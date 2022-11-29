Read full article on original website
Related
I worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are the 5 best warm-weather ports with beaches.
As a former crew member on cruise ships who spent six years working for two different cruise lines, I've seen my fair share of beachside ports. Here are my five favorites, based on the variety and quality of experiences I had during my visits. San Juan, Puerto Rico, has a...
Superyacht chef shows life at sea serving the world's richest is far from glamorous — from grueling 18-hour days to a guest who asked to 'heat the Adriatic'
In a tell-all book, Melanie White details the difficulties of life at sea, including the demands of the rich and famous and difficult crew dynamics.
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
I'm a full-time Airbnb host in the Las Vegas desert. Here's how my husband and I set up a 6-property business we love without knowing anything about Airbnb.
Sandi Croft, who rents tiny Airbnbs in the desert, says: "People appreciate that they can go somewhere and be outside where there's 160 acres."
Sporting News
Presents for every sporty personality this holiday season
As we move into the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to show those around us just how much we’ve appreciated them throughout the year. For the fitness fanatic and zen goddesses in your life, we’ve curated a handful of gift ideas to put under the Christmas tree of your loved ones.
Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s
As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
I've been to Margaritaville's cruise, hotel, and RV resorts — now I see why the fun Jimmy Buffett branding has made it such a popular hospitality company
Margaritaville's hospitality concepts aren't the typical unexciting hotels or RV resorts. Instead, they're tropical getaway with reminders of Buffett.
Thrillist
All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment
It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
Elite Daily
Busiest Holiday 2022 Travel Days For Christmas, NYE, & More
The holidays are right around the corner, and you’re probably preparing for packed roads and airports. To avoid rushing to your gate or sitting in a sea of brake lights, you might want to try to schedule your travels around the busiest travel days for the 2022 holidays to steer clear. While you might not be able to avoid running into any crowds, you can try to plan an itinerary that will give you the least stress possible.
You can now redeem your Hyatt points for a free stay at 6 new all-inclusive resorts
In 2021, Hyatt acquired more than 100 all-inclusive resorts part of the AMR Collection. Now, you can earn and redeem World of Hyatt points at some of them. Here are the latest all-inclusive properties to be added to Hyatt.
Kid- Friendly Things to do in Costa Rica: Fun for Everyone
If you're seeking kid-friendly activities in Costa Rica, look no further! This magical country has everything from national parks and canopy tours to chocolate tours and hot springs. Your whole family will fall in love with this tropical paradise.
Winter season travel trends, top 10 destinations and more traveler patterns taking flight
After travel came to a halt during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, travelers are once again on the move and new data shows there's no sign of demand slowing during the upcoming season. Tripadvisor has released its Seasonal Travel Index, which surveyed an array of travelers from the U.S.,...
Your last chance to shop the 59 best Cyber Monday travel deals before they’re gone
We've found the best deals out there on all the travel gear and experiences to purchase this Cyber Monday. Here are the 59 deals you can't miss.
An easy way to earn travel rewards at home: Your guide to airline and hotel dining rewards programs
Did you know that you can earn travel rewards just for eating out at your favorite restaurants? Find out how you can start earning your way toward your next vacation with these dining rewards program tips.
What to know before flying with your dog this holiday season
The holiday season is here and many of us will be flying out to see family, go one vacation, or even for work. But what if you are traveling with your dog?. When it comes to traveling with a pet over a service animal, there are definitely different rules and things to know. And you should also know whether or not your dog is considered an emotional support animal or a service animal, because there are vastly different rules here as well.
New York Post
Discover the possibilities at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun
The best kind of vacation has something for everyone: those who want a thrilling adventure, those who want to decompress and watch their worries melt away, and those who want a little bit of both. Fortunately, the new Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers an all-ages, all-inclusive escape that’s luxurious, exciting and relaxing. It’s a first-class getaway, no matter how you want to vacation!
techaiapp.com
Review: Andaz Costa Rica Resort At Peninsula Papagayo
Nestled in a location that is second to none, where the Gulf of Papagayo meets the sapphire blue waters of Culebra Bay, Andaz Costa Rica Resort At Peninsula Papagayo extends over a vast hillside (call for a golf cart if the uphill hike in the heat becomes too much) with breathtaking views over the ocean and the mountainous behind.
12 trips in 12 months: Vacation destinations on our bucket list this year
Vacations aren’t just for the holidays, spring break, and the summer. Any time of year is a great time to travel. Even when the weather is frightful, there are plenty of amazing vacation destinations. And traveling off-season can lead to some great deals too. To help with your travel inspo, we’ve put together 12 trips in 12 months: a bucket list of travel adventures.
Give The Gift Of Travel With Dollar Flight Club–A Personal Travel Booking Assistant
Many people in the country are beginning to settle in for a long and cold winter. The coats and gloves have replaced shorts and flip-flops as part of daily attire. But, even if you’re fortunate enough to reside in a locale that’s spared from harsh winters, the eventual temperature dip is coming for a good portion of the country.
From 1% tips to smuggling children into theme parks: travellers share their ‘money-saving’ holiday hacks
Few holidaymakers are as parsimonious as Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent. But even he was shocked by the response when he asked readers for their tales of acts of miserliness while on the road.Free child places“When the kids were little we used to holiday in the Lake District, and we would always spend a day at Lowther Park. I would pull up just before entering and one of the kids would go in the boot to avoid the entrance fee. They loved it and would fight for who went in there.”Tim Coxon“Does bribing your five-year-old to tell the...
Comments / 0