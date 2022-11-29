Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
After 20 years, "terribly" delayed affordable housing in NYC opens.Raj GuleriaNew York City, NY
High-End Chain Snatchers Wanted in QueensBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Related
Yardbarker
Rangers Starting to See Cracks in Gallant’s Coaching Experience
The New York Rangers have performed well below expectations through the first 22 games of the 2022-23 NHL season, highlighted by an ugly 4-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Nearly every player has struggled, and when Leon Draisaitl tapped home the Oilers’ fourth goal of the third period, erasing the Rangers’ 3-0 lead, the fans at Madison Square Garden had finally reached a boiling point.
Yardbarker
Flyers built to fight, not pushed around under Tortorella
Don’t let anyone fool you. Fighting in hockey isn’t something of a bygone era. It’s very much alive and well. Serving the same purposes that range from settling a feud between players to kickstarting the lineup with newfound energy, the Philadelphia Flyers haven’t shied away from the old tried-and-true black-and-blue.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Game-time decision
Gaudreau (illness) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vegas. Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Gaudreau didn't take part in the morning skate after skipping Sunday's practice. He has amassed seven goals and 20 points in 20 games this season.
Takeaways as Devils bury Rangers 5-3, move to 1st place in NHL
Vitek Vanecek stared down at the crease as rival fans jeered behind him. In the Devils’ rivalry game vs. the Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday, forward Mika Zibanejad gave New York a 2-0 lead off a tip-in shot just three minutes into the night. The Rangers were still angry from their blown-lead loss to the Oilers on Saturday, so they controlled early momentum.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Chris Kreider: Nets goal vs. Senators
Kreider scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-1 win against Ottawa. Kreider has recorded at least a point in three straight games and four of his last five contests. That gives him 11 goals and 21 points in 24 games this season. Even after his goal Wednesday, Kreider is shooting 13.8 percent, which is well below his 18.6 from 2019-20 through 2021-22. It's entirely feasible for the 31-year-old to increase his goal scoring pace as the campaign progresses.
Detroit Red Wings sound like Tyler Bertuzzi (hand) may miss some time
The Detroit Red Wings sound like they may be facing another stretch without Tyler Bertuzzi. He was hit in the left hand by a Ben Chiarot point shot during Wednesday's third period against the Buffalo Sabres at Little Caesars Arena, slamming his stick on the boards as he went down the tunnel to...
Yardbarker
Blues Lacking NHL-Ready Goaltending Prospects
With the surging play of Jordan Binnington this season, the need for goaltending depth has gone under the radar for the St. Louis Blues. Thomas Greiss has been fine in net this season as a backup, and for the first time in a few years, they have gone away from a 1A/1B system and into a clear starter and backup at the NHL level.
The Hockey Writers
Adam Fox Is Remaining Elite Despite Rangers’ Collapse
Of the many elite defensemen in today’s NHL, few have been as consistent as Adam Fox for the New York Rangers since he entered the league in 2019-20, and while the team struggles around him, he continues to push forward and be a difference-maker every night. Born in Jericho,...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Posts season-high scoring effort
Murray accumulated 31 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 129-113 victory over the Rockets. Murray was highly efficient on the evening, knocking down a season-high 11 shots from the field despite a regular shot volume. Given that fact, it doesn't seem likely Murray will repeat Monday's effort consistently, though he does have numerous 20-plus point outings so far. Murray hasn't quite been on the same fanasy level as his last full season in 2020-21, but he has plenty of time to make up some ground and is certainly worthy of being rostered.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Tickles twine Wednesday
Perron scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Sabres. Perron sparked the Red Wings' comeback with his third-period tally on a pass from Dylan Larkin. The goal was Perron's first in five games and just his second in November, though he added nine helpers in 13 outings for the month. The 34-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, 17 points, 62 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-5 rating through 22 contests in a top-six role with time on the first power-play unit.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Puts up power-play assist
Kane notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers. Kane set up Max Domi's second goal of the game, which got the Blackhawks within one with 1:11 left in regulation. Over the last nine games, Kane has looked a little better with a goal and six assists, though he also has a minus-10 rating in that span. His offense looks like it'll remains suppressed given the lack of talent around the star winger. He's at three goals, 14 helpers (nine on the power play), 68 shots on net and a minus-13 rating in 22 outings overall.
FOX Sports
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Natural Regression Is Cruel but Necessary
The New York Rangers have been unable to maintain the magic of last season into 2022-23, struggling to hold leads, suffering from inconsistency and obviously lacking the confidence that carried them to within two wins of the Stanley Cup Final last spring. Surely, the time for serious soul-searching has arrived.
CBS Sports
Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers
Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the Colorado Avalanche 5-0 on Tuesday night. “No, it’s not just another game,” Jets coach Rick Bowness said. “I think the message we’re trying to send here...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Flyers
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (15-8-0) AT PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (7-10-5) 7:30 PM | WELLS FARGO CENTER. After a chippy matchup on Saturday, the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers will face off again on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center as the teams complete a home and home set. The Islanders pulled away with three goals in the third period for the 5-2 victory on Saturday, and the game got scrappy at the end, with fighting majors assessed on both sides.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Dominates in blowout victory
Ayton provided 30 points (11-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 victory over the Bulls. Ayton continued on his merry way Wednesday, dominating as the Suns easily accounted for the Bulls. After a somewhat slow start to the season, Ayton is rolling right now, putting up first-round value over the past two weeks. Granted, his value is heavily reliant on his rebounding numbers and efficiency from the field, making this run a bit of an anomaly.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Sniffs triple-double in loss
Nurkic ended Tuesday's 118-112 loss to the Clippers with 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 32 minutes. Nurkic ended just three assists shy of delivering a triple-double, and while he needed 15 shots to score 13 points, he still posted a solid stat line and made his presence felt on both ends of the court. Nurkic has scored in double digits in seven games in a row, averaging 17.6 points per game while posting three double-doubles in that span.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Records four blocks in loss
Collins finished Monday's game against the 76ers with 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-8 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 32 minutes. Collins has now scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups, shooting 15-for-25 from the field over that stretch. He also swatted away four shots, tying his season high from Oct. 26 against Detroit and Oct. 23 against Charlotte. Collins has collected a block in his last five games and a steal in five of his last six.
Comments / 0