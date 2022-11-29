Effective: 2022-12-01 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 75 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 100 mph will be possible. * WHERE...The east slopes of the Rampart Range, Pikes Peak, the Wet Mountains and the Sangre De Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

COSTILLA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 HOURS AGO