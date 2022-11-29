ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Presents for every sporty personality this holiday season

As we move into the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to show those around us just how much we’ve appreciated them throughout the year. For the fitness fanatic and zen goddesses in your life, we’ve curated a handful of gift ideas to put under the Christmas tree of your loved ones.
KTLA

Tourists should avoid these 2 California travel destinations, according to Fodor’s

As Californians begin planning their holiday vacations, one travel site has suggested that travelers stay away from certain tourist hotspots, including two in the Golden State. “Fodor’s No List 2023,” an annual report from Fodor’s Travel Guide website, asks travelers to reconsider visiting specific locations suffering from over-tourism, limited natural resources and overcrowding. Lake Tahoe […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Thrillist

All-Inclusive Resorts Are Having a Moment

It began in 1950, in a small fishing village on the Balearic island of Mallorca. World War II was in the recent past, the sun was shining, and entrepreneur Gérard Blitz decided to set up a village of tents for vacationers. The idea was for people to disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with each other. Guests came in droves, the village’s population swelling to nearly 2,000, with everyone pitching in to work and enjoy a bounty of outdoor activities, food, and drink. This was the first modern all-inclusive resort, a harbinger of piña coladas to come: The original Club Med.
ARIZONA STATE
Elite Daily

Busiest Holiday 2022 Travel Days For Christmas, NYE, & More

The holidays are right around the corner, and you’re probably preparing for packed roads and airports. To avoid rushing to your gate or sitting in a sea of brake lights, you might want to try to schedule your travels around the busiest travel days for the 2022 holidays to steer clear. While you might not be able to avoid running into any crowds, you can try to plan an itinerary that will give you the least stress possible.
FanSided

What to know before flying with your dog this holiday season

The holiday season is here and many of us will be flying out to see family, go one vacation, or even for work. But what if you are traveling with your dog?. When it comes to traveling with a pet over a service animal, there are definitely different rules and things to know. And you should also know whether or not your dog is considered an emotional support animal or a service animal, because there are vastly different rules here as well.
New York Post

Discover the possibilities at Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun

The best kind of vacation has something for everyone: those who want a thrilling adventure, those who want to decompress and watch their worries melt away, and those who want a little bit of both. Fortunately, the new Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun offers an all-ages, all-inclusive escape that’s luxurious, exciting and relaxing. It’s a first-class getaway, no matter how you want to vacation!
techaiapp.com

Review: Andaz Costa Rica Resort At Peninsula Papagayo

Nestled in a location that is second to none, where the Gulf of Papagayo meets the sapphire blue waters of Culebra Bay, Andaz Costa Rica Resort At Peninsula Papagayo extends over a vast hillside (call for a golf cart if the uphill hike in the heat becomes too much) with breathtaking views over the ocean and the mountainous behind.
Motherly

12 trips in 12 months: Vacation destinations on our bucket list this year

Vacations aren’t just for the holidays, spring break, and the summer. Any time of year is a great time to travel. Even when the weather is frightful, there are plenty of amazing vacation destinations. And traveling off-season can lead to some great deals too. To help with your travel inspo, we’ve put together 12 trips in 12 months: a bucket list of travel adventures.
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

From 1% tips to smuggling children into theme parks: travellers share their ‘money-saving’ holiday hacks

Few holidaymakers are as parsimonious as Simon Calder, travel correspondent of The Independent. But even he was shocked by the response when he asked readers for their tales of acts of miserliness while on the road.Free child places“When the kids were little we used to holiday in the Lake District, and we would always spend a day at Lowther Park. I would pull up just before entering and one of the kids would go in the boot to avoid the entrance fee. They loved it and would fight for who went in there.”Tim Coxon“Does bribing your five-year-old to tell the...
FLORIDA STATE

