New Oregon ‘landscape resiliency’ grant program aims to curb wildfire risk, protect lives and property
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — A $20 million landscape resiliency grant program is making Oregon’s landscapes more resistant to the threat of wildfire by treatments done through unique partnerships with private landowners and other local county, state and federal agencies, the Oregon Department of Forestry said Monday. Oregon’s 2021...
New state law allows all Oregon cities, 2 counties to seek authority to set their own speed limits
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new state law allows all 241 cities in Oregon, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas counties to apply for the authority to designate speed limits on roadways under their jurisdiction, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Tuesday. Currently, all changes in speed limits go through...
Part of Central Oregon is under a winter storm warning
Look for more snow Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-teens to mid-20s and much gentler southerly winds. Mt. Bachelor opened today and should receive more than a foot of snow in the next 24 hours, with more to come through the rest of the week. This storm will worsen...
Central Oregon drug agents report seeing ‘significant’ increase in Bend-area cocaine seizures
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team reports it has seized an increased amount of cocaine through their various investigations. Sgt Kent Vander Kamp and Lt. Ken Mannix with the CODE Team tell NewsChannel 21 that the organization has...
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 30 at 3:42PM PST until December 1 at 5:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches,. except 5 to 8 inches above 2000 feet. * WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and. Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In Washington, South. Washington Cascade Foothills. * WHEN…Until 5 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be...
Lordstown Motors shipping out first batch of electric trucks
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Commercial electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors has received approval to ship the first batch of its first model, the Endurance pickup. The company announced Tuesday that the first units of the initial batch of 500 trucks were leaving the plant after they passed safety tests and hit several key benchmarks needed to be sold. It did not state how many of the pickups have been made. The trucks were built in an old General Motors small-car assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland that was purchased last year by Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, the world’s largest electronics maker. Production of the vehicles remains slow, but the company reiterated Tuesday that “volume will accelerate as we resolve supply-chain constraints.”
Winter Storm Warning issued November 30 at 6:20AM PST until December 1 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations. of 12 to 24 inches near the crest and ice accumulations of a. light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades. * WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS…Travel could be very...
