baton Rouge voters to decide on continued law enforcement funding
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for support for the renewal of the parish-wide law enforcement district millage. This money is used for everyday operations, patrol operations, and school safety operations. East Baton Rouge Parish voters will have the opportunity to...
wbrz.com
Drivers go out of their way to avoid road dip, asking parish for help
BATON ROUGE - A dip in the road has people concerned in Riverbend off of Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge. People who drive down Riverbend Boulevard daily say the dip has been getting worse over the past few months. Angela Aucoin reached out to 2 On Your Side after she...
